Courteney Cox's Kitchen Uses a "Contrasting" Countertop That Makes Wood Cabinets Look Luxurious

Courteney Cox is the queen of comedy on Instagram. If you follow the beloved sitcom star, you will find that her reels are a collection constantly entertaining skits that are reminiscent of her humor on Friends. But in her recently-shard video, we noticed an interiors trend in her kitchen that designers are loving.

The actor's California home features a chic combo of light, natural wood cabinetry with dark countertops to accent the room. The modern kitchen style exudes Hollywood luxury that still feels liveable and serene. The look contrasts not only in color, but also in the mood it evokes. Both of the main elements draw from nature, creating a look that is calming and cozy, yet striking and sleek.

A good kitchen countertop idea is an integral part of a practical cooking space. You need a worktop that can keep up with practical everyday uses, but one that will also bring life to the kitchen. Courteney's intriguing choice is so chic, and once again, we are wanting to follow her stylish lead.

Interior designer and owner of Herringbone, William Durrant, shares that dramatic countertops with softer tones on cabinetry is a gorgeous current kitchen trend. "Think dark, moody, red veined worktops adding intrigue and giving character to a space that can also make the worktop a piece of art," says William. The dark-light pairing make your kitchen look more luxe in a way that is bold, yet calming.

Not only does Courteney's countertop-cabinetry duo create a stylish pop of contrast, but it hits on another kitchen design as well: neutral cabinetry colors. William says that "earth colors like limewash, light yellow, pastels instead of cream and grays or just wood is a beautiful design element for 2024."

Neutral cabinet colors are a timeless choice that will last through any season, and a trend that is the ultimate way to elevate your space. "Combining the light base colour of cabinets with darker and more dramatic countertop elevates the design, adding interest whilst keeping the space light, airy and calm, creating a romantic mood and atmosphere," says William.

Choosing contrasting hues that are still both neutral shades is a sophisticated way to make your kitchen space more exciting. Not to mention, working with neutrals will make it easy to incorporate a variety of different color schemes.

William says that you can even work pops of color into your countertop itself. "The veins can be different color, particularly deep reds, browns and even gold are stunning elements to add to a kitchen worktop and adds a lovely bit of extra detail in the design," adds William. From there you can pull whatever colors and features best fit with your taste, for a room that feels personal and elevated.

A simple stylish design is a sure way to introduce quiet luxury into your kitchen, and create a tranquil sanctuary in one of the most important rooms of the house. The contrasting countertop to cabinetry trend is mastered perfectly in Courteney's kitchen, and is the ideal inspo for a fall refresh. There are more ways to invite this trend into your space, without going for a total countertop renovation: decorating kitchen countertops is the easiest way to start.