8 of the Most Beautiful Sofas I Saw At Milan Design Week 2024

Sofas are always the main talking point at Milan Design Week. It's now that the most influential design brands in the world launch their new collections, and they always include at least one hero sofa.

Why? As the legendary designer Francesco Binfaré told a select group at Milan's Design Museum on Monday (there to launch a new exhibition celebrating his work with Edra), sofas are 'like concrete, or bread. They're the solid foundation on which life is built, and essential to everyday living'. A charming description, and one that shows why Italians put so much store behind them. They're the true heart of the home.

These are some of the best I've seen so far. Look out for more examples of immaculate Italian sofa design in our Italian Issue for Spring 2024 too.

1. Poltrona Frau's 70s inspired sofa

(Image credit: Poltrona Frau)

The 70s are coming back at this year's Milan Design Week in all their plump comfort and warming colors, and Poltrona Frau's Parka orange sofa is nothing but pure joy. Part of the brand's Imagine Softness collection, the piece is an ode to creative freedom and living fully in spaces that encourage relaxation and wellbeing.

'The aesthetic pleasure of a flawlessly designed and well crafted object or piece of furniture has a positive and palpable impact on people's lives; these factors help us to better inhabit our spaces and to live life to the full,' shares Nicola Coropulis, CEO of Poltrona Frau. Fun fact, the design of the Parks sofa was inspired by the layers and soft lining of a Parka jacket.

2. Gallotti & Radice's minimalist white lines

(Image credit: Gallotti & Radice)

Gallotti & Radice's collection is a celebration of the sensory richness of materials, in a color palette where neutral tones inspired by nature create a sense of serenity and harmony.

I love how light and modern the Stami Plus sofa looks, and the best thing about it is that it's super comfortable, made of high quality materials that will stand the test of time, supporting the brand's commitment to sustainable and responsible design.

3. Bolzan's Mate electric blue sofa

(Image credit: Bolzan)

Everything about this sofa made me smile! From the electric blue color, to the plump, comfortable shape, and the fun armrests that feel so inviting. Bolzan's Mate sofa by Zaven ensures comfort without compromising on elegance and expressive contemporary design. It's lightweight, easy to move, and extends into a bed for two!

'A mate is that friend you can count on. Perhaps our idea of a sofa bed is a bit like that, a support for sleeping a night at a friend's or relative's house when you need it,' explains Zaven. You can choose from a wide variety of finishes and fabrics, making easy to incorporate in any living room.

4. Poliform's modular Ernest sofa

(Image credit: Poliform)

An excellent example of a modular sofa where the individual pieces are just as striking as the whole. I loved how it has such a comfortable, cloud-like appearance. Its shape and volume was inspired by down pillows, and the result is a sofa with soft, deconstructed volumes that feel inviting and perfect for a relaxed gathering of friends.

5. Arper's Steeve Lou is perfect for small spaces

(Image credit: Arper)

It was a red thread at Salone del Mobile the concept of ensuring the furniture displayed not only looked good, but no matter how minimalist the shape, it stayed comfortable, functional, and encouraged relaxation and connection.

Arper's Steeve Lou is no exception. Small but mighty, it comes in two or three seats, has a matching ottoman, end side tables for additional storage, and a laptop cushion for functional support. Great for a living room (you can even use two if you gave the space), or even a home office. What's not to love?

6. B&B Italia's generous Dambodue

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

The generous size of this sofa, together with the low, square shaped seating make it look striking, and it's just as comfortable despite the fact that it has a stylish but relatively limited seat depth.

The Dambodue is part of the B&B Italia's Dambo sofa family. The range includes the linear sofa in two and three-seater versions and a variety of elements to create different types of style combinations.

7. Edra's incredibly stylish indoor outdoor sofa

(Image credit: Edra)

I can't think of any way in which a sofa could have been made more stylish and suitable for a chic outdoor living area. Just the look of it reminds me of the mountains or rocks spreading along the Mediterranean coast and give it such a relaxed holiday feel.

The fabric is resistant to sunlight and water, which makes it perfect to create an outdoor living room feel in your backyard, and comes in eight color variations for you to pick from. A poolside setting is not mandatory, but recommended.

8. Minotti's sculptural Yves

(Image credit: Minotti)

Another nod to the '70s style, Minotti's Yves sofa is outstanding. It has a geometric yet flowing movement which give it a stand-out look - it will become the showstopper of any living room, particularly the larger spaces where it will create a sculptural feel.

The attention to detail adds to the strong visual created by this piece of furniture, with the asymmetrical seams shaping the design and becoming an integral part of the architectural language. The aluminium feet are even placed in correspondence with them to create a continuous flow that envelops this sofa. This is a sofa that couldn't ever go unnoticed.