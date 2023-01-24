Is IKEA's simple Scandi aesthetic a thing of the past? Their 2023 collection is bolder and more creative than ever...

For years IKEA has been synonymous with the soft, Scandi interior that we all know and love, but this month they've released a new range of decor items that signify a marked departure from the Swedish powerhouse's traditional aesthetic.

Their latest collection embraces playful patterns, color and ornate Art-Deco influences, and it's everything we hoped 2023's interior design trends would deliver. Is it a sign that minimalism, neutrals, and simple lines are now a thing of the past for the iconic brand?

The last few years have been all about cultivating our homes into wellness sanctuaries that ooze comfort and coziness. Now we're ready to shake things up, and it seems even IKEA is prepared to wave tradition goodbye with their headline new pieces for 2023. If you're ready to inject some new life into your space, these latest items are a good place to start.

What's new at IKEA for 2023?

The jury is still out on whether IKEA is making a definite move away from their Scandi-cool aesthetic, but we all know their staple minimalist furniture won't be going away any time soon. In the meantime, we'll be mixing up the wonderful every day with a few of these statement pieces.

In reality, IKEA is one brand that's never been afraid to innovate, so it's no surprise we're seeing new and exciting products added to its roster of Scandi-style home decor favorites. Interesting colors, materials, shapes and even craft processes are what you can expect from IKEA this year, if this first raft of new products is to go by.

Here are some of our favorite new pieces.

Iridescent color

(Image credit: IKEA)

While they might be trying a new look, some things from IKEA never change. If there's one thing you can rely on the brand for, it's a certain timeless quality.

Never has that rang more true than with their vases. If you're looking to move away from matte ceramics, the new mother-of-pearl RÄFFELBJÖRK (opens in new tab) vase with its elegant Art Deco curves is the perfect way to add a subtle hint of color to your sideboard or credenza.

Designed by Lisa Hilland, the glass vase is inspired by rainbows, and its shimmering finish promises to cast beautiful displays of light across your space, be it the bedroom or living room.

Deco lighting

(Image credit: IKEA)

Continuing the Deco theme is the stylish and chic PILBLIXT (opens in new tab) table lamp. Inspired by traditional lanterns, this frosted glass and brass-effect lamp can be assembled in two different styles to best suit your taste, with the frosted shade either sitting above or below the decorative glass.

Its detailed shape and luxe feel are a long way from the simple FADO globe that was so popular last year. We suggest pairing with contemporary furniture and retro velvet accents to master this year's transitional style trend.

Bold prints

(Image credit: IKEA)

Patterns will never truly go out of style, but IKEA's new audacious prints are a playful take that makes traditional patterns feel modern. There are several bright, bold, and colorful textiles to introduce new life to your home such as the NÄBBSPINNARE (opens in new tab) cushion cover which features a leopard on a yellow background on one side and bees on a pale blue base on the other, and the similarly interchangeable ÄNGLATRUMPET (opens in new tab) bed linen with a palm tree pattern and golden stripes.

Designer Lisa Bengtsson (opens in new tab) says the designs were all about bringing a contemporary twist to nature-inspired looks. 'My patterns are often a collage of different animals that become their own fantastical beings in the end,' she says. 'The patterns may seem very different, but they are all on the same side of the color scale, making them easy to match.'

Macrame wallhangings

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you're not ready to bid farewell to the softer textures you're familiar with from IKEA, they've also introduced a few decorative macrame pieces for a more delicate boho look. If you're a fan of modern rustic decor, the ENERGISKOG (opens in new tab) mirror and the HÄNGALM (opens in new tab) hanging tapestry add the warmth and softness to your space that you're probably craving this time of year.

'During the pandemic a crafting and DIY movement started,' explain designers Paulin Machado and Luna Gil. 'We wanted to honor that by creating some modern wall hangings using techniques such as macrame and hand weaving.'

