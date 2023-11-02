The 4 most exciting decor launches in November - America's most inspiring new products for your home

The design scene always feels packed at this time of year. Fall sees a slew of dynamic launches in time for the holidays, as brands unveil what they've been working on all year. Our contributing editor Keith Flanagan has seen everything, spoken to everyone and picked out these four launches as the most interesting and inspiring.

A mix of furniture, lighting and even paint, these are the new ideas from the best home decor stores that are helping to form next years big interior design trends.

MAKERS’ MARK

(Image credit: Revival Rugs)

Is it ever surprising when Arts and Crafts-esque designs hit the market? Not exactly. The original movement revolted against industrialization, reviving handicrafts that emphasized nature and simplicity – a sentiment that feels rather evergreen today. And so the latest collection by California’s Revival Rugs certainly tracks: inspired by Arts and Crafts style, the hand-knotted Edith line features soft geometric motifs in muted colors dyed with an artisan vintage wash. Is another revival underway? At the very least, the movement is underfoot and this is one of the best rugs I've seen in a while.

See more from Revival Rugs here.

AMERICAN BLUES

(Image credit: Benajmin Moore)

News that NASA plans to build homes on the moon may well have our collective thoughts on the stratosphere, and a recent set of color forecasts proves America’s head is certainly in the clouds. For their ‘color of the year’ selects, Sherwin-Williams chose Upward, a light sky blue with moody grey undertones, while Benjamin Moore chose Blue Nova 825, a violet-tinged and mid-tone blue inspired by the formation of a new star. What does all this mean? Perhaps things are looking up.

DEEP ROOTS

(Image credit: SSS Atelier)

Nostalgiacore is no stranger to furniture design, and Sarah Sherman Samuel – who’s collaborated with brands from Semihandmade to Lulu and Georgia – is nonetheless sentimental with a clutch of new pieces for SSS Atelier , her very own line.

Like a love letter to Michigan, her home state, the Alba chair in particular is a total catch: inspired by a local wildflower called Prenanthes alba, it's both classic and contemporary with dramatic box pleats and plump cylindrical arms. Upholstered in velvet with a supremely deep seat, this debut has strong roots.

Shop the Alba chair here.

ART MODE

(Image credit: In Common With)

We may not be ready for Art Deco’s full-fledged comeback just yet, but traces are slipping back into interior design, and that’s certainly true of Saga, a new task lighting system by Brooklyn’s In Common With .

Originally created for the studio’s own office, the Deco-inspired pendant has delicate fluted edges and smooth architectural lines that can ease into a range of spaces (plus, it's available in three modular shapes). Made with low-waste aluminum hardware and recycled LDPE plastic, it’s an understated fixture with a touch of decorative flair – opulence, adapted for our more casual times.

Shop In Common With's Saga collection here.