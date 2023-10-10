Furrion's weatherproof outdoor TVs are trending for 2024 - and they're $800 down right now

Weatherproof outdoor TVs could be the best buy you'll make in the Amazon Prime Day Sales, as Furrion sets you up for a stellar summer next year

outdoor TV on a covered patio by a pool
(Image credit: Furrion)
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

The success of every story we wrote about backyards this year proves how much we all want to be outside, and all want a relaxed outdoor space.

Which is where weatherproof outdoor TVs come in. The ultimate in backyard entertaining, in unwinding after a long day, in turning your alfresco space into an extra living room. I can see them being a big design trend for 2024, and so it's with some excitement I've spotted Furrion's mark downs of up to $800 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop all of Amazon's outdoor TV sales here.

The best Furrion weatherproof outdoor TV deals

50" Furrion Aurora® Full Shade 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV
50" Furrion Aurora® Full Shade 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV

Price: $1,499.99
Was: $1,799.99

Screen Size: 50 Inches

55" Furrion Aurora® Partial Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV
55" Furrion Aurora® Partial Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV

Price: $1,499.99
Was: $2,299.99

Screen Size: 55 Inches

65" Furrion Aurora® Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV
65" Furrion Aurora® Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV

Price: $2,299.99
Was: $3,699.99

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Are Furrion outdoor TVs worth it?

outdoor TV on a covered patio with dining table

(Image credit: Furrion)

Outdoor TVs are not a brand new concept, but Furrion's have very clever tech embedded into them. The screen is HDR10 which means you can still see the picture when there is full sun or if there's shade - an essential for a set you want to watch outdoors.

It connects to wifi at a long range, meaning you can easily connect it to the house even if you're hanging it on a wall right down to the end of your yard, and its IP54 rating shows that it's tested to withstand UV rays, rain, snow, dust....whatever your yard has to throw at it.

And speaking of, all Furrion TVs also come with a nifty bit of tech called XtremeShield - an impact resistor which means even if a baseball or football gets hurled at it....it'll be ok. Yes, truly.

The Livingetc verdict? For the ultimate in relaxing outdoor spaces, a Furrion TV is fully wirth it. Pair with a portable drinks refrigerator, of course.

See all the Furrion outdoor TV deals on Amazon here.

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

