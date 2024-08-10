Blake Lively's 'Quiet Luxury' Living Room Will Be Just as On Trend in 100 years, Say These Interior Designers

If there's one person we trust to design a beautiful space, it's Blake Lively. It's been well-established that the It Ends With Us actress is aesthetically enthused, so it's no surprise that her New York home follows a quietly luxurious organic scheme. Through the subtle combination of natural wood and luxe finishes, Blake Lively's home invites us in and makes us want to stay for more.

Lively's living room is no exception. The Manhattan space features hardwood floors, and wooden beams for a rustic feel. A curved window, brick wall, and cascading chandelier add visual interest. A surprising variety of furnishings from a shag bench to a leather sofa and a black and white gallery wall keep it textured.

"Blake Lively’s living room exemplifies the organic luxe interior design trend, balancing natural elements with refined design," says Melissa Read, London-based principal designer at Studio Burntwood. She continues: "The oversized textured chandelier serves as a focal point, adding opulence and tying the space together. The exposed brick wall and wooden flooring add warmth and earthy tones, while rustic wooden beams add character. This blend of natural materials and elegant details epitomizes quiet luxury, creating a timeless space."

The wonderful thing about the quiet luxury trend is there's no single way to 'look luxurious,' it's more about a feeling. While the term has been most widely applied to contemporary spaces swathed in beige and white, organic luxe spaces like Lively's provide a slightly warmer take on the style. It feels effortlessly timeless and inviting.

What gives Lively's space the perfect luxury feel? Experts say it comes down to the artful combination of materials. Soledad Alzaga, San Francisco-based interior designer states: "The 'organic luxe' look is a combination of natural materials like wood, stone, and linen with soft textures, metallic accents, and refined finishes. For example, Blake Lively's living room features an exposed brick wall, a leather sofa, hardwood floors, and a large glass chandelier. To recreate this style in your own home, mix natural materials and incorporate brass and glass fixtures for a touch of elegance."

Lively's living room color scheme is another element that builds the stealth wealth feel of the room. Westchester-based interior designer Nina Lichtenstein states: "The use of neutral-colored furniture, such as the light brown couch, wood chairs, and metal stool, fosters a serene atmosphere. These pieces allow the natural and architectural elements to take center stage while creating a cohesive look that feels both inviting and sophisticated."

Though there is no single perfect way to emulate the quiet luxury living room in Blake Lively's home, a healthy mix of furnishings is a great place to start. This wooden chair with flaxen cushions from Restoration Hardware incorporates a bit of wood to ground the look with an inviting, organic feel. This black oval coffee table from Olivia's adds a rounded shape and introduces a more modern style to help keep the look interesting. Finally, a neutral, antique rug helps to ground the entire look and add a cozy air.

How do I create the quiet luxury look in my space?

First, it's important to consider if this living room trend is the right design scheme for your space. Luckily, it looks good in almost every home. Lichtenstein says: 'By incorporating elements and principles inspired by Blake Lively's living room into your home, you can create a space that embodies organic luxe—a blend of natural warmth, luxurious textures, and understated elegance. Whether you're redesigning your current living room or starting fresh in a new home, embracing this trend will bring a sense of tranquility and sophistication to your living space.'

When it's time to get started, this scheme is just as much about philosophy as looks. Read recommends: "If you're drawn to 'quiet luxury' we recommend investing in quality hard finishes such as wooden flooring, always quality over quantity. The integration of natural elements is crucial, stone countertops, linen curtains and upholstery, wooden furniture and accessories. Curated artwork, a gallery wall or a few selected pieces allow you to experiment with scale and texture."

Living room lighting ideas are also crucial to effectively recreating this look. Lichtenstein advises: "Select a statement chandelier or pendant light that complements your room's style while providing adequate illumination. This light fixture should enhance the ambiance and visual appeal of your living area."

Furthermore, celebrating what's already there is just as important as adding. This is a wonderful style for highlighting anything interesting or alluring about he bones of your home. Lichtenstein suggests: "Highlight architectural details like arched openings or exposed brick to add character and charm to your space. These elements can elevate the overall aesthetic and create a sense of 'quiet luxury.'"

An organic luxe design is the perfect way to bring a sense of lived-in quiet luxury to your home. For inspiration, just look to Blake Lively.