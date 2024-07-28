Jennifer Garner's Versatile Kitchen Backsplash Serves Timeless Elegance –And It's Easy to Recreate the Look

A kitchen backsplash doesn't have to be just background. The space between your cabinets and countertops can be both highly-functional and make a design-led statement. Jennifer Garner's subway tile backsplash is the perfect example.

The actress shared her kitchen in a recent Instagram cooking video with mother, Pat Garner. Her monochromatic space features white cabinets with glass fronts and white walls paired with a marbled gray countertop. Silver hardware ties into the gray of the countertop. Beneath the cabinets, white subway tiles with medium-toned grout form a traditional kitchen backsplash.

"Jennifer Garner's kitchen is a prime example of how the right backsplash can transform a space," says Nina Lichtenstein, Westchester-based interior designer. She continues, "The use of white subway tiles in her kitchen not only contributes timeless elegance, but also serves as a strategic design choice that enhances the overall aesthetic."

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) A photo posted by on

This classic subway tile layout is beloved for several reasons, foremost: its functionality. "Where there are hot meals cooking and ingredients being mixed, there will certainly be food flying. This is why selecting the right types of finishes is essential to a successful kitchen design, and the backsplash is your first line of protection to keep your walls clean and pristine," says Karen Loc, NYC-based Principal Designer at Lore Designs.

She continues: "Composed of ceramic and porcelain materials, subway tiles are fired at high temperatures which makes them durable and non-porous and this is perfect for keeping out moisture. The surface of the tiles are finished with a glaze which creates a smooth surface that is easy to wipe down." They are a staple of low-maintenance kitchens.

(Image credit: Blueberry Jones Design / Avery Nicole Photography)

Experts also love Garner's white kitchen staple for its versatility. Melissa Read, Principal Designer at London-based Studio Burntwood tells Livingetc: "One of the key advantages of using subway tiles is their versatility; they complement a wide range of kitchen styles from classic to contemporary." Karen Loc adds, "because subway tiles are modular, they can be arranged in various patterns that will best complement your design." The tiles both fit into a variety of design styles, and can be used in different ways to create various looks.

(Image credit: Bert & May)

Beyond their function, the aesthetic of subway tiles is a one-way ticket to creating a timeless kitchen. "White subway tiles have been a popular choice for decades, and for good reason," says Nina Lichtenstein. She continues, "Their simple, clean lines create a classic look that never goes out of style, ensuring your kitchen remains chic and relevant for years to come."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Jennifer’s subway tile is not only a suitable material for keeping her kitchen spotless, it brings artisanal charm and style with its rectangular shape and offset arrangement," adds Karen.

The white color of Garner's subway tiles is another element that makes it a great choice for a modern kitchen backplash. First, this allows other elements of the design to shine. Nina Lichtenstein states: "In Jennifer Garner's kitchen, the white subway tile backsplash allows other standout features to take center stage. Without it, the kitchen could look too busy. The gray-veined countertops and glass-fronted cabinets with fabric on rods behind them stand out, while the white tiles provide a calm backdrop that keeps the space feeling open and airy."

Furthermore, it helps to bring more light into the space, without changing kitchen lighting. Ninja says: "The white color of the tiles reflects light, making the kitchen feel brighter and more open. This is particularly beneficial in smaller kitchens or spaces that lack natural light."

Shop Livingetc's White Kitchen Edit

Whether you install a subway tile backsplash or not, white accessories in the kitchen can help create the same clean, polished, and traditional appearance. These marble coasters and bowls are perfect for bringing in brightness with a bit of texture, and echo the material seen on Jennifer Garner's counters. Our editors adore the white Smeg toaster for its cool 1950s look combined with 2024 technology. The silver hardware would definitely complement white subway tiles.

How do I install subway tiles in my kitchen?

If you love the look of Jennifer Garner's kitchen, subway tiles are an easy way to tile your backsplash. Karen states: "Because white subway tile is widely available, recreating this look is very easy and affordable." It can also be installed differently in different spaces. "For larger backsplashes, going with larger subway tiles will make a greater visual impact than smaller tiles,' Karen advises. "To make them stand out like in Jennifer’s kitchen, choosing a dark contrasting grout color will give greater definition to each tile making the overall pattern stand out." Melissa adds, "Subway tiles can be installed vertically or in a herringbone pattern, creating a less traditional feel."

However, the look doesn't work for everyone. Read cautions: "subway tiles can sometimes be perceived as overly traditional or ubiquitous, potentially lacking the charm that more bespoke options might offer. The grout lines, while manageable, can require regular cleaning to maintain their pristine appearance."

Subway tiles are loved for their traditional look, their versatility in design, and how easy it is to clean them. In Jennifer Garner's white kitchen, these simple tiles make a huge impact.