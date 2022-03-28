Gwyneth Paltrow is a leader in this designer-approved potted tree trend

Despite its name, the Black Olive Tree (Bucida buceras) isn't an Olive Tree at all – but this doesn't make it any less sought-after amongst those in the know.

2022's most fashionable greenery rose to the forefront of interior design trends after it was recently spotted in Gwyneth Paltrow's home – but it has admirers far beyond the West Coast (including our editor). Though, it is easy to see why.

There's a lot to love about Bucida buceras. It's one of the best trees to grow in pots , so you can rest assured that its beauty will prolong for a long time in your home. However, its assets don't end there. Here, the experts reveal why you need to invest in this interior design trend at the first opportunity.

Why should you get behind the Black Olive tree trend?

(Image credit: Haris Kenjar)

Brigette Romanek of Romanek Design Studio (who designed Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito home) is a lover of the Bucida buceras, but what makes this tree so attractive?

According to Brigette, trees such as this allow you to create a party-like atmosphere that creates a welcoming sense of 'real sense of harmonious warmth' – and of course, we're ready to get behind this idea.

1. The Black Olive Tree starts a party

(Image credit: The Tropics Inc)

'It goes beyond just an invitation to be [in my home] and actually makes you feel like you're part of something when you're here,' Brigette told our editor Pip Rich. 'My home isn't a museum; there are no velvet ropes. Plants bring life. They make you comfortable.'

Brigette adds that the tree stands as a statement piece in her room – meaning everything else naturally falls into place. 'Everything connects,' she says. 'Take the tree. If you start with that, then everything around it has to be organic and soft in color, to enhance the tree's natural beauty. My goal is that anywhere the eye goes, you're able to enjoy something that is beautiful.'

2. The Black Olive Tree has a regal aesthetic

(Image credit: The Tropics Inc)

The Los Angeles-based designer worked alongside plant expert Ryan Hroziencik from The Tropics Inc , to bring Gwyneth Paltrow's Bucida buceras to life. So, it is unsurprising that he, too, approves of this organic but nonetheless modern decorating idea . Though, his adoration comes with caution, as he warns this tree is hard to pick up on the market.

'They are a beautiful and excellent choice for those seeking a tall and elegant plant with lovely green foliage and branches that form their own particular journey. No two are alike,' Ryan says.

Alongside their celebrity approval, Ryan suggests the Black Olive Tree is loved for its regal look, which can look like 'butterflies on a branch.'

'They take some shapes that are so beautiful in their twists and turns with their Dr. Seuss type tiers, that you could gaze upon them and never get tired of the beauty they convey,' he adds.

3. The Black Olive Tree is perfect for an entryway

The tree also has approval from Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'Ever since spotting this tree in Brigette's house, I can't think of a plant I want more for my own home,' he says. Pip suggests this tree is the perfect hallway idea – to bring elegance and style to the first room your guests will see.

'What I love is how delicate its shape is, how the light flits between the leaves, and it becomes an elegant, almost subtle shape in an otherwise glamorous room,' he adds.

We’re inevitably investing in this potted tree trend at the next opportunity.