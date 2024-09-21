Lick's 2025 Color Palette "New Nostalgia" Has Us Dreaming of 70s Homes

I can never get enough of new color trends and the endless inspiration they offer for redecorating my home. Luckily, it's the time of year when color predictions are truly the gift that keeps on giving, and one trend that continues to crop up is the revival of serene yet moody 1970s hues.

Case in point: Lick's newly-released 2025 color palette that features nine shades centered around the theme "New Nostalgia". The idea is that certain colors and hues can bring you back to your favorite memories: the rosy flowers of your mom's old robe or the black and white vinyl flooring of your favorite hometown lunch spot, for example.

This powerful connection between color and memory is at the heart of Lick’s 2025 color palette, but beyond personal memories, the collection has me dreaming of a home inspired by the free-spirited, disco-chic designs of the 70s. It may even be time to bring out the bell-bottoms.

Lick’s 2025 Color Palette, New Nostalgia, is a muted and moody mix of rich pigments that range from rosy pink and warm taupes to deep velvety purples and dark blacks. The range includes many of our favorite paint colors on the rotation this year, but with a feel that brings us back to the nostalgia of the 70s.

"Colors that feel nostalgic can bring both comfort and emotional stability and in the last year, this new wave of nostalgia has been particularly evident in the resurgence of cozy, retro color palettes inspired by past decades, specifically the 1970s," says the Director of Interior Design and Color Psychologist at Lick, Tash Bradley. There is a sense of relaxed optimism in this decade's home design, making it well-suited for laid-back and inviting gatherings at home.

I especially love a living room trend that dons the elegant, bohemian look of the past. Everything from wall color to accent chairs and throw pillows can be coated in these eclectic pigments.

For those of you unsure about a full-on 70s revival, Tash reassures us that the 70s are back, but better. "Lick has reimagined these nostalgic colors for modern interiors, creating a palette that’s both emotionally resonant and surprisingly contemporary," she says. The darker, richer tones of the paints cater to that cozy feel, while still elevating the space into something new and unique.

Shop the Shades

Bringing color back into the home is a renaissance I am all for, especially when the colors feel as liveable today as they did back then. Lick's palette is bold, yet remains tastefully subtle, giving you plenty of room to incorporate the colors in your home without sacrificing serenity.

One of my favorite techniques is color drenching or, more recently, double drenching. Blue 04, one of the shades from this palette, is a mid-tone blue perfect for drenching a room. I picture this bright and calming color on the walls of a bedroom, dotted with pops of decorative red for a playful retro vibe. The range of colors that go with light blue is almost endless, too, making it the perfect to experiment with.

Another one of the key color combinations in Lick’s new palette is purple and brown, and these sophisticated, deep hues are all over mood boards for the coming year. "Purple and Brown is a timeless combination which is so complimentary due to these hues’ shared richness and depth of color, supported by deep red undertones," explains Tash. She also notes that it works particularly well in a bedroom scheme. "Brown 02 offers grounding and assuring qualities while Purple 03 adds warmth and a touch of luxury,” she says.

The suave style of the 70s never truly dies, and this year's color predictions further prove the decade's endurance. Opting for a contemporary take on these classic colors is a timeless choice for your home, so lean into this new wave of retro and you'll be searching for macrame decor, conversation pits, and patterned sofas in no time.