Inside the iconic Governor's Mansion in Phuket - available to rent on Airbnb for $50

For the first time in 50 years, Airbnb is offering guests the opportunity to stay overnight in the spectacular Governor's Mansion in Phuket, Thailand.

To celebrate the Thai New Year and the lifting of many travel restrictions, the iconic heritage property will be available to book on Airbnb by one group of four for US$50 (plus taxes and fees) for a two-night stay from 15-17 April 2022.

The heritage property is the largest icon of Sino-Portuguese baroque architecture. It is 119 years old, built at the end of King Rama V's era, however, it has been updated with some incredible living room ideas and stunning furniture. The white and mustard color house has been restored to preserve the original patterned tiles and teakwood floors.

The Governor's Mansion in Phuket

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Phuket is famous for its magnificent beaches and rich cultural heritage, however, the Governor's Mansion draws attention to the rich design talent in Thailand. The first floor is home to Michelin Plate awardee Blue Elephant Restaurant. It is the second-floor interior design fans will be longing to see. The space was created by renowned Thai designer, Saran Yen Panya.

The design pays homage to Thailand's heritage and emerging contemporary design scene. The rooms include statement designer furniture by Yothaka in the form of elegant armchairs. He is revered as a master of design in Thailand thanks to his intricate, environmentally sustainable, and Asian-inspired style.

These pieces are mixed Phuketian antiques and bespoke handcrafted items from up-and-coming designers Kitt Ta Khon, Masaya, Sumphat Gallery, and Thaniya. A bespoke lotus pond has also been crafted exclusively for the stay by renowned avant-garde ceramicist Mo Jirachaisakul, featuring a mosaic of delicate Thai floral motifs in pale yellow, celadon, and pink.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Yellow living room ideas don't get much more inspiring than this one. However, while the mustard yellow from the exterior is carried throughout the property, sage green and even red are also used to make a statement.

There are a number of curated corners, such as the one pictured below, that are a master class in mix-matching bespoke and antique furniture into a visually striking vignette.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Governor’s Mansion has welcomed many out-of-town dignitaries, and so it only makes sense that it would have a gorgeously grand dining room ideas.

The color palette has been kept simple with the wooden paneling and sage green walls echoed in the chairs and table setting. A crystal chandelier is a touch of elegance that elevates the lovely neo-classical room.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

During the stay to guests will be hosted by popular Phuket-born model-actress Patricia Tanchanok Good who rose to fame in one of Netflix’s most popular Thai dramas last year, Girl From Nowhere 2. They will also meet national ambassador for royal Thai cuisine and Blue Elephant founder, master chef Nooror Somany Steppe.

'Songkran is a special moment for all Thais, as we give thanks and celebrate the dawn of a new year,' says Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. 'As Thailand reopens, we are incredibly thrilled to partner with Airbnb to warmly welcome the world back to our country.'

'This iconic stay that shines a light on some of our finest Thai designers; as well as Phuket’s natural wonders, unique heritage and architecture, and delicious local cuisine.'

(Image credit: Airbnb)

If you'd like to stay at the Governors Mansion you will need to be quick. Bookings open on Airbnb at 9PM ET on April 4, 2022. It is only available to travelers from Thailand or any of the countries that currently allow international travel to and from Thailand.

Set you alarms because this is an opportunity too good to miss.