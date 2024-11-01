"Mix, Blend, and Elevate" — Amber Lewis' Collection with Four Hands Embraces Old-World in a New Way
With quality craftsmanship and timeless designs, this collection is built to age beautifully and bring a ‘collected’ look into any space — no flea market required
Following the success of their first collection that was released back in April, interior designer Amber Lewis and Texas-based Four Hands have joined forces again for another utterly curated furniture collaboration.
With a blend of contemporary designs and vintage-inspired pieces, the collection is effortlessly timeless, with items that will follow you from home to home, and through all your different style eras.
Sourcing her inspiration from Scandinavian, Italian and Old Spanish aesthetics, the collection has an eclectic, old-world European feel to it, offering that highly sought-after look you more often find after trawling through brocantes, estate sales, and antique markets the world over.
Clean, swooping curves, luxurious materials, and expert craftsmanship have come together to create pieces that are sure to stand the test of time; enduring enough to surpass the ever-changing trend cycle, and durable enough to survive years of wear and tear.
"These are timeless pieces that can stick around, even as your collection grows and changes," says Amber. "We're telling the same story of the original collection, now with new characters."
Building on the foundation previously set, Amber was able to account for what resonated with customers the first time, and expand on that original vision while offering something original and new.
"We stayed true to the original collection's timeless vision while bringing more to the table," adds Adam Dunn, the vice president of design at Four Hands. "Expect darker woods, tactile upholstery, and importantly, pieces designed to last, allowing homeowners and designers to find their new personal collection staples."
As for what we're shopping, it's hard to narrow it down, but we've tried our best below.
Price: $350
Add dimension and intrigue to any surface with the Sumba Pedestal set. Made using paper mache, these charming plinths mimic the appearance of natural stone, giving an antique feel to any display. Leave them as they are for an elegant, minimalist look, or position your favourite home accessories on top to add a sense of drama to your tabletop.
Price: $750
The unique stepped design of the Maha Accent Stool Set provides an intriguing sense of dimension and height to an otherwise simple, minimalistic design. Built from reclaimed wood, this set is rich in texture. The natural grooves and dips in the material accentuate its vintage design, lending it a true antique feel.
Price: $1000
Fit with a 360-degree swivel, the Camellia is the chair your family will be fighting over. It features a stunning sweetheart swooped back and rolled arms that offer a vintage softness to the otherwise clean, modern design. The handy swivel mechanism lends it versatility, equally as suitable as a desk chair as it is for lounging around in, while the neutral color options and velvet-feel material would fit seamlessly in any room.
Price: $900
If you find yourself lusting over that vintage, European eclectic aesthetic, this end table should be going straight into your basket. The curved plinth and round, swooping surface lend the piece an architectural, sculptural feel, accentuated by the dramatic veining of the Sawar marble. Reminiscent of Ancient Greek structures, this piece adds an elevated elegance and sense of artistry to any room.
Price: $1,650
Startlingly still, this dramatic composition holds an intriguing allure that would make it a perfect addition to any wall. Frame Of Reference captures the image of a gothic-style stately home reflected in the blossom-covered lake at the foot of the house. By flipping the composition, photographer Shade Degges distorts the viewer's understanding of the scene, creating an image of eerie serenity, strikingly beautiful in its simplicity.
Price: $1150
With its sleek, refined design, elevated materials and supremely comfortable feel, the Demi Desk Chair is sure to become an instant classic. The combination of ash and burnished brass for the frame perfectly complements the cream boucle seat, making for a modern yet timeless piece. Fit with a 360-degree swivel and S-spring seat, this chair delivers both comfort and style.
Price: $1900
Make a statement with this elevated, elegant floor mirror. Constructed from solid oak, the frame features striking tapered columns and skillfully carved detailing at the base and top. Crisp, rounded finials offer a finishing touch to the piece, making for a timeless and versatile design.
Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.
