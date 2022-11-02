The LG C2 OLED TV has never been more affordable than it is right now, with a 28% price drop at Amazon

OLED TVs don't often come cheap, but Amazon has made the LG OLED evo C2 4K TV difficult to pass up with the lowest price ever for the 55" model. Sitting at $1,297 for a limited time, you'd be saving 28% on this fantastic set. And it's not even Black Friday yet!

The C2 is a new model for 2022, making this deal even better, and comes with Alexa built-in, so you can use the smart assistant with your speaker and other compatible devices or use it to start your smart home if you're yet to take the plunge. It also has Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for brilliant visuals and spatial audio that'll change your movie nights and TV binges forever.

Available in 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83" models, there are saving to be made across the range. If you're interested in the largest set, take a look at our guide to the best 85 inch TVs for more.

While the 55" is the best deal at the moment with more than $500 off, you can also save 13% on the 48" model, 6% on the 65" model, 11% on the 77" model, and 17% on the 83" model. There is also various bundle offers on the site.

Black Friday TV deals

The Black Friday sales period is fast approaching, and we will be bringing you the best luxury TV and home theater deals to kit out your living room for less. The day itself is 25 November, but offers will start rolling in well before that. We will be using our experience in the smart home and interiors worlds to sift through the noise and alert our readers to the deals that really matter, so stay tuned.

