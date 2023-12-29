Urban Outfitters is Offering 50% Off Selected Decor in its Winter Sale — These Are Our Top Picks For a 2024 Refresh
The post-Christmas sale at Urban Outfitters is full of playful styles for a bright and colorful start to the new year
Urban Outfitters might not be your go-to store for a home decor refresh, but once you've had a glimpse at the stylish products on offer in its winter sale that's soon to change. Right now, you can bag hundreds of homeware deals, with 50% off selected winter favorites that promise a bright and colorful start to 2024. Simply add your chosen buy to your cart to see the discounted price.
From bold, geometric patterned rugs and rich velvet textures to wavy forms for a fun and playful feel, this sale embodies everything we love about this youthful brand, one of the best home decor stores on the scene right now. You'll need to be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain, though - UO Home sales never stick around for long and this one's only available for a limited time, too. Here are our top picks to inspire your decorating as we head into the new year.
Best Home Decor on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $19.50
Was: $39
This round throw pillow promises to add a hint of luxury to your bed or living room sofa. The rich velvet material and classic studded style exude elegance, and you can choose from four bright shades to add a pop of color to your space.
Price: $9
Was: $18
We love gold accents right now, especially through more unexpected items like this horse jewelry holder. The chic sculpture - crafted from aluminum - is perfect for hanging rings or bracelets, or simply for making a statement on your mantel.
Best Rugs on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $94.50
Was: $189
There's always room for a new rug in your life, and we love the abstract motifs of this tufted orange and off-white option. Currently marked down to less than $100, it's trimmed with fringing for a rustic feel.
Price: $144.50
Was: $289
This one is a perfect choice for the minimalists among us. With a checkerboard design and tufted panels, it makes for a super soft and cozy feel, especially in this delicate neutral shade. We reckon it's a great choice for your new living room rug.
Best Bathroom Accessories on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $40
Was: $80
Treat yourself to some new bath towels in 2024 with this plush bath towel set by Slowtide. Made from 100% cotton, it has a premium textured fabrication which adds personality to your bathroom.
Price: $19.50
Was: $39
If you want to inject even more playful patterns into your spa-like sanctuary, try this tufted bath mat. Made from plush cotton with a pink and red figure-eight silhouette, this vibrant buy will add character and charm to even the most lackluster bathroom.
Price: $29.50
Was: $59
Metallic accents are having a real moment right now and this shimmery shower curtain offers an alternative way to bring a shine to your space. It brings an intergalactic feel to your daily routine, and we love that the purple hue also feels oh-so retro.
Best Mirrors on Sale at Urban Outfitters
Price: $199.50
Was: $399
Full-length mirrors need to be just as stylish as they are practical, and this one features a curving, layered arch silhouette that brings instant appeal to your wall. It's crafted with a simple iron frame available in various finishes.
Price: $34.50
Was: $69
Bring more waves to your walls with this frameless squiggle mirror. Perfect for a playful bathroom or a bedroom, this shape feels modern and retro all at once. Mount it horizontally or vertically to create a space that stands out from the rest.
Price: $249.50
Was: $499
Decorating with mirrors is easy when you know what to look out for, and the detailed form of this one's carved wooden frame makes a bold statement in any space. Ideal for a boho feel, the tall, elegant silhouette adds a rustic touch.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Lilith Hudson is the News Editor at Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
How Can I Make my Bathroom Feel Less Cluttered? 5 Tricks for More Minimalist Spaces
You can create a calming, uncluttered bathroom through good design, say these interior designers
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
Architects Love This Brand New Kitchen Trend That Makes Spaces Look So Well Designed - We've Never Seen This Before
Architects are embracing this brand new trend for statement kitchen hoods in all shapes, sizes and colors - creating spaces that look and feel modern and well-designed
By Keith Flanagan Published