How often should you flip your mattress? Experts tips on refreshing your bed for a quality night's sleep

Knowing how often you should flip your mattress is the secret to a good night's sleep. The simple act of turning your mattress over promises a more comfortable rest, better back support and improved posture, as well as a longer-lasting mattress. But how often should you be switching these vital sleep supporters upside-down in order to reap such benefits?

The answer, put simply, is probably more often than you think. Most of us are guilty of going too long before refreshing our mattress (or perhaps you never have at all) because, let's face it, the only thing you want to do when met with the glorious sight of your bed is crawl into it. However, if you suffer with back pain or typically have a restless sleep, you might just be doing yourself a disservice.

Having the most comfortable mattress possible should be an integral part of your modern bedroom. So, if you want to know the optimal period of time you should go between flipping your mattress, we've asked some sleep and bedding experts their advice for prolonging its bounce and ensure a more blissful sleep in the process.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to helping readers make the best choices in their homes through sharing practical tips and innovative solutions for a happier, healthier space. For this piece she asked bedding experts for their insight on how often your should flip a mattress.

How often should you flip your mattress?

(Image credit: Future)

While most experts are divided on their opinions, as a general rule of thumb, you should be flipping your mattress at least once a year, if not more, depending on the type you have.

'If you don’t already, flipping your mattress should become a part of your household cleanse list,' explains James Higgins, CEO of Ethical Bedding (opens in new tab). 'Depending on the type of mattress you have, it’s good to flip your mattress once or twice a year.'

As James notes, not all mattresses need flipping as regularly. In general, older innerspring mattresses will need to be turned upside down more often, while newer latex or memory-foam mattress can go longer between switch-ups.

'Your typical innerspring mattress should be flipped around two to three times a year as the springs become used to weight on a particular end, and coil spring mattresses usually need tension release from the regular levels of pressure in certain areas on the bed, particularly in the middle,' explains James.

Latex, memory foam, and natural fiber mattresses on the other hand only need flipping around once a year. 'With these types of mattresses, the weight is more evenly distributed across the fabric and therefore only needs flipping once a year,' James says. 'The annual rotation allows the mould from your body weight to spring back and refresh itself.'

Before you do flip your mattress, it's important to make sure you're able to sleep on both sides. Some of our picks for the best mattresses are one-sided (typically memory foam, latex, hybrid, and pillow-top varieties) and flipping them can lead to too much pressure on the comfort layer which can damage your mattress (and your back). To lengthen the life of such mattresses, rotate them head to toe rather than flipping them.

What are the benefits of flipping your mattress?

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

The primary benefit of flipping your mattress is that it prolongs its life span. Since we spend a third of our day laying on top of our mattresses, we should do what we can to treat them with the care they deserve so they can support us in return. When it comes to how to choose a mattress, ultimate comfort is usually our priority, but maintaining your mattress afterwards is equally as important.

'Flipping or rotating your mattress helps to distribute wear and tear evenly, preventing any one area from becoming too damaged,' explains Martin Seeley, founder and sleep expert at Mattress Next Day (opens in new tab). 'It also prevents body impressions from forming, as these can become permanent over time and lead to uneven sleeping surfaces.'

Naturally, the better the condition of our mattress, the better the support for our bodies. A damaged, uncomfortable mattress can have serious implications for your health. 'Over time, there is a natural sinking on your mattress in higher body mass areas on the body,' explains James. 'This typically occurs in the middle of the bed where the largest part of the body is spread. With mattresses sinking where your back would usually sit, it can sometimes cause discomfort to the back.'

Unsurprisingly then, flipping your mattress can help minimize the risk of back problems or alleviate back pain caused by an uneven mattress by allowing it to retain it's flat form and keep your back straighter, helping to ease back tension. So, next time you change your sheets, consider following this simple trick - you might be surprised at how much your sleep quality improves.