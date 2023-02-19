My favorite TVs and home theater products can be snapped up in a President's Day sale - here's what I'm buying

I test and review home theater products for a living and know first-hand that some stand head and shoulders above the rest. When sales come around, it's a brilliant opportunity to grab top-rated products with hefty discounts from the likes of Samsung, Sony, and LG, as well as speaker brands like Yamaha, JBL, and more.

Whether it's TVs like the Samsung Serif and Frame that hit the mark style-wise at the same time as offering a great viewing experience or top-grade projectors and soundbars to allow you to get a home theater experience right in your living room, upgrading the tech in your living room is a sure-fire way to boost your downtime.

Here are the products we rate highest, having tried them first-hand or ranked them as the best of the best, with discounts this President's Day.

My top picks this President's Day

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV | was $1,500 , now $1,200 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab) I'm always thrilled to see the Samsung Frame TV on sale, and it's $300 cheaper right now at Best Buy. The TV is a favorite at Livingetc because of its ability to blend into different decor styles while remaining a great 4K QLED TV, and this 55" model is a lovely mid-size.

(opens in new tab) LG Eclair QP5 Sound Bar | was $600 , now $400 at Amazon (save 33%) (opens in new tab) I absolutely loved the compact size of the LG Eclair QP5 soundbar during testing (even the subwoofer is on the larger side), allowing it to fit in front of my television without taking up the entire space. The sound quality is also great for such a small speaker, with Dolby Atmos and 4K passthrough on board.

(opens in new tab) Sony 75" X95K 4K Mini LED TV | was $3,800 , now $3,148 (save $652) (opens in new tab) The Sony X95K was my pick for the best Mini LED set in our guide to the best Sony TVs, and a $650 saving on a 75" model is an excellent opportunity to pick it up for slightly less this President's Day. Mini LED is becoming increasingly popular, so it would also get you bang up to date with a 2022 example of the technology.

(opens in new tab) LG CineBeam 4K UHD Wireless Smart Laser Short Throw Projector | was $5,000 , now $3,097 at Best Buy (save $1,903) (opens in new tab) It's not all about TVs, and you can get a real cinematic feeling at home with one of the best projectors. This LG CineBeam 4K short throw projector is usually almost $5,000, but for a limited time, you can save almost $2,000 - not bad at all!

(opens in new tab) LG 86" QNED99 8K QNED TV | was £3,600 , now $3,800 at Best Buy (save $200) (opens in new tab) My choice for the best 8K TV from LG, this 86" model is also one of the best 85-inch TVs you will find at this price point. With Mini LED and 8K resolution on board, it will significantly boost the depth and clarity of whatever you're watching, and you can save $200 at Best Buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV | was $1,300 , now $1,000 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab) The best Sony OLED money can buy in my book - the Sony A80J is my top pick for best Sony TV overall. This 55" model is big enough to be able to appreciate the visual benefits of OLED while also not threatening to overtake your living room. You can save $300 right now.

(opens in new tab) JBL 9.1-Channel Soundbar | was $1,200 , now $1,000 at Amazon (save $200) (opens in new tab) For those who really long for the best surround sound system but don't have the space (or patience) for multiple speakers and trailing wires, I really rate soundbars like the JBL 9.1, which has detachable ends that you can place around the room for more spatial sound.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" The Serif 4K QLED TV | was $2,000 , now $1,800 at Best Buy (save $200) (opens in new tab) Alongside The Frame, Samsung's The Serif might be my favorite design-led TV around right now (you can read a comparison of the two in our Frame vs Serif guide), so I'm thrilled that this 65" model has been included in the President's Day sale at Best Buy. Be fast, though, as it's only around until Feb 20.

(Image credit: LG)

Caroline Preece Social Links Navigation Smart Home Ecommerce Editor As smart home and tech editor for Livingetc, Caroline spends her days pouring over the latest releases, testing the best products, and determining which are the best value for our readers. Sales events like President's Day are a perfect time to use this experience, and Caroline loves looking for the very best bargains on top gadgets and tech, like the best TVs.