IKEA's newest collection might be the coziest yet – and it's filled with brilliant fall decor
The Höstkväll collection (translating to 'autumn evening') is all about easing a smooth transition into fall
There's nothing like a touch of traditional fall comfort to make you feel warm and cozy, and it's something the Scandinavians do best. A hygge home is all about instilling a feeling of calm and comfort through our designs, and now that hunkering down season is here, there's nothing more important than building a home that feeds our soul over these long winter months.
Anytime we're concerned with a type of Scandi ethos, we of course turn to our friends at IKEA. The Swedish homeware brand is a master of cozy vibes, and they've just added some new items to their limited HÖSTKVÄLL collection which are perfect for injecting some traditional fall decor into your home. 'Höstkväll' literally translates to 'autumn evening' in Swedish, and IKEA's range is all about easing a smooth transition from summer to winter and embracing the beauty of the season. Here are the new pieces we're loving.
Leaf-patterned prints
Nothing says fall like the beautiful gradient of colors on the trees. From deep purples and reds through to crisp yellows, these shades are synonymous with the season, and the soft textiles that have been added to the HÖSTKVÄLL collection make it easy to introduce these hues into your home.
A wonderful leaf patterned print by designer Jóna Berglind Stefánsdóttir has been used across various new additions. We love the beautiful shades in the cotton cushion cover to set a relaxing fall ambiance in a cozy living room. The same print has been used across various kitchen accessories to, from dish towels to placemats. We think they'd make a great addition to your Thanksgiving tablescape later this month.
Cozy cotton
You might associate cotton with keeping you cool on balmy summer evenings, but this versatile material is great at keeping you warm as well. We love this cotton throw in its beautiful deep orange hue, complete with delicate tassels. The rich auburn shade is the perfect way to add some seasonal color to your space and the super soft material will add texture too, helping you to layer a living room or bedroom.
Fall scents
Bringing fall into your home isn't about looks alone. The most comforting interiors this season smell amazing, too. We reckon this new candle from IKEA is one of the best candle scents for fall. Its aroma is a balanced and crisp scent of cinnamon and sugar, promising to fill your home with a hint of nostalgia. The metal copper-toned cup also brings a glimmer of fall to your home and promises to beautifully cast the gentle flicker of the flame within around your space.
If you're looking to add some traditional fall comfort to your home now that Halloween is out of the way, you can't go far wrong with these wonderful new additions at IKEA. For seasonal Thanksgiving decor, these items are just the ticket.
Can't get to IKEA? Try these instead
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Lilith Hudson is the News Editor at Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
5 exterior trends architects are loving that will make the outside of your home look modern, expensive and feel more private
Whether you're building a home, or looking to remodel to improve its curb appeal, these are the exterior trends architects are embracing for modern homes
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
These 5 paint colors will make your living room feel so much more welcoming in time for holiday hosting
Hosting season is just around the corner, and these paint colors are guaranteed to make the right impression to your guests
By Raluca Racasan Published