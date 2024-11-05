Could This Clever (And Chic?!) Camping Cushion be the Answer to Your Seating Shortage Woes These Holidays? We Think So
Hosting more people than you have seats for? Don't stress — we've found a chic, space-saving solution from a retailer that may surprise you
It's not usual for me to find myself scrolling through camping paraphernalia. Particularly for a seating option I plan to use inside my home. When I think of camping chairs, I imagine a flimsy nylon sling seat on a metal frame — great for sitting around a campfire, yes, but not something I'd style alongside my sofa or coffee table. But recently, that's all changed.
The other day, I came across an Instagram post by interior influencer Nick Lowery, where he had styled these folding circular floor cushions next to his coffee table as additional seating in his small space. It was so chic. You can imagine my shock then, when I discovered they were in fact camping cushions from Snow Peak.
As the holidays draw nearer, it is time to start thinking about the important details like having a place for all of your guests to sit. I'm all about finding clever ideas that look aesthetically pleasing (and pack up easily), so if you're wondering how you can add extra seating to your small living room, scroll on.
Nick Lowery says he first came across the cushions while searching for floor seating that "was minimal and easy to store — but without going into the "Boho" or patterned line of Moroccan floor pillows" as they would clash with his more modern interior.
He says that "Living in the city, you need to find ways to have multi-functional seating if you're having friends for a dinner party or to watch a movie," adding that "Depending on someone's home people either congregate around the kitchen island or the coffee table — and for us, we found that it was always the coffee table."
The multifunctional design makes these floor cushions perfect for small living room layouts, and a quick fix for adding plenty more seating to the space. When open, the cushion measures about 20 inches, but folds in half for easier storage or to function as a higher seat. The fold also cleverly allows you to use them in a few different ways.
Living room furniture should reflect how you live within a space, and cater to your individual style. Whatever kind of seat you or your guest may need, these cushions can provide.
"You can use them fully open and sitting on it like a pillow, closed and it will be slightly taller(better if you want to be higher off the ground), or even with it open 90 degrees with half against a wall for a little bit of back support like over by our window ledge in the sun," Nick explains.
For Nick, the cushions have "become a staple piece that increased our seating since people would go to sit on the floor once the couch was full for games or movies."
During the holiday season, there is always some sort of activity happening or conversations that flow through multiple rooms. These cushions can be added around the coffee table as extra seats in a small living room, or as overflow dining seating to accommodate guests that may not all fit around the table.
Other Stylish Floor Cushion Options
From date nights to family gatherings, having simple cushions to throw extra seating around the coffee table is a stylish way to bring all the cozy vibes. Even stored away, these floor cushions add to the aesthetic of the room.
I never thought I would be shopping for camping cushions when planning my living room, but you know I will be adding these to my cart straight away.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
