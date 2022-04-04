Inside Cindy Crawford's former Malibu mansion - On the market for $99 million

Located in the beachy paradise of Californian city Malibu, is a sprawling oceanside mansion that has just been listed for a whopping $99.5 million (£75.68 million).

The impressive modern home, which has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, once belonged to the world-famous supermodel Cindy Crawford. She offloaded it back in 2018 for $45 million.

Set within three acres of land, the 7,450 sq. ft. estate sits directly above the picturesque and private El Sol Beach, accessible only to immediate residents of the area. Travel up the wooden hillside staircase, and you'll find yourself directly at the gate to the gorgeous home, filled with incredible modern decorating ideas.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

However, if you're not approaching from the beach and have instead taken the main route in, you'll be greeted by a sprawling stone drive.

A cacophony of trees subtly hides the beachside home from view. And you'd be forgiven for thinking that the home is simply a small bungalow at first sight, given how artfully it's tucked into the coast side.

But its majesty soon becomes clear on entry, as you're greeted by a circular cast-iron staircase, giving a subtle hint to the view outside and the rest of the home.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

The Mediterranean-style abode opens up into a wide open-plan space that truly makes the most of the stunning panoramic outlook.

In the living area, floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors really showcase the ocean views, while the cool tile floors are ideal after a day spent at the beach.

Currently, the Hamptons-home style property is a masterclass in decorating with neutrals. There's plenty of room for company in Cindy Crawford's former home.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

Around the corner is an expansive dining area, and a continuation of the Mediterranean-style tiles that run throughout the home.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

But arguably the stand-out feature of this California home is the large wrap-around backyard deck - made of elegant sandstone paving - which houses a fire-pit perfect for chillier nights.

At the far end of the deck, and one level up, sits a plunge pool - again, with enviable views of the sea for miles.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

And if you don't fancy a swim in the ocean, rest assured that this beachside retreat also has an elegant full-size pool to enjoy, next to a modern cabin in which to dry off after a dip.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

A modern, spacious and neutrally-decorated gym with wooden ceilings, located outside of the main house, completes the home.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

Not seen in these real estate agent photos is the tennis court a short walk down the driveway, a spa in which to unwind at the end of the day, and a master suite with his-and-hers bathrooms and a walk-in closet.

Anyone got $100million they could lend us?

The listing is held by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, Beverly Hills. Images courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.