I've spent hours on the Urban Outfitters home sale and am super impressed

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We love a homeware sale here at Livingetc, and luckily for us the shops are full of them right now! The mid-season sales are a great place to find your favorite home buys at bargain prices (seriously, there are discounts of up to 70% in here) so if you’ve been meaning to switch up your decor, now’s the perfect time.

As one of the best home decor stores out there Urban Outfitters is full of gorgeous decor for every style imaginable – whether you prefer more whimsical or minimalist pieces, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to the store’s offering.

As someone who spends an embarrassing amount of time browsing through the site on a daily basis, you can bet I was excited to rifle through the Urban Outfitters summer sale – and it did not disappoint! From quirky candlesticks to timeless vases, I’ve rounded up the very best discounted products for you to get your hands on below.



Shop the entire Urban Outfitters home sale here

OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE URBAN OUTFITTERS HOME SALE

BEST CANDLE HOLDERS

Looks handmade Bhavna taper candle holder $9.95, was $16 I am obsessed with this candle holder which looks like a mini stoneware vase. Not only is it 38% off, but the classic style will suit both straight candles and quirky twisted ones. Margot taper candle holder $19.99, was $29 There's 31% off this quirky candelabra! It holds four tapered candles and features a handy groove in which you can store your matches or other small trinkets. 58% off! Cole taper candle holder $4.95, was $12 If you prefer more of an edgy look, I love the modern boxy silhouette of this candle holder. It's 58% off and comes in four colors, while being architectural even when empty.

BEST VASES

Minimaluxe Decorative paper mache vase $24.99, was $39 I adore the texture of this paper mache vase. It suits the carefully curated minimaluxe vibe we all love, and is perfect for earthy-toned dried blooms and is 36% off! Elena statement vase $49.99, was $69 This black glazed stoneware vase will make a statement without taking away from a minimalistic style of decor. It's also 27% off! Minimaluxe essential Cazz vase $29.99, was $49 There's 39% off this cream vase that features a striking stacked silhouette to add the perfect finishing touch to any tabletop.

BEST DINNERWARE

Cyrus raised serving bowl $24.99, was $49 This stoneware serving bowl features a raised design and 49% off price. With its raised pedestal it will add height and dimension to your dinner table. Statement maker Checker deli plate $9.99, was £18 Statement plates are all the rage ATM, and this 44%-off one with a checkered border ticks all the right boxes. It comes in three colors which you can mix and match. Cyrus etched mug $4.95, was $16 I don't know what I love more – the playful twisted and ridged design of this earthenware mug or its 70%-off price! It comes in four complementary colors and you can also buy it as a set.

BEST THROW PILLOWS