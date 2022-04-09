Inside Katy Perry's modern Beverly Hills home - on the market for $19.475 million

Above the city of Beverly Hills sits a European-style villa, currently being sold by singer Katy Perry for an asking price of $19.475 million, or almost £15 million.

The pop star, known for hits such as Last Friday Night and Roar, is upping sticks with her husband Orlando Bloom and their baby daughter Daisy. The pair are relocating from the city, for a move to the much more private area of Montecito, famously, the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This 5,472 sq.ft property sits on a vast amount of green space (1.16 acres to be precise), so privacy for any other incoming famous residents is practically guaranteed. At the end of the quarter-mile-long driveway (yes, really), sits the impressive modern home.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

The property is listed with Brett Lawyer, of Hilton & Hyland. It really is a striking home with vines draping down the exterior to create an almost Mediterranean feel on the approach.

The sky-lit entry guarantees a very special first impression, letting plenty of LA sunshine into the five-bed, 5.5 bathroom abode.

High ceilings continue throughout Perry’s former residence and shine particularly in the lilac-themed living space and dining area – a popular color trend for 2022.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

In the neutral and minimalist white kitchen, a giant T-shaped island commands the large space, ensuring plenty of worktop space and kitchen storage ideas for all the essentials.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

Upstairs, the enormous step-down master bedroom enjoys sweeping views out onto the gardens. Decorated in a bold teal color and with a dark wooden floor, it’s the ideal space in which to unwind at the end of the day.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

The real crowning glory of this huge LA property though, is the serene and peaceful outdoor space. A sloping lawn to the side of the home gives way to a flat grassy area, complete with glimmering infinity pool with views across the city, a plunge pool, and a chic terraced area for lounging.

The home itself is surrounded by acres of parkland too, ensuring the next owner hours of peace and quiet in the heart of LA.

(Image credit: Tyler Hogan)

Perry's home also includes a stylish wood panelled library, a lower level media room, and a vast, sky-lit gym and sauna.