'Don't let your home become a jungle!' – These viral houseplant clips help you tame unruly vines

We all know that houseplants have the power to bring a home to life. We love the power of incorporating greenery into any design, and this natural choice of decor can do wonders for the air quality within our home, but occasionally our plants can have a mind of their own. Unruly houseplants can quickly take over a space if they're not kept in check, but we've found the perfect solution to do just that.

We've been rather taken by some clever plant clips that have recently gone viral on TikTok, and they make plant styling so easy. If you've ever battled with a trailing or climbing houseplant to get it to hang the way you want, you'll want to listen up. These clips take the hassle out of decorating with plants, and for under $10, we think they're a must-have for any houseplant parent (because no one wants to let their home become a jungle).

Climbing or trailing houseplants can make a serious statement in your home, but they can quickly grow out of control. Green vines grow at will, and while it's a good sign that your plant is happy and healthy, no one needs to give up space for unruly fronds. That's where these discreet plant clips, available from Amazon for less than $10, come into the mix. They can easily be used to train your plant to grow in the direction you want it to, or to turn any hanging plant into striking wall décor.

(Image credit: TheJoyofPlants)

Typically, some of the best houseplants for beginners are vining varieties. Take the pothos - also known as Devil's Ivy. Its bright green leaves make a dramatic display for brightening up a dull corner and they're tolerant of low light levels, but these quick growers can be difficult to control. If you plan to bring a pothos into your home, add some of these plant clips to your basket while you're at it.

If you want to get creative with your cascading leaves, designers often use a plant to add an unusual texture to the space, having it then climb across your walls or down some shelves to add further interest. It's super easy to do, too. The clips have an adhesive side that sticks to your flat surface while the tiny little clips then open to encase your plant's vine, allowing you to manipulate its growth direction.

We love this trick to tidy up messy vines or create a statement with houseplants. Junglecore hasn't found its way into our homes yet, so tame your unruly trailers and climbers by turning them into elegant décor with this simple trick.