Inside Katy Perry's modern Beverly Hills home - on the market for $19.475 million
The singer is selling her five-bed home – an oasis of calm in the middle of the city
Above the city of Beverly Hills sits a European-style villa, currently being sold by singer Katy Perry for an asking price of $19.475 million, or almost £15 million.
The pop star, known for hits such as Last Friday Night and Roar, is upping sticks with her husband Orlando Bloom and their baby daughter Daisy. The pair are relocating from the city, for a move to the much more private area of Montecito, famously, the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
This 5,472 sq.ft property sits on a vast amount of green space (1.16 acres to be precise), so privacy for any other incoming famous residents is practically guaranteed. At the end of the quarter-mile-long driveway (yes, really), sits the impressive modern home.
The property is listed with Brett Lawyer, of Hilton & Hyland. It really is a striking home with vines draping down the exterior to create an almost Mediterranean feel on the approach.
The sky-lit entry guarantees a very special first impression, letting plenty of LA sunshine into the five-bed, 5.5 bathroom abode.
High ceilings continue throughout Perry’s former residence and shine particularly in the lilac-themed living space and dining area – a popular color trend for 2022.
In the neutral and minimalist white kitchen, a giant T-shaped island commands the large space, ensuring plenty of worktop space and kitchen storage ideas for all the essentials.
Upstairs, the enormous step-down master bedroom enjoys sweeping views out onto the gardens. Decorated in a bold teal color and with a dark wooden floor, it’s the ideal space in which to unwind at the end of the day.
The real crowning glory of this huge LA property though, is the serene and peaceful outdoor space. A sloping lawn to the side of the home gives way to a flat grassy area, complete with glimmering infinity pool with views across the city, a plunge pool, and a chic terraced area for lounging.
The home itself is surrounded by acres of parkland too, ensuring the next owner hours of peace and quiet in the heart of LA.
Perry's home also includes a stylish wood panelled library, a lower level media room, and a vast, sky-lit gym and sauna.
Amy Hunt is a freelance journalist and editor covering a range of lifestyle topics including homes and interiors, work and money, travel and wellbeing. She has written for a range of publications including Ideal Home, woman&home, My Imperfect Life and T3. When she's not busy writing or editing features, you'll often find her shopping for new homeware items, running, or diving into a good thriller.
-
-
How to care for Peacock plants – 6 steps for a flourishing Calathea Makoyana
Learn the basics of Peacock plant care to ensure your Calathea Makoyana gets what it needs for spectacular, healthy leaves
By Jacky Parker • Published
-
Playroom ideas – 20 fun yet stylish designs that kids of all ages will love
With these fun and functional playroom ideas for storage, furniture and more, you can convert your home into the ultimate playground for kids
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published