If You're Obsessed With Jenna Lyons' Covetable Kitchen Shelving, Her New Dinnerware Collab Should Definitely Be On Your Radar

As a fashion icon, Jenna Lyons serves plenty of style and sophistication to inspire our sartorial choices, but she also has a cult following of fans who adore her interior design prowess. The RHONY star and former creative director of J.Crew loves to share cooking videos with her Instagram followers, and her dazzlingly gold counter-splash and open shelving - the backdrop to said videos - have become famous in their own right. Now, her playful new collaboration is set to elevate that familiar vignette to brand new heights.

In her first foray into tableware, Jenna has released a set of dinner plates in partnership with Gourmet cat food brand Fancy Feast. The limited-edition collection, "Set for Delight", is inspired by none other than Jenna's own cats, and we're pretty certain you can expect to see them displayed on her famous gold shelf before you know it. The set includes matching dishes for cats – and their humans – hand drawn by Jenna and inspired by her three feline friends and honestly, we shamelessly believe it's one of the best dinnerware sets to come out of 2024.

(Image credit: Fancy Feast)

As fun and lighthearted as this new collaboration is, it's obvious why the former president of J Crew was entrusted with designing a beautiful tableware collection. She knows her way around good fashion styling and has proved time and time again that her skills translate to interior design, too. But what can you expect from the collection itself, and how does it play into this year's dinnerware trends?

Well, it's a dining experience fit for your feline friend and you to enjoy together. The playful collection includes a total of eight dishes, comprised of four sets of two matching hand-drawn dishes for you and your cat. After all, any proud cat parent will gladly tell you why their kitty is deserving of a matching plate. (Really, we don't think a cat should settle for anything less.)

(Image credit: Fancy Feast)

Inspired by the playful nature of her own three cats – Charlie, Rimba, and Roo (also known as Megatron), all Instagram famous in their own right – she combined her design expertise with Fancy Feast's thoughtful touches to create a subtly whimsical design that feels chic and sophisticated despite its theme.

Each plate features a small cat design, a gold rim, and a diamond in the center, and there are heart-shaped versions, too. Next time you spot Jenna Lyons' kitchen backsplash on Instagram, we're certain you'll see one of these decorative plates displayed on her stylish open shelves.

(Image credit: Fancy Feast)

"This collection allowed me to bring together two of my passions – designing beautiful objects and my cats," says Jenna. "My cats are truly the heart of our home. We treat them like gold and shower them with love, starting with their favorite Fancy Feast recipes. I call them my 'little goldies.'"

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clearly, if there's anyone we could trust to make pet mealtimes stylish, it's Ms Lyons. If you're ready to elevate your cat's dining experience and invest in glamorous matching plates, you can buy Jenna's new dinnerware at MyFancyFeast.com while supplies last. Trust us when we say, your furry friends will thank you for it. This time, it looks like the cat really did get the cream.