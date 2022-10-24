Start spooky season off as you mean to go on, as here's how to enable Halloween sounds on your Ring doorbell

Video doorbells are one of the most useful new additions to our homes, but did you know they can do a lot more than simply allow you to see who's waiting at your front door? A clever feature of more advanced doorbells allows you to play automatic messages to your guests.

Now, home security brand Ring have just announced some spooky messages you can enable on your doorbell just in time for Halloween. With one of these mischievous messages, you can add an extra eerie atmosphere to surprise trick-or-treaters.

By using the Ring video doorbell's 'Quick Replies' feature, you can choose from a new selection of Halloween-themed responses in the voice of Dracula, a witch, a werewolf or the butler of a haunted mansion. So how is it done?

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to helping readers make the best choices in their homes through sharing practical tips and guides, and answering all their tech related questions. In this article, she explains how to customize your Ring doorbell this Halloween.

What are Ring's new Halloween Quick Replies?

Whether you have a wired Ring video doorbell or a wireless version, like the Ring video doorbell 4, you can offer trick-or-treaters one of three new spooky replies when they call at your door.

Firstly, there's the Dracula voice which says: 'I’ll be right there to eat…I mean greet you!' There's also the Werewolf, who greets guests with: 'Oh dear, it’s not a full moon tonight is it? I’m afraid I’m in a bit of a [sound of werewolf howl]... hairy situation here. Please leave a message!'

Finally, you can transform your home into a haunted house with it's very own butler. This sound says: 'You’ve just awoken the spirits that haunt this house! Hurry and leave a message…before it’s too late.'

Returning after popular demand last year is also the Witch - one of 2021’s most popular Halloween Quick Replies. With this activated, trick-or-treaters can hear a cackle with the following: 'Tell us what brings you here...or we’ll put a spell on you!'

If you have a Ring Chime or Chime Pro, you can also bring the Halloween fun inside by setting a chilling Chime tone to echo around your home every time someone pays you a visit, with one of three noises: a Dracula theme, a witch cackle, or a creepy laugh.

If you’re celebrating Halloween with a scary movie, you can answer trick-or-treaters with Fire TV and Alexa voice commands without having to go to the door. You'll see a live, on-screen camera feed of your Ring Video Doorbell and talk to whoever happens to be at your doorstep - perhaps to let them know help themselves to sweets in the porch. (And reassure them that there aren't really any witches at your residence!)

(Image credit: Ring )

How to set up Halloween themed Quick Replies on your Ring doorbell

So how do you set up the Halloween-themed Quick Replies? First, you’ll need to open the Ring app and then follow these steps:

To set up a Chime tone inside your house, go to the ‘Devices’ section of the Ring app and select your Chime or Chime Pro. Tap ‘Audio Settings’ and then tap ‘Chime Tones’. You can scroll through a selection of tones to find your favourite Halloween sound. Once you’ve chosen your terrifying tone, just tap ‘Save Changes’.

Why choose 'trick or treat' when you can have both? Now you'll have the spookiest house on your street!