Jennifer Lopez's Powder Room Makes a Case for Dim Bathroom Lighting, and Designers Love Its Chic "Members' Club" Feel

Jennifer Lopez has been a source of style inspiration for decades, so it's hardly surprising that her home matches the same chic and sophisticated energy that she imparts. What is surprising, however, is how the iconic actress has made a space as banal as the bathroom into a thing of beauty.

Her recent split from Ben Affleck may have shook the world of social media, but being the savvy businesswoman she is, Jennifer is still prioritizing her work. In a recent Instagram post, she hopped on the "very demure, very mindful" trend to promote her Delola cocktail line, but it was her alluring powder room idea in the background that we were thirsting over.

A warm glow emanates from the space behind her, and within it, we catch a glimpse of a gorgeous coffered ceiling, romantic sconces that flank the mirror, and guilded walls that look like molten gold. It's everything you'd expect from a powder room of the elite, leaning toward a luxurious "members' club" style rarely seen in day-to-day homes. Impractical as the dimly lit space may be, it got us thinking - why can't we all have a chic, low-lit bathroom that offers a more suave setting than normal? Well, as designers are keen to tell us, we can.

JLo's bathroom looks as chic and luxurious as you'd expect, and it acts as a masterclass in how to elevate your powder room. "The low-lit, orange-hued space exudes warmth, intimacy, and a touch of mystery," explains interior designer, Elana Mendelson. "The orange lighting casts a soft, flattering glow that can make the space feel cozy, enveloping, inviting, and serene - reminiscent of a sophisticated lounge or a high-end spa. It feels luxurious, with a hint of drama, perfect for a space designed for freshening up."

"This effect is amplified by the stunning coffered ceiling, whose intricate design is mirrored in the millwork on the walls, creating a harmonious and luxurious environment," adds interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Above the vanity, mirrors are flanked by sconces that work in tandem with the recessed high hat lighting in the ceiling. This combination not only highlights the room’s details but also creates depth and drama, making the space feel both expansive and cozy."

You might not have the money or time to swathe your powder room's walls in gold-tinted wallpaper or retrofit a coffered ceiling, but it's easier to create a similar vibe in your own bathroom than you'd imagine. We tend to prioritize practical overhead lighting in this space, but the addition of some warm-toned sconces on either side of your vanity mirror can really transform your space and give it that luxe, old-timey feel.

While it might not be the best choice for your main bathroom, this styling is perfect for a lesser-used powder room. As Nina notes, this is a space designed for brief but memorable moments. "It invites guests to feel pampered, wrapping them in a warm embrace of light and shadow that is both soothing and intriguing," she says. Elana adds that it's also a particularly flattering bathroom lighting idea. "Orange hues are known to enhance skin tones, making this lighting particularly flattering for quick mirror checks," she explains.

Of course, for practical reasons, you need to ensure you have an overhead light, too. No guest wants to be caught out in a bathroom where they can hardly see. "Consider adding additional light sources, like sconces or a backlit mirror, to provide options for different lighting levels depending on the time of day or use of the space," says Elana. "You could also install dimmers to adjust the intensity of the lighting, allowing flexibility in setting the mood based on the occasion."

If you really want to play into the members club feel to make your powder room look expensive, consider going darker with your surrounding features, too. Instead of crisp white walls, choose a moody wallpaper with art deco motifs or gold accents, and add accessories like amber glass soap dispensers (filled with a luxurious-scented handwash).

"Incorporate metallic finishes, such as brass or gold fixtures, to enhance the warmth of the lighting and add a touch of glamour," adds Elana. "Use mirrors or glossy tiles to reflect the light, which can help brighten the room and create a more dynamic visual effect."

For that Soho-house feel, ensure there's some unique artwork on the walls, too, and present fluffy white hand towels beautifully (with plenty of spares rolled in a nearby basket). "If your space features beautiful millwork or a unique ceiling design, like Lopez's coffered ceiling, ensure that the lighting accentuates these elements," adds Nina. "The interplay of light and shadow can make these features stand out, adding depth and visual interest."

If you haven't yet considered low lighting in your powder room, I'm sure you are by now. With a few simple changes, you can create a suave and elegant space as alluring and inviting as JLo's that guests are guaranteed to swoon over.