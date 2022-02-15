Trend alert: Newstalgia is the contemporary classic that will struggle to go out of style

You’ve heard of nostalgia, but what about Newstalgia? If you’re not already familiar with the movement, you will be soon. The contemporary classic movement – that blends old and new decor pieces – is currently making its way through social media. However, the experts suggest this interior design trend will take over our homes in the seasons ahead.

But what does this cocktail of eras involve? Here is everything you need to know before you experiment with the Newstalgia trend.

What is Newstalgia?

(Image credit: Habitat)

‘A nod to the ever-popular Y2K trend, Newstalgia taps into all things nostalgia but hits the refresh button to add a contemporary fix,’ explains Matt Siberry, the Head of Home at Pinterest.

The photo platform is the first to note emerging trends, and Newstalgia is no exception. ‘On Pinterest, we’ve noticed this trend rising as people seek to bring retro back with a current feel in their homes,’ Matt adds. Newstalgia combines timeless design features with modern decorating ideas that leave you with a curated but contemporary aesthetic.

How to bring Newstalgia into your home?

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

According to Matt, modern Scandinavian style and upcycled furniture are the best places to begin when thinking about Newstalgia. ‘People [are looking to] upcycle and thrift in a bid to revamp all things old school with a contemporary finish,’ he says, in his discussion of rising Pinterest trends. He adds that ‘Modern retro decor’ has seen a 95 percent increase in search, whist ‘green interiors’ have recently doubled.

Alongside these retro and Scandi style ideas , Ottalie Stride, a designer at Albion Nord emphasizes the power of an antique in a modern scheme.

‘Antiques are examples of design that have stood the test of time. By the very fact that they are 100+ years old and could still work in a scheme, I personally find it hard to choose anything else,’ she says.

(Image credit: Matthew Williamson)

Ottalie explains that antique pieces can add depth, richness, and color to a modern scheme that is conventionally light and fresh. This merging epitomizes the Newstalgia trend, as the best of both eras come together perfectly.

However you decide to bring Newstalgia into your home, we expect this trend will endure for a long time to come.