This viral cabinet decorating hack will make your kitchen look like something out of the coziest Netflix Christmas movie
It's festive, it's fun and a brilliant way to bring some Christmas whimsy to the kitchen
With Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the rearview, it's now officially Christmas season. So dust off those decor bins in your basement and turn on your favorite holiday music playlist because it's time to festive-fy every surface of your house, from your sitting room to your bedroom to your kitchen.
Most of us decorating our living rooms, but the kitchen doesn't always get as much love - despite the fact it's really the heart of the home during the holidays. That's why I was excited to spot this DIY decorating idea trending online. It's customizable, easy to scale up or down depending on your taste, and probably costs less than $15 to pull off - and an inexpensive Christmas decorating idea is probably my favorite kind of idea of all.
The easiest Christmas kitchen decor
@alondra.leneisha ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
In this Instagram reel, @alondra.leneisha essentially wraps her kitchen cabinets with holiday ribbon the way she would wrap a present — one piece stretched horizontally, and one piece stretched vertically, so both pieces form a cross shape. At the intersection point, she then sticks a holiday bow and calls it a day. The end result? Her kitchen cabinets look fun and festive, not unlike a Christmas present, and her counters remain open and free from holiday decor clutter. Crucial when you're hosting!
Best of all, you can replicate this trend for as low as just $11. How easy is that?
What you'll need
Price: $10
If a striped ribbon design seems to much, stick to basics with this shimmery red.
Price: $10
For a darker-toned and busier look — perhaps best for darker cabinets? — this plaid fabric ribbon would work excellently.
Price: $6
This sage green ribbon would add a bit more elegance to the project, and tie it into a more muted, neutral-leaning palette.
Price: $2.47
These 19.5" ribbons from Walmart look nearly identical to those featured in the video and would go fabulously with the solid red ribbon.
Price: $3 for six
Tie in the gold color in the plaid ribbon with this low-cost option from Target. A great deal if you have lots of cabinets to dress up!
Other festive kitchen decor
30% off
Price: $50.40 for four
Stash these green-and-white dessert plates in your newly decorated cabinets. A gorgeous and understated holiday touch, perfect for a slice of pie or a mix of cookies.
Price: $29.50 for two
I love the various colors embedded in these dish towels, which would make an adorable Christmas scene draped across your oven handle.
30% off
Price: $22.40
For a kitchen island centerpiece, go one and done with this large fresh balsam and cedarwood glass candle, shaped and styled exactly like an ornament.
20% off
Price: $13.55
This CB2 coupe is a bestseller, though this reimagined colorway from Chicago-based fashion designer Azeeza is quite new (and quite understatedly festive).
29% off
Price: $58 for four
Tie in some of the read from your cabinet display with these darling cloth napkins from Lulu and Georgia.
40% off
Price: $17.96
From a design perspective, trivets rarely get a facelift. This one from CB2 is worthy of display all year round, but especially at the holidays.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Emma Chamberlain's favorite lamp is a "highly giftable" idea for your Christmas list - I found one similar for under $50
Emma Chamberlain recommended a fabulous home decor gift as her favorite present of the year
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
"I never expected I'd find the perfect couch here!" These are the 12 best sofas to shop on Amazon right now
From statement designs to space-saving wonders, these 12 best Amazon couches will put an end to your sofa hunt
By Julia Demer Published
-
Looking for the best extension cord for Christmas lights? This one looks so good you won't need to hide it
You'll want to use this long, hard-wearing extension cord as part of your outdoor Christmas display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
How to change your Ring doorbell to festive chimes - and bring the holiday spirit to your front door
Here's how to install Christmas sounds on your Ring doorbell replies to spread festive cheer to all your guests
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'Why did I never think of that?' This 5-second viral skirt trick will instantly make your Christmas tree look better this year
This super-simple idea will flip how you put up your Christmas tree on its head, and all it requires is a slight change of perspective
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This IKEA hack for floating star lights creates the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table
Make a statement with your Christmas lighting this year with this easy DIY that takes less than ten minutes to do
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal
Ensure your Christmas display goes beyond the front door this festive season with these outdoor decor buys
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
This viral Amazon buy lets you turn on your Christmas tree from a light switch - it's the buy of the season, and only $20
This nifty gadget will revolutionize the way you turn on your Christmas tree lights on and you can get get
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Jeremiah Brent just decorated a fun, festive mantel using Crate & Barrel's Christmas collection
The designer has thrown his typically restrained style to the wind with this whimsical festive mantel display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
IKEA's new "paper" Christmas tree is the best spot for your favorite ornaments - and it costs less than $15
The perfect accessory for making a small space like an entryway feel more Christmassy, while also embracing festive decor that feels modern and cool
By Hugh Metcalf Published