Urban Outfitters is Offering 50% Off Selected Decor in its Winter Sale — These Are Our Top Picks For a 2024 Refresh

Urban Outfitters might not be your go-to store for a home decor refresh, but once you've had a glimpse at the stylish products on offer in its winter sale that's soon to change. Right now, you can bag hundreds of homeware deals, with 50% off selected winter favorites that promise a bright and colorful start to 2024. Simply add your chosen buy to your cart to see the discounted price. 

From bold, geometric patterned rugs and rich velvet textures to wavy forms for a fun and playful feel, this sale embodies everything we love about this youthful brand, one of the best home decor stores on the scene right now. You'll need to be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain, though - UO Home sales never stick around for long and this one's only available for a limited time, too. Here are our top picks to inspire your decorating as we head into the new year. 

Best Home Decor on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Round velvet green pillow
Velvet Round Throw Pillow

Price: $19.50
Was: $39

This round throw pillow promises to add a hint of luxury to your bed or living room sofa. The rich velvet material and classic studded style exude elegance, and you can choose from four bright shades to add a pop of color to your space. 

A gold horse jewelry holder
Horse Jewelry Holder

Price: $9
Was: $18

We love gold accents right now, especially through more unexpected items like this horse jewelry holder. The chic sculpture - crafted from aluminum - is perfect for hanging rings or bracelets, or simply for making a statement on your mantel.  

Wavy carved wood wall hanging
Carved Wood Wall Hanging

Price: $74.50
Was: $149

Wavy forms have been the defining mood of 2023, and it's a look that's set to prevail in 2024, too. Create a standout wall display with this boho-style wall hanging which is carved from mango wood with a playful ridged texture. 

Best Rugs on Sale at Urban Outfitters

A cream and orange geometric tufted rug
5 x 7' Soroya Hilo Rug

Price: $94.50
Was: $189

There's always room for a new rug in your life, and we love the abstract motifs of this tufted orange and off-white option. Currently marked down to less than $100, it's trimmed with fringing for a rustic feel. 

A cream tufted rug
6 x 9' Checkerboard Tufted Rug

Price: $144.50
Was: $289

This one is a perfect choice for the minimalists among us. With a checkerboard design and tufted panels, it makes for a super soft and cozy feel, especially in this delicate neutral shade. We reckon it's a great choice for your new living room rug.

Black and white striped rug
5 x 7' Bryce Shag Rag Rug

Price: $99.50
Was: $199

Infuse your floor space with cozy texture with this shaggy, monochrome rug. The low-profile material makes it ideal for high-traffic areas while the geometric motif in alternating shades creates an artful optical illusion feel. 

Best Bathroom Accessories on Sale at Urban Outfitters

Two burgundy towels
Slowtide Bath Towel Set

Price: $40
Was: $80

Treat yourself to some new bath towels in 2024 with this plush bath towel set by Slowtide. Made from 100% cotton, it has a premium textured fabrication which adds personality to your bathroom. 

A pink figure eight bath mat
Figure Eight Bath Mat

Price: $19.50
Was: $39

If you want to inject even more playful patterns into your spa-like sanctuary, try this tufted bath mat. Made from plush cotton with a pink and red figure-eight silhouette, this vibrant buy will add character and charm to even the most lackluster bathroom

Metallic purple shower curtain
Metallic Nylon Shower Curtain

Price: $29.50
Was: $59

Metallic accents are having a real moment right now and this shimmery shower curtain offers an alternative way to bring a shine to your space. It brings an intergalactic feel to your daily routine, and we love that the purple hue also feels oh-so retro. 

Best Mirrors on Sale at Urban Outfitters

An arched black framed mirror
Arched Full Length Mirror

Price: $199.50
Was: $399

Full-length mirrors need to be just as stylish as they are practical, and this one features a curving, layered arch silhouette that brings instant appeal to your wall. It's crafted with a simple iron frame available in various finishes. 

A frameless wavy mirror
Frameless Squiggle Wall Mirror

Price: $34.50
Was: $69

Bring more waves to your walls with this frameless squiggle mirror. Perfect for a playful bathroom or a bedroom, this shape feels modern and retro all at once. Mount it horizontally or vertically to create a space that stands out from the rest.

A wooden rectangular mirror
Large Wood Floor Mirror

Price: $249.50
Was: $499

Decorating with mirrors is easy when you know what to look out for, and the detailed form of this one's carved wooden frame makes a bold statement in any space. Ideal for a boho feel, the tall, elegant silhouette adds a rustic touch. 

