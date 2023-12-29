Urban Outfitters is Offering 50% Off Selected Decor in its Winter Sale — These Are Our Top Picks For a 2024 Refresh

Urban Outfitters might not be your go-to store for a home decor refresh, but once you've had a glimpse at the stylish products on offer in its winter sale that's soon to change. Right now, you can bag hundreds of homeware deals, with 50% off selected winter favorites that promise a bright and colorful start to 2024. Simply add your chosen buy to your cart to see the discounted price.

From bold, geometric patterned rugs and rich velvet textures to wavy forms for a fun and playful feel, this sale embodies everything we love about this youthful brand, one of the best home decor stores on the scene right now. You'll need to be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain, though - UO Home sales never stick around for long and this one's only available for a limited time, too. Here are our top picks to inspire your decorating as we head into the new year.

Best Home Decor on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Velvet Round Throw Pillow Price: $19.50

Was: $39 This round throw pillow promises to add a hint of luxury to your bed or living room sofa. The rich velvet material and classic studded style exude elegance, and you can choose from four bright shades to add a pop of color to your space. Horse Jewelry Holder Price: $9

Was: $18 We love gold accents right now, especially through more unexpected items like this horse jewelry holder. The chic sculpture - crafted from aluminum - is perfect for hanging rings or bracelets, or simply for making a statement on your mantel. Carved Wood Wall Hanging Price: $74.50

Was: $149 Wavy forms have been the defining mood of 2023, and it's a look that's set to prevail in 2024, too. Create a standout wall display with this boho-style wall hanging which is carved from mango wood with a playful ridged texture.

Best Rugs on Sale at Urban Outfitters

5 x 7' Soroya Hilo Rug Price: $94.50

Was: $189 There's always room for a new rug in your life, and we love the abstract motifs of this tufted orange and off-white option. Currently marked down to less than $100, it's trimmed with fringing for a rustic feel. 6 x 9' Checkerboard Tufted Rug Price: $144.50

Was: $289 This one is a perfect choice for the minimalists among us. With a checkerboard design and tufted panels, it makes for a super soft and cozy feel, especially in this delicate neutral shade. We reckon it's a great choice for your new living room rug. 5 x 7' Bryce Shag Rag Rug Price: $99.50

Was: $199 Infuse your floor space with cozy texture with this shaggy, monochrome rug. The low-profile material makes it ideal for high-traffic areas while the geometric motif in alternating shades creates an artful optical illusion feel.

Best Bathroom Accessories on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Slowtide Bath Towel Set Price: $40

Was: $80 Treat yourself to some new bath towels in 2024 with this plush bath towel set by Slowtide. Made from 100% cotton, it has a premium textured fabrication which adds personality to your bathroom. Figure Eight Bath Mat Price: $19.50

Was: $39 If you want to inject even more playful patterns into your spa-like sanctuary, try this tufted bath mat. Made from plush cotton with a pink and red figure-eight silhouette, this vibrant buy will add character and charm to even the most lackluster bathroom. Metallic Nylon Shower Curtain Price: $29.50

Was: $59 Metallic accents are having a real moment right now and this shimmery shower curtain offers an alternative way to bring a shine to your space. It brings an intergalactic feel to your daily routine, and we love that the purple hue also feels oh-so retro.

Best Mirrors on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Arched Full Length Mirror Price: $199.50

Was: $399 Full-length mirrors need to be just as stylish as they are practical, and this one features a curving, layered arch silhouette that brings instant appeal to your wall. It's crafted with a simple iron frame available in various finishes. Frameless Squiggle Wall Mirror Price: $34.50

Was: $69 Bring more waves to your walls with this frameless squiggle mirror. Perfect for a playful bathroom or a bedroom, this shape feels modern and retro all at once. Mount it horizontally or vertically to create a space that stands out from the rest. Large Wood Floor Mirror Price: $249.50

Was: $499 Decorating with mirrors is easy when you know what to look out for, and the detailed form of this one's carved wooden frame makes a bold statement in any space. Ideal for a boho feel, the tall, elegant silhouette adds a rustic touch.

