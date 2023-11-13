'Where did you get that?!' These are the 12 chicest home décor gems Anthropologie has to offer right now

Entering the realm of Anthropologie's home décor is a must when outfitting your living space. It’s a design paradise where ornate brass frames rub shoulders with tiger motif blankets, and abstract sculptures strike up conversations with cocktail books. Each visit is like being a kid in a candy store, except the candy is more coffee table and chic bedding than actual sweets.

As your trusty home decor connoisseur, I've scouted out some splurge-worthy must-haves that might make your wallet shudder a little (yes, I'm talking about that abstract wall art by Jill Kranser), but fear not! Most of my finds are in the budget-friendly $100 range. From statement throw blankets that'll cuddle up your space to office essentials that infuse a dash of whimsy into your workspace, join me on this carefully curated journey through the best pieces from Anthropologie's home décor collection. These are the gems you never knew you needed, but trust me, you absolutely do, and if there's something here that does take your fancy, check out the complete collection of Anthropologie's home decor, and add a few more pieces to your basket - you'll save on the shipping, after all.

Best wall décor at Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose mirror View at Anthropologie Price: $1,598 A vintage-inspired mirror is always a safe bet — elegant, luxe, and with the versatility to lean into sophistication or pair seamlessly with everyday objects for a laid-back feel. While I might be partial to the grandeur of the gold 7-foot floor variety, it comes in various sizes and a range of finishes, making it a perfect fit for any space. Blossom Chinoiserie mural View at Anthropologie Price: $278 Elevate your space with this captivating chinoiserie mural. The moss green hue exudes both elegance and serenity, making it a perfect choice for a guest bathroom wallpaper or as a series of framed panels. Abstract 1 wall art View at Anthropologie Price: $1,578 This conversation-worthy painting by Artist Jill Kranser would be a delightful addition to any dining room. The warm sandy hues and lively pops of color create an ambiance that invites a smile. Complete with a basswood frame and glass panel, it's a piece designed to be admired.

Best throw blankets at Anthropologie

Floral faux fur throw View at Anthropologie Price: $128 For those pining to make a bold statement, this luxurious floral pattern throw blanket is the answer. It seamlessly combines coziness with chic garden vibes — perfect for impressing guests or enjoying a snug evening on the couch. Soho throw blanket View at Anthropologie Price: $198 Versatile for all four seasons, this cotton-linen blend offers a cozy embrace on cooler days and a comfortably breezy feel when the temperature rises. Consider it an investment piece, promising enduring comfort for the long haul. Anchal Crescent Lattice throw blanket View at Anthropologie Price: $362 Crafted from six layers of super-soft cotton, this modern design features bold geometric shapes in a quilted composition. Double-sided with a plain black back and expertly hand-stitched by artisans in Ajmer, India, it's a timeless piece that effortlessly elevates any space.

Best office décor at Anthropologie

Marble Rabbit Bookends View at Anthropologie Price: $72 These rabbit bookends are not only cute but also sturdy, capable of supporting the weight of your books. Ideal for a home office or bookshelf, they add a touch of whimsy to your space. Ashby Task Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $298 Follow the green light with this striking curved desk lamp, part of the Anthropologie lighting offering, designed with an unmistakable art deco appearance. Its elegant silhouette and vintage appeal exude '20s charm, and may conjure up memories of the beloved novel, The Great Gatsby. Acrylic monthly wall calendar bundle View at Anthropologie Price: $148 This calendar's sleek design seamlessly blends into your wall, perfect for maximizing small spaces. The bundle includes a wall valet, pencil bloc, brass hook, and black/white dry erase markers — everything you need to keep your office essentials in check.

Best decorative objects at Anthropologie

On sale now Grecian bust pot View at Anthropologie Price: $26.40

Was: $44 A bestseller for a reason, this cement pot from Anthropologie exudes classical sophistication. Whether on your mantle, in the bathroom, or entryway, this piece adds instant elegance. Don't miss out – it's currently on sale, so act fast! Bistro tile round tray View at Anthropologie Price: $118 Capturing the charm of Parisian sidewalk cafes, this tile tray serves as an ideal accent for a dining room table or bathroom. Use it to showcase your favorite eclectic trinkets, adding a touch of Parisian nonchalance to any space. Antiqued claw doorstop View at Anthropologie Price: $48 Bid farewell to unwanted door slams with this tastefully kitschy antiqued brass door stop. Both functional and charming, its claw shape adds a unique touch. Plus, the soft black rubber on its back ensures it won't damage your doors.

Best throw pillows at Anthropologie

Adelina velvet pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $48 Indulge in the luxurious feel of soft slub velvet with rich contrast piping, elevating your home to the ambiance of an upscale hotel lobby. Opt for the 22" x 22" option in light red, or explore a range of sizes and colors such as chartreuse, dark blue, and blush. Anchal Interlock XL lumbar pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $110 Spice up your bed or couch with this lumbar pillow from Anthropologie. The sophisticated cabana stripe motif adds chic touch, crafted using traditional quilting techniques. Cozy bouclé pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $58 This pillow's knots and curls bring a cozy mid-century vibe to your space, likely turning your living room into the envy of Don Draper. With a neutral tone, it offers an easy way to introduce novel texture and enhanced coziness to your seating.

Is Anthropologie home décor good quality?

I often check out Anthropologie stores in person when around New York, and never miss a chance to get hands on with their products. And, in my opinion, Anthropologie's decor is always as good a quality as you'd want, and expect, for its price point.

From grand standing floor mirrors to the tiny, yet mighty wall hooks and trinket dishes, each is crafted from top-notch materials. Rest assured, your investments in Anthropologie's decor pieces are built to last. The answer to the question is a resounding "yes."

Intrigued? Delve into more distinctive finds (at a fantastic discount) by perusing the offerings of the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale.