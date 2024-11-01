"Mix, Blend, and Elevate" — Amber Lewis' Collection with Four Hands Embraces Old-World in a New Way

Following the success of their first collection that was released back in April, interior designer Amber Lewis and Texas-based Four Hands have joined forces again for another utterly curated furniture collaboration.

With a blend of contemporary designs and vintage-inspired pieces, the collection is effortlessly timeless, with items that will follow you from home to home, and through all your different style eras.

Sourcing her inspiration from Scandinavian, Italian and Old Spanish aesthetics, the collection has an eclectic, old-world European feel to it, offering that highly sought-after look you more often find after trawling through brocantes, estate sales, and antique markets the world over.

(Image credit: Amber Lewis x Four Hands)

Clean, swooping curves, luxurious materials, and expert craftsmanship have come together to create pieces that are sure to stand the test of time; enduring enough to surpass the ever-changing trend cycle, and durable enough to survive years of wear and tear.

"These are timeless pieces that can stick around, even as your collection grows and changes," says Amber. "We're telling the same story of the original collection, now with new characters."

Building on the foundation previously set, Amber was able to account for what resonated with customers the first time, and expand on that original vision while offering something original and new.

"We stayed true to the original collection's timeless vision while bringing more to the table," adds Adam Dunn, the vice president of design at Four Hands. "Expect darker woods, tactile upholstery, and importantly, pieces designed to last, allowing homeowners and designers to find their new personal collection staples."

As for what we're shopping, it's hard to narrow it down, but we've tried our best below.