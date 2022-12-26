After Christmas TV deals LIVE: the best bargains on 4K, OLED, QLED and more

The holiday season is now winding down, and this is always a great time to bag yourself a deal on the best TVs around. If you want to strike while the prices are low and the discounts are plenty, the time before January is a great opportunity.
We will be collecting the very best after Christmas TV deals from around the web and putting them right here, saving you time and energy scouring the retailer sites yourself. Expect not just slashed prices on older models but also bargains on newer 2022 models to get your lounge bang up to date.
For more advice on which TV you should buy, you can head to our guide on the best TV brands for our expert advice.
The best TV deals right now
- LG 75" NanoCell 99 8K LED TV | was $3,500, now $1,800 (save 48%) (opens in new tab)
- Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV | was $1,900, now $1,000 (save 47%) (opens in new tab)
- LG 65" QNED83 4K QNED TV | was $1,700, now $1,000 (save 41%) (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 75" U7H 4K Quantum ULED TV | was $1,800, now $1,100 (save 38%) (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 85" QN800B 8K QLED Mini LED TV | was $5,798, now $4,498 (save 22%) (opens in new tab)
- LG 55" A2 4K OLED TV | was $1,300, now $900 (save 30%) (opens in new tab)
- Sony 65" A80K 4K Google TV | was $2,300, now $1,698 (save 26%) (opens in new tab)
- Sony 75" BRAVIA XR Z9J 8K LED TV | was $4,000, now $3,000 (save 25%) (opens in new tab)
- LG 83" G2 4K OLED TV with gallery design | was $6,500, now $5,000 (save 23%) (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 85" QN95B 4K Neo QLED TV | was $5,500, now $4,300 (save 21%) (opens in new tab)
After Christmas TV deals: Where to shop
That's me signing off now, but we will be back shortly with many, many more after-Christmas TV deals. The whole Livingetc team will be searching for the best bargains all the way up until the new year, so bookmark this page or hit the button for alerts to avoid missing out.
A massive saving on a TV that is guaranteed to boost anyone's home cinema set-up, the 85" QN95B from Samsung is $1,200 cheaper at Best Buy right now. That's a 21% discount, meaning you can pick up the 4K Neo QLED TV for just $4,300.
Our choice for the best LG 85-inch TV right now, you'll be pleased to hear that the C1 4K OLED is $500 less at Best Buy ahead of the Christmas sales. With good support for all of the main smart home platforms, good gaming features, and Dolby Atmos audio, it's a great model from 2021.
If you're looking for the best big-screen TV for the lowest price, you'll be glad to know that many 75-inch and 85-inch TVs go on sale during the after-Christmas and New Year sales. While they can still get quite pricey, it's possible to grab a good TV of this size for a reasonable price. Check out our guide to the best 85 inch TVs for buying advice and a ranking of the best models.
Why do TV prices drop after Christmas?
The period between Christmas and New Year has traditionally been a time for sales across the board, with TVs being discounted ahead of top brands' announcements of new models early the following year. Events like CES see the likes of Samsung, LG, Sony and more revealing updated tech and shiny new ranges, which means it's easier to find a great deal on 2022 models and older.
