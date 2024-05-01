I Went to See Samsung's 2024 Launches This Week — And I'm Amazed by the New "AI" TVs

‘AI is about time,’ Zeena Hill, Marketing Director TV/AV at Samsung, as she sits across the table from me. My ears perked up… ‘time?’ I wondered. Then she said something that struck me. ‘What’s the thing that we don’t have enough of? Time.'

'Time to be sitting there with your remote control and increasing the volume 52 times, or adjusting the brightness. Maybe even trying to hear and get the best sound’.

I kept nodding along as Zeena spoke, as it was something I, myself, related to. You might be thinking, ‘okay, but what does artificial intelligence have to do with this?’ Well, sit back, relax and grab a popcorn while I take you through Samsung's latest innovation.

Samsung launched a range of different products this year, but the two that stood out to me most, are truly unforgettable. The Neo QLED 8K TV, a sleek technology which is great if you are looking to elevate your living room with some help from one of the best TV brands, and the unique Music frame, which has the ability to change the way your modern home sounds and feels.

It's time to elevate your home and senses

(Image credit: Samsung)

Aside from loving how chic, sleek and simple this TV looks, I am quite taken by the technology behind it.

The 2024 Neo QLED 8K (QN900D, QN800D) brings four times more pixels than 4k and features an AI-powered processor which upscales everything to 8K resolution. Unbelievable right?

Let's talk about AI features within the TV now shall we? The Neo QLED 8K has three main pieces of AI, which runs throughout the television experience. First up, there is AI-driven picture technology. This bring out the finest details on your TV, from facial expressions, to the most subtle moments on TV, such as a ball flying across the pitch. This element gives you a fast, smooth and clear picture experience, so you can binge watch your favorites all you want.

Next up, we have AI-sound technology. I really like this feature given that I am an avid K-Drama fan and do not like being interrupted while I am in my zone! This feature extracts dialogue from background noise, ensuring every word is heard clearly. It also comes with an Adaption Sound Pro, so if you are vacuuming away, do not fret, as the TV will adjust the volume according to your environment.

Last, but most definitely not least, AI optimization. This involves a few things, including AI auto game mode, which creates a more immersive gaming experience, AI customization mode, which allows you to adjust the picture of each sense according to your preference. And AI energy mode, a smart way to save power without having to compromise picture quality.

‘We're pushing the boundaries of home entertainment by integrating AI in ways that go beyond traditional viewing experiences,’ says SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. Could this be the best Samsung TV we've seen yet?

The wonderful and sleek Music frame

(Image credit: Samsung)

I have been so excited for this one! If you're a fan of Samsung's modern design classic The Frame TV, the brand has launched a new take on the idea for your home's audio. I mean, not only does it look good, it also sounds phenomenal.

The Music Frame (HW-LS60D) is a speaker which looks like a photo frame and offers surround sound with Dolby Atmos Music and sound. You can also display your personal pictures or artwork, and dance to some of your favorite tracks.

This stunning frame would look perfect in a modern, minimalist home and better yet, it doesn't take up much space!

Zeena tells me, the Music Frame 'marries premium audio with artistic design inspired by the success of the TV. It’s versatility allows you to display your own image in an eye-catching photoframe, whilst you effortlessly connect your phone or TV for an enhanced audio experience. The perfect audio solution to compliment any room'.

What other products has Samsung released this year?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Oh, that's right, Samsung did not stop there.

The 2024 line-up also includes, NEO QLED 4K, OLED 4K, the Q-series Soundbar and the S-Series Soundbar.

Here is a brief breakdown from Samsung on the products:

NEO QLED 4K - QN95D, QN93D, QN90D, QN88D, QN85D range 'brings cutting-edge innovations from the flagship range to the familiar 4K'.

OLED 4K - S95D, S90D, S85D line-up introduces the world’s first Glare-Free OLED, 'eliminating unnecessary reflection'.

Q-Series Soundbar Q990D which boasts an 11.1.4-channel setup with Wireless Dolby Atmos

S-Series Soundbar S800D and S700D range 'continues to deliver exceptional audio quality in an unbelievably sleek and space-saving design'.