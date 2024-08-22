Behr's Color of the Year 2025 is a Rich and Sumptuous Red That Oozes Comfort

As the first hint of autumn hangs in the air, the design world gears up to welcome a new wave of color. This season marks the moment when all of our favorite paint brands announce their chosen color to represent the year ahead, and if you were looking for a shade that perfectly encapsulates fall, Behr has you covered.

The paint brand has just announced the hue they believe is set to define our next circle around the sun, and it's a rich, sumptuous red that feels appropriately seasonal at this very moment. Rumors, a deep and dynamic eggplant purple, has a unique balance of warmth and vitality to bring life to your walls while also oozing comfort. If you want to embrace a moodier way of decorating with regal jewel tones, this shade is the way to go.

After a year of bold color trends (see: "unexpected red", butter yellow, or the resurgence of true blues), it feels only natural that the color of the year for 2025 should be equally eye-catching and saturated. "We're seeing people embrace color like never before," says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. "Rumors is a modern take on the timeless red that creates an energetic appeal to make a lasting statement in a stunning way." Here's everything you need to know about this rich plum shade and how to use it in your home.

If there's one trend emerging from the colors of the year for 2025, it's that delicate pastels have been kicked to the wayside. Decorating with color is all about deep, rich shades for the next 12 months, a natural reaction to the serene greens and blues that have dominated this past year.

"Our Color of the Year empowers consumers to use color with confidence," says Andy Lopez, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Behr Paint. "Rumors is undoubtedly a color that inspires creativity while being versatile enough to transform a space through large and small projects."

This idea of confidence and creativity is made even easier by the accessible nature of this livable red. If you've always lusted over moody schemes but tend to shy away from dark palettes, this comforting hue is really easy to use. There are so many colors that go with burgundy and it's really adaptable, meaning it works in various spaces and changeable lighting conditions.

(Image credit: Behr)

It's also a tone that the team at Livingetc has been loving (or learning to love) lately. "I have never really been into purple when it comes to interiors — maybe I'm traumatized by the feature wall I painted in my bedroom as a child — but even lavender I've never been able to truly embrace," explains Livingetc's Interiors Editor, Emma Breislin. "Then I met burgundy, and fell for its deep, rich, juicy undertones that are sort of red, sort of brown, sort of purple. It’s got a sense of warmth and coziness, while still being energetic and punchy. So long ‘unexpected red’, I’m expecting burgundy will be everywhere come 2025.”

As Emma mentions, "Rumors" follows six months where red has taken center stage. "The once eyebrow-raising red is no longer a taboo in interiors," says Aditi Sharma Maheshwari, Design Editor at Livingetc. "When used in the right incarnation like a ruby red or burgundy, this tone can feel instantly warm and even royal. In the last year especially, I've noticed designers using this tone quite unabashedly, to create mesmerizing, dynamic spaces. 'Rumors' couldn't have been launched at a better time, as homeowners are now looking to create more intimate, special "zones" in their homes, drenched in bold colors that speak to their tastes."



How to decorate with "Rumors"

From eye-catching curb appeal on a front door to dramatic color drenching ideas, Rumors is a universal color that can work in small or large doses depending on your preference. "This shade is modern, crisp, and embracing, perfect for a lounge space, a TV room or even a stylish powder room," says Aditi.

(Image credit: Barbara Corsico/Living Inside. Design: Kingston Lafferty)

"Rumors" also makes a great accent color for trim or woodwork alongside crisp whites or earthy neutrals. "I particularly like it used to drench cabinets or trims in a super high gloss paint," adds Emma. What's more, it comes alongside Behr's 2025 Color Trends Palette, an annual selection of forward-looking colors that range from earthy warm tones to cooler shades to simplify your decision when it comes to creating a color palette that feels beautifully balanced.

Ready to embrace a darker side of decorating? "Rumors" is the perfect rich and sophisticated red to introduce to your home this season and beyond.