Live

Cyber Monday TV deals LIVE: the lowest prices and best places to buy our favorite brands

We're hunting down the very best Cyber Monday TV deals as they happen on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more

Caroline Preece
By Caroline Preece
published

Black Friday may be over, but there are so many incredible Cyber Monday TV deals still around that we've decided to continue live streaming them to keep you up to date with news and offers as we find them today.

We've been testing and reviewing the most popular TV models and best TV brands all year, so we know which deals are worth going for and which ones are such a steal that they really shouldn't be missed. And let's face it, not all deals are worth it, so we won't be putting any of those on here.

If you're looking to save cash on gifts for Christmas and the holiday season or just want a better price on something you've had your eye on, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period is an amazing time to save cash on those luxury items as well as the essentials.

As said, we will be collecting the very best Cyber Monday TV deals from around the web and putting them right here, saving you time and energy scouring the retailer sites yourself. Expect not just slashed prices on older models but also bargains on newer 2022 models to get your lounge bang up to date.

Cyber Monday TV deals: best places to shop

The 10 best Cyber Monday TV deals RIGHT NOW

Refresh

Samsung 85 Q60B 4K QLED Smart TV deal

(Image credit: Samsung)

Next up, we have this 85" 4K QLED TV from Samsung for just $1,598 at Walmart or £1,699 at Currys. I don't think we need to tell you that this is an extremely low price for a set this large, with 4K resolution and upscaling, built-in voice assistants, and Samsung's Q-Symphony tech for pairing a TV and soundbar super-easily.

LG 83 G2 OLED evo 4K webOS TV deal

(Image credit: LG)

Samsung's Frame and Serif TVs aren't the only game in town for those who want a TV that will look great even when it's off - the LG G2 4K TV with Gallery Design will sit as flush to the wall as a piece of art or photo frame. This 83-inch model is predictably pricey, but if you buy before Cyber Monday ends, you can save a whopping $1,700 at Best Buy or £800 at Currys in the UK.

LG 42 Flex 4K OLED Smart TV deal

(Image credit: LG)

Still going strong and, no, you haven't traveled to the future - flexible TVs are now a thing that you can get for your home, and this 42-inch 4K TV from LG is proof. Basically, the 'flex' of the title refers to its ability to be curved or flat, depending on your preference or what you're watching. This is recommended mostly for gamers, but in-build smarts and more make it a good choice for anyone. And it's $500 less at Best Buy!

Useful links

Buying Guides

How To

Inspiration

Livingetc is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.