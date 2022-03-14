This Richard Neutra-designed home is on the market – we take a tour

A Richard Neutra-designed property in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains is on the market for $9.799 million. The home that stands in the rocky foothills, about 30 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, was home to Dorothy Serulnic – Richard’s secretary in the 1950s.

Richard Neutra was one of America’s most influential modern architects from the 1920s to the 1960s. He designed iconic homes, including the Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs for Edgar J. Kaufmann and the Kronish House in Beverly Hills.

Amongst Neutra’s most famous properties is this home in Southern California – a futuristic haven that acts as the perfect canvas for modern decorating ideas – seventy years after its completion.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

Richard Neutra built the original structure, which was a part of a contemporary complex of two homes (and a guest cabin). Multiple award-winning architect Michael Maltzan also contributed to the home’s distinctive design – many of these features are still visible today.

Despite originating in the 1950s, the home is a trove of SoCal interior design trends – shown primarily through its floor-to-ceiling glass front that celebrates the indoor/outdoor living movement.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

Alongside these modern features, the home exhibits many traditional features that are synonymous with Richard Neutra. These include the Cherry wood, creamy walls, a stone fireplace, and Neutra-designed built-ins – such as the sofa system with a record player.

There is also an architect-approved dining room table and a stylish shelving idea that maintains the home’s character several decades after its completion.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

Nearly half a century after Richard Neutra designed the home, Michael Maltzan added the primary residence – to preserve the compound’s geometric aesthetic – and make a seven-sided statement in the mountains above California. Maltzan used lots of glass to allow natural light to fill the space – and frame the cityscape from every side of the home.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

Beyond these glass walls, the estate is a maze of urban garden ideas, from its succulent garden (that spans the compound’s 5.7 acres) to its large swimming pool and shaded lounge area decorated with cacti.

The listing is held by Sherri Rogers, Elisa Ritt and Anthony Stellini of Compass, and Asher Ehsani of Uhler Mortgage Solutions.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)