The Colors of the Year for 2024 we know so far might just help you find a new, on-trend paint color for you living room

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's the most wonderful time of the year (for paint aficionados, at least) - that's right, color forecasting season is finally upon us. Forget Christmas, this period of the calendar is one of the most - if not the most - exciting in the world of design as all our favorite paint brands announce their chosen Color of the Year, a shade they believe will define our next circle around the sun. So, what's in store for 2024?

With so many color trend predictions coming out of the woodwork, it's easy to feel overwhelmed when it comes to choosing a color to commit to. The problem is, picking a shade for your home is a difficult enough decision at the best of times, not least when there are multiple ones all claiming to be the hottest new hue for the year ahead.

And we're starting to see some trends emerge. From new cozy and cocooning shades to replace grey, uplifting warm hues, and peaceful blues and greens, we're seeing colors that are all about making homes feel more relaxing and happy spaces. To help you get a better idea, we've collated all the Color of the Year shades announced so far for all the color inspiration you need as 2023 draws to a close.

1. Behr – Cracked Pepper

(Image credit: BEHR)

Kicking us off with a seriously moody start, Behr's Color of the Year, Cracked Pepper, is a versatile soft black that feels at once both timeless and modern. We reckon it could be 2024's answer to those now-dated slate greys that dominated homes for so long if you're still not over smokey shades for your paint ideas. If you don't dare use it as an all-over color, it still makes a beautiful accent when contrasted with more colorful tones for a hint of sophistication.

'As we look into 2024, creating a sense of comfort and belonging will continue to drive design decisions - but now, as life returns to its more familiar rhythms, it’s time to allow our senses to come alive,' says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr. 'From heightening the aromas of a dining room to feeling the softness of a living area, Cracked Pepper enhances the natural expression in any space.'

2. Valspar – Renew Blue

(Image credit: Valspar)

Fifteen years on from their first Color of the Year launch, Valspar announced its 2024 shade earlier this month, Renew Blue (8003-37D). A balanced blue with a touch of sea foam green, this hue speaks to wellness and comfort, laying the groundwork for a restful start to 2024 despite it still being a tumultuous and insecure time.

'The inspiration is rooted in nature and wellness which can help alleviate the anxiety in life,' says Sue Kim, Director of Color Marketing at Valspar. 'Renew Blue is a comforting color that pulls inspiration from fog, mist, clouds, and glacier lakes, and offers a soothing environment with nature’s touch inside the home, elevating the everyday mood.'

While blues are often considered notoriously difficult to decorate with, this brighter shade is versatile and uplifting, and we think it makes the perfect splash within a kitchen. 'The blue color family is a timeless shade but the new approach for today’s home is the lighter and more relaxed shades like Renew Blue,' says Sue. 'Its versatility allows for neutrality, or whimsy, depending on preference and style.'

3. Glidden – Limitless

(Image credit: Glidden)

If cooler blues aren't your bag, we love the warmth of Limitless (PPG1091-3), the latest Color of the Year from Glidden. This fresh creamy hue holds both the power of a primary color and the essence of a neutral, culminating in a honey-beige tone that can be used virtually anywhere (the clue is in the name). Dare we say it, but we think it might be 2024's answer to Magnolia.

'We're entering a new era of explosive creativity and change,' says Ashley McCollum, Glidden’s leading color expert. 'We'll start to see an unmatched desire from consumers to express themselves and discover a deeper sense of self-identity and connection to their environment. Limitless is a color that does just that. It’s truly anything but yellow – instead, it’s a fresh and energizing take on a neutral color.'

4: HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams – Persimmon

(Image credit: Sherwin-Williams)

No one can deny that terracottas have taken over in 2023, but HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams reckons a fresher take on this earthy shade could be the color of the future. Their Color of the Year, Persimmon, is a grounding red-orange shade that feels energetic and refreshing, and promises to inject comfort into the home.

'Persimmon balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation,' says Ashley Banbury, color expert at HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams. 'The beautiful shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life.'

'Persimmon', HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams View at Lowes Price: $65.98

Size: 1 Gallon

5. Dutch Boy Paints – Ironside

(Image credit: Dutch Boy )

The quiet luxury trend that emerged this year goes hand in hand with sultry and sumptuous shades like this one, from Dutch Boy. Ironside is a deep olive green that exudes elegance, sophistication, and charm. Thanks to its cocooning feel, the heritage-inspired tone works just as well in wide-open spaces as it does in enclosed cozy places, and lends itself especially well to a color-drenched scheme.

For the color experts and Dutch Boy, Ironside and its corresponding palette help to curate a space that acts as a sanctuary for our well-being. 'Creating a space for wellness should be a driving factor in everyday life,' said Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager, Dutch Boy Paints. 'Our 2024 Color of the Year—the stunning, strong Ironside—incorporates all the above in one bold color and can be applied in one single coat.'

'Ironside', Dutch Boy View at Menards Price: $30.23

Size: 1 Gallon

6. Minwax – Bay Blue

(Image credit: Minwax)

Our go-to for interior wood stains and clears, Minwax releases a tinted stain each year that can be used to help enhance the natural charm of wood through color. Their Color of the Year for 2024, Bay Blue, is a rich tone that sits between blue and green, pairing well with warm wood tones and copper accents.

'Bay Blue is at the intersection of contemporary and classic,' said Sue Kim, Director of Color Marketing for Minwax. 'The 2024 Color of the Year is a rich shade that elevates and enhances the natural wood within our homes.' Use this vibrant, engaging color to breathe new life into wooden furnishings for a timeless aesthetic with an inherently vintagey feel. We especially love the look it has in a coastal-themed space mixed with natural wood and other organic materials.