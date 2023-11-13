'Where did you get that?!' These are the 12 chicest home décor gems Anthropologie has to offer right now
Add a designer touch to your space with this ultra-curated homewear edit
Entering the realm of Anthropologie's home décor is a must when outfitting your living space. It’s a design paradise where ornate brass frames rub shoulders with tiger motif blankets, and abstract sculptures strike up conversations with cocktail books. Each visit is like being a kid in a candy store, except the candy is more coffee table and chic bedding than actual sweets.
As your trusty home decor connoisseur, I've scouted out some splurge-worthy must-haves that might make your wallet shudder a little (yes, I'm talking about that abstract wall art by Jill Kranser), but fear not! Most of my finds are in the budget-friendly $100 range. From statement throw blankets that'll cuddle up your space to office essentials that infuse a dash of whimsy into your workspace, join me on this carefully curated journey through the best pieces from Anthropologie's home décor collection. These are the gems you never knew you needed, but trust me, you absolutely do, and if there's something here that does take your fancy, check out the complete collection of Anthropologie's home decor, and add a few more pieces to your basket - you'll save on the shipping, after all.
Best wall décor at Anthropologie
Price: $1,598
A vintage-inspired mirror is always a safe bet — elegant, luxe, and with the versatility to lean into sophistication or pair seamlessly with everyday objects for a laid-back feel. While I might be partial to the grandeur of the gold 7-foot floor variety, it comes in various sizes and a range of finishes, making it a perfect fit for any space.
Price: $278
Elevate your space with this captivating chinoiserie mural. The moss green hue exudes both elegance and serenity, making it a perfect choice for a guest bathroom wallpaper or as a series of framed panels.
Price: $1,578
This conversation-worthy painting by Artist Jill Kranser would be a delightful addition to any dining room. The warm sandy hues and lively pops of color create an ambiance that invites a smile. Complete with a basswood frame and glass panel, it's a piece designed to be admired.
Best throw blankets at Anthropologie
Price: $128
For those pining to make a bold statement, this luxurious floral pattern throw blanket is the answer. It seamlessly combines coziness with chic garden vibes — perfect for impressing guests or enjoying a snug evening on the couch.
Price: $198
Versatile for all four seasons, this cotton-linen blend offers a cozy embrace on cooler days and a comfortably breezy feel when the temperature rises. Consider it an investment piece, promising enduring comfort for the long haul.
Price: $362
Crafted from six layers of super-soft cotton, this modern design features bold geometric shapes in a quilted composition. Double-sided with a plain black back and expertly hand-stitched by artisans in Ajmer, India, it's a timeless piece that effortlessly elevates any space.
Best office décor at Anthropologie
Price: $72
These rabbit bookends are not only cute but also sturdy, capable of supporting the weight of your books. Ideal for a home office or bookshelf, they add a touch of whimsy to your space.
Price: $298
Follow the green light with this striking curved desk lamp, part of the Anthropologie lighting offering, designed with an unmistakable art deco appearance. Its elegant silhouette and vintage appeal exude '20s charm, and may conjure up memories of the beloved novel, The Great Gatsby.
Price: $148
This calendar's sleek design seamlessly blends into your wall, perfect for maximizing small spaces. The bundle includes a wall valet, pencil bloc, brass hook, and black/white dry erase markers — everything you need to keep your office essentials in check.
Best decorative objects at Anthropologie
On sale now
Price: $26.40
Was: $44
A bestseller for a reason, this cement pot from Anthropologie exudes classical sophistication. Whether on your mantle, in the bathroom, or entryway, this piece adds instant elegance. Don't miss out – it's currently on sale, so act fast!
Price: $118
Capturing the charm of Parisian sidewalk cafes, this tile tray serves as an ideal accent for a dining room table or bathroom. Use it to showcase your favorite eclectic trinkets, adding a touch of Parisian nonchalance to any space.
Best throw pillows at Anthropologie
Price: $48
Indulge in the luxurious feel of soft slub velvet with rich contrast piping, elevating your home to the ambiance of an upscale hotel lobby. Opt for the 22" x 22" option in light red, or explore a range of sizes and colors such as chartreuse, dark blue, and blush.
Price: $110
Spice up your bed or couch with this lumbar pillow from Anthropologie. The sophisticated cabana stripe motif adds chic touch, crafted using traditional quilting techniques.
Is Anthropologie home décor good quality?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
I often check out Anthropologie stores in person when around New York, and never miss a chance to get hands on with their products. And, in my opinion, Anthropologie's decor is always as good a quality as you'd want, and expect, for its price point.
From grand standing floor mirrors to the tiny, yet mighty wall hooks and trinket dishes, each is crafted from top-notch materials. Rest assured, your investments in Anthropologie's decor pieces are built to last. The answer to the question is a resounding "yes."
Intrigued? Delve into more distinctive finds (at a fantastic discount) by perusing the offerings of the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
6 details interior designers are choosing for kitchen cabinetry to make cooking spaces look more expensive
From luxe cabinet materials, smart lighting to seamlessly integrated shelves, these are the ways to make kitchen cabinetry look elevated
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
What is the best kitchen sink material for durability? These 4 expert-approved options are built to last
Before you invest in a new kitchen sink, make sure you know which materials will last the longest and look the best
By Raluca Racasan Published