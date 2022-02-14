Benjamin Moore’s five best-selling shades have this one theme in common

The fresh and versatile Aegean Teal may have been Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year in 2021 – but its power is set to endure this 2022.

The New Jersey-based powerhouse has shared their top five best-selling colors with Livingetc – and Aegean Teal came out on tops. Benjamin Moore’s top five shades consist of blue, green, and neutral tones – but while these hues may appear different at a glance – they all showcase earthy undertones that will give your home a natural lift.

These shades are setting color trends on both sides of the Atlantic – and we expect they’re going to dominate walls for a long time to come.

1. Aegean Teal

Aegean Teal is officially Benjamin Moore’s best-selling shade – and it’s easy to understand its appeal. This blue-green and gray hue celebrates three of the most sought-after tones of the year – and the result is an intriguing mid-tone that creates a natural harmony.

This former color of the year has had its time at the peak of painted wall ideas , but its reign shows no sign of slowing down. Long live Aegean Teal.

2. Hale Navy

This highly saturated shade of navy blue is described as a ‘timeless classic’ by Benjamin Moore, and consumer trends would certainly agree. The second-best-selling shade, Hale Navy , evokes maritime traditions and oceanic folklore – paying homage to the sea (one of the biggest interior design trends of the moment).

3. Edgecomb Gray

Gray has spent seasons at the top of the paint industry, and we expect this year to be no exception. Benjamin Moore labels Edgecomb Gray as a ‘go-to’ tone that is nostalgic but nonetheless contemporary.

While this soft neutral may not be as associable with nature as its counterparts, the manufacturers describe the hue as an ‘earthy, organic neutral’ that will allow you to create space that ‘feels distinctly personal.’

4. Revere Pewter

Revere Pewter holds several similarities with Edgecomb Gray. Both shades are earthy, calm, and restorative – and have a best-selling status to prove their power. The shade is a perfect ‘transitional color’ that creates an effortless flow across your open floor plan.

5. Pale Oak

The shade that is reminiscent of a white oak tree is perhaps an inevitable conclusion to Benjamin Moore’s best-selling earthy hues. This delicate neutral is a graceful addition to any scheme – whether you’re looking for a minimalist canvas or a stylish pairing shade. We’re adding Pale Oak to our basket as we speak.

Do you already use any of these firm favorites?