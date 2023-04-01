'It's the most flattering way to light a dining table' – why interior designers love the 'billiard lighting' trend

As design lovers, we're no stranger to a statement light, but in many modern schemes a certain type of pendant is taking center stage. To give these designs a name, it's 'billiard lighting' – and for good reason. With a central pendant branching out into linear lighting, it's the ideal shape to perfectly illuminate a pool table – a quality that lends itself to your next dinner party, too. 

'Billiard lighting offers a soft and flattering way to evenly light your dining area, table setting, and your guests,' explains interior designer Julia Mack, founder of Julia Mack Design.

So if you're looking for better dining room lighting, I think billiard lights are the way to go - and here are 12 of the best of them you can buy now. 

12 of the best billiard lights

Some billiard lighting features multiple pendants lined up in a row, while others a sleek, modern LEDs recessed into linear bars. That means there's a style to suit every kind of interior scheme, too, from the most layered maximalist design to something a little more minimal. 

brass billiard light$399
Argo linear LED pendant

This classic linear billiard light is finished in a subtle satin brass, adding a simple glamour to your dining area 

A long thin LED light$728

LED linear pendant, Lumens

This light offers 563 lumens of warm or cool light from two shades, brightening the dining table.

a minimalist billiard lightFrom $138

Dune LED linear suspension pendant

This light with two tapered batons of white glass and ebonized wood can easily pivot on an iron rod, and throw diffused illumination in the room.

A pendant light with multi fixtures£2,795

Grosvenor triple pendant, Luxdeco

This lighting piece consists of linen shades and bronze frame for an indulgent look, and a price tag to match. 

A long thin pendant light$1,449

Rail liner light, 2Modern

Choose this piece by Muuto made with hand-painted aluminum shades for your dining table.

A long downlight$89

Black pendant downlights

This flexible light can be adjusted by moving the rods according to your preference - a budget-friendly option with plenty of wow-factor. 

A lighting piece in wood$236

Seeded glass light

Want to add a rustic touch to the dining? Consider this barn wood finish piece with warm Edison bulbs.

A long linear light$237

5-light glass chandelier

Add sophistication to your dining with this 5-light black and gold chandelier with an electroplated faux copper accent that adds a touch of vintage charm. 

A lighting piece with three fixtures $59

Ding three-light industrial pendant

Choose this industrial, vintage design made in matte black frame and chain structure, to add a stylish touch to the dining.

A long pendant light$2,185

Linear pendant

This pendant makes a striking style statement especially over a dining room table or kitchen counter.

A long LED light$1,999

Penn chandelier

Inspired by Brutalist architecture, this brass pendant light is a bold, monolithic take on the trend. 

A long, linear lighting piece$224

Kelly Clarkson home Diana pendant

Purchase this fixture made of metal with two sloping arms that feature two lights each, evenly spread across its 40' width. 

a kitchen with a tile tin ceiling

(Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

'If you are looking for a new lighting for your dining table, or even above a kitchen island, consider billiard lighting, which is becoming quite a popular design amongst homeowners these days,' says Julia Mack (opens in new tab), founder of Julia Mack Design. 'The linear design incorporates two, three, or even four bulbs distributing light in an understated and contemporary way. Not just for pool tables, these LED pendant lights offer warm, dimmable bulbs and are a distinct advantage over standard, single fixture options.' 

But why are they so popular? Not only are they the perfect proportion for a standard rectangular dining table, they ensure that an even, diffused light reaches every seat, meaning none of your guests are left in dark spots. 'The linear design stretches down the length of the dining table ensuring even distribution of light, creating a warm glow and subtle sophistication and elegance to your dining space,' says Julia.

These lights are a great solution, especially for long rectangular tables. 'They provide the opportunity to really spread the light out on the tabletop but if the shade is translucent, then even around the room,' echoes Jennifer Morris (opens in new tab), founder of JMorris Design. 'I would recommend a 60-watt dimmable if it’s formal dining; you could go brighter to 75 watts for each light source if the table is your everyday eating and working spot. The dimmable light source will allow you to set the mood for a dinner party or just to bring things down a notch at the end of the day.'

