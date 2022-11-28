Cyber Monday TV deals LIVE: the lowest prices and best places to buy our favorite brands

Black Friday may be over, but there are so many incredible Cyber Monday TV deals still around that we've decided to continue live streaming them to keep you up to date with news and offers as we find them today.
We've been testing and reviewing the most popular TV models and best TV brands all year, so we know which deals are worth going for and which ones are such a steal that they really shouldn't be missed. And let's face it, not all deals are worth it, so we won't be putting any of those on here.
If you're looking to save cash on gifts for Christmas and the holiday season or just want a better price on something you've had your eye on, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period is an amazing time to save cash on those luxury items as well as the essentials.
As said, we will be collecting the very best Cyber Monday TV deals from around the web and putting them right here, saving you time and energy scouring the retailer sites yourself. Expect not just slashed prices on older models but also bargains on newer 2022 models to get your lounge bang up to date.
Cyber Monday TV deals: best places to shop
- Amazon US: top TV and streaming deals (opens in new tab)
- Amazon UK: TV and home cinema accessory deals (opens in new tab)
- Currys: Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV offers (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: ongoing TV Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: deals on Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, and more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Cyber Monday TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Target: save with these Cyber Monday TV offers (opens in new tab)
The 10 best Cyber Monday TV deals RIGHT NOW
- TCL 65" 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV | was $799, now $228 (save 71%)
- LG 65" A1 OLED 4K TV | was $2,500, now $1,098 (save 56%)
- TCL 55" 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV | was $430, now $200 (save 53%)
- Hisense 40" A4G Full HD LED TV | was $250, now $130 (save 48%)
- LG 55" A2 4K OLED TV | was $1,300, now $800 (save 38%)
- Samsung 85" QN95B 4K Neo QLED TV | was $5,500, now $3,500 (save 36%)
- Toshiba 32" V35 LED HD Smart Fire TV | was £200, now $130 (save 35%)
- TCL 85" XL 4K QLED Smart Roku TV | was $2,300, now $1,500 (save 34%)
- Samsung 85" QN800B 8K Mini LED TV | was $5,798, now $3,878 (save 33%)
- Samsung 85" Q60B 4K QLED Smart TV | was $2,300, now $1,798 (save 21%)
was $2,300, now $1,598 (save $702) (opens in new tab)
was £1,979, now £1,699 (save £280) (opens in new tab)
Next up, we have this 85" 4K QLED TV from Samsung for just $1,598 at Walmart or £1,699 at Currys. I don't think we need to tell you that this is an extremely low price for a set this large, with 4K resolution and upscaling, built-in voice assistants, and Samsung's Q-Symphony tech for pairing a TV and soundbar super-easily.
was $6,500, now $4,800 (save $1,700) (opens in new tab)
was £6,299, now £5,499 (save £800) (opens in new tab)
Samsung's Frame and Serif TVs aren't the only game in town for those who want a TV that will look great even when it's off - the LG G2 4K TV with Gallery Design will sit as flush to the wall as a piece of art or photo frame. This 83-inch model is predictably pricey, but if you buy before Cyber Monday ends, you can save a whopping $1,700 at Best Buy or £800 at Currys in the UK.
- LG 42" Flex 4K OLED Smart TV | was $3,000, now $2,500 (save $500) (opens in new tab)
- LG 42" Flex 4K OLED Smart TV | £2,999 at Currys (opens in new tab)
Still going strong and, no, you haven't traveled to the future - flexible TVs are now a thing that you can get for your home, and this 42-inch 4K TV from LG is proof. Basically, the 'flex' of the title refers to its ability to be curved or flat, depending on your preference or what you're watching. This is recommended mostly for gamers, but in-build smarts and more make it a good choice for anyone. And it's $500 less at Best Buy!