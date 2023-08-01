I've spent hours on the Urban Outfitters home sale and am super impressed
As a shopping editor, I've scoured the Urban Outfitters home sale to find the most swoon-worthy items at the very best prices
We love a homeware sale here at Livingetc, and luckily for us the shops are full of them right now! The mid-season sales are a great place to find your favorite home buys at bargain prices (seriously, there are discounts of up to 70% in here) so if you’ve been meaning to switch up your decor, now’s the perfect time.
As one of the best home decor stores out there Urban Outfitters is full of gorgeous decor for every style imaginable – whether you prefer more whimsical or minimalist pieces, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to the store’s offering.
As someone who spends an embarrassing amount of time browsing through the site on a daily basis, you can bet I was excited to rifle through the Urban Outfitters summer sale – and it did not disappoint! From quirky candlesticks to timeless vases, I’ve rounded up the very best discounted products for you to get your hands on below.
Shop the entire Urban Outfitters home sale here
OUR TOP 12 PICKS FROM THE URBAN OUTFITTERS HOME SALE
BEST CANDLE HOLDERS
Looks handmade
I am obsessed with this candle holder which looks like a mini stoneware vase. Not only is it 38% off, but the classic style will suit both straight candles and quirky twisted ones.
There's 31% off this quirky candelabra! It holds four tapered candles and features a handy groove in which you can store your matches or other small trinkets.
58% off!
If you prefer more of an edgy look, I love the modern boxy silhouette of this candle holder. It's 58% off and comes in four colors, while being architectural even when empty.
BEST VASES
Minimaluxe
I adore the texture of this paper mache vase. It suits the carefully curated minimaluxe vibe we all love, and is perfect for earthy-toned dried blooms and is 36% off!
This black glazed stoneware vase will make a statement without taking away from a minimalistic style of decor. It's also 27% off!
Minimaluxe essential
There's 39% off this cream vase that features a striking stacked silhouette to add the perfect finishing touch to any tabletop.
BEST DINNERWARE
This stoneware serving bowl features a raised design and 49% off price. With its raised pedestal it will add height and dimension to your dinner table.
Statement maker
Statement plates are all the rage ATM, and this 44%-off one with a checkered border ticks all the right boxes. It comes in three colors which you can mix and match.
BEST THROW PILLOWS
There's 14% off this chic tufted throw pillow. It will make an excellent colorful addition to your neutral sofa or bedding setup.
The washed cotton and raw hem details give this throw pillow a natural feel, it will add a soft touch to your sofa – all for 26% less!
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
