I've spent hours on the Urban Outfitters home sale and am super impressed

As a shopping editor, I've scoured the Urban Outfitters home sale to find the most swoon-worthy items at the very best prices

plate, candle holders, vase and bowl
(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

We love a homeware sale here at Livingetc, and luckily for us the shops are full of them right now! The mid-season sales are a great place to find your favorite home buys at bargain prices (seriously, there are discounts of up to 70% in here) so if you’ve been meaning to switch up your decor, now’s the perfect time.

As one of the best home decor stores out there Urban Outfitters is full of gorgeous decor for every style imaginable – whether you prefer more whimsical or minimalist pieces, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to the store’s offering. 

As someone who spends an embarrassing amount of time browsing through the site on a daily basis, you can bet I was excited to rifle through the Urban Outfitters summer sale – and it did not disappoint! From quirky candlesticks to timeless vases, I’ve rounded up the very best discounted products for you to get your hands on below.

Shop the entire Urban Outfitters home sale here

OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE URBAN OUTFITTERS HOME SALE

BEST CANDLE HOLDERS

two candle holders in the shape of handled vasesLooks handmade
Bhavna taper candle holder

I am obsessed with this candle holder which looks like a mini stoneware vase. Not only is it 38% off, but the classic style will suit both straight candles and quirky twisted ones.

terracotta bowl candle holder with four tapered candles and matches
Margot taper candle holder

There's 31% off this quirky candelabra! It holds four tapered candles and features a handy groove in which you can store your matches or other small trinkets.

four colorful candle holders in open box shapes holding twisted taper candles58% off!
Cole taper candle holder

If you prefer more of an edgy look, I love the modern boxy silhouette of this candle holder. It's 58% off and comes in four colors, while being architectural even when empty.

BEST VASES

cream textured vase with dried flowers insideMinimaluxe
Decorative paper mache vase

I adore the texture of this paper mache vase. It suits the carefully curated minimaluxe vibe we all love, and is perfect for earthy-toned dried blooms and is 36% off!

black vase with cream flowers inside
Elena statement vase

This black glazed stoneware vase will make a statement without taking away from a minimalistic style of decor. It's also 27% off!

cream vase with a zigzag designMinimaluxe essential
Cazz vase

There's 39% off this cream vase that features a striking stacked silhouette to add the perfect finishing touch to any tabletop.

BEST DINNERWARE

stoneware serving bowl with standing design

Cyrus raised serving bowl

This stoneware serving bowl features a raised design and 49% off price. With its raised pedestal it will add height and dimension to your dinner table.

green dinner plate with a checkered borderStatement maker
Checker deli plate

Statement plates are all the rage ATM, and this 44%-off one with a checkered border ticks all the right boxes. It comes in three colors which you can mix and match.

black mug with ridged design and twisted handle
Cyrus etched mug

I don't know what I love more – the playful twisted and ridged design of this earthenware mug or its 70%-off price! It comes in four complementary colors and you can also buy it as a set.

BEST THROW PILLOWS

rainbow tufted throw pillow
Rainbow tufted throw pillow

There's 14% off this chic tufted throw pillow. It will make an excellent colorful addition to your neutral sofa or bedding setup.

grey textured gauze pillow
Mineral gauze throw pillow

The washed cotton and raw hem details give this throw pillow a natural feel, it will add a soft touch to your sofa – all for 26% less!

floral colorful throw pillow
Bronwyn floral throw pillow

Last but most certainly not least, there's 24% off this soft floral throw pillow which is just about the most summery piece of decor I've ever seen. 

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest