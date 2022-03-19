Oceanfront home from 'Basic Instinct' is on the market for $29 million

The home from Sharon Stone’s Basic Instinct, and TV series Big Little Lies, has hit the market for $29.625 million.

Located in the relaxed, beachy community of Carmel Highlands in California, The Lodge at Spindrift spans 2,100 square feet – and overlooks the Pacific Ocean. This five-bedroom property is one of the largest waterfront homes in the entire area, with uninterrupted sea views for miles.

However, while its exteriors are something to behold, its interiors are equally majestic. The home is a trove of modern decorating ideas that epitomize Cali-cool luxury – with a retro twist.

(Image credit: Compass)

The home centers around its enviable green-toned pool, which is sheltered by the home itself in order to ensure maximum privacy. And it may well be needed; the residence is now part of a larger compound of houses nicknamed by their current owner as The Seven Coves of Spindrift.

Software engineer Gary Vickers purchased the Basic Instinct home back in 2013 but swiftly bought up four other properties across four acres to create a mini (or not so much) beachside resort of his own.

Upon entry, it becomes clear that the current owner has made the most of the home’s panoramic sea views, with end-to-end windows in the central area (a popular living room idea on the West Coast). A sleek wooden floor and brickwork fireplace give this room a stylish but cozy feel.

(Image credit: Compass)

In the two-story library, the next resident will enjoy floor-to-ceiling wood paneling and impressive domed ceilings, and a ready-made seating nook perfect for delving into the latest thriller.

(Image credit: Compass)

There’s a subtle, neutral theme in the master bedroom—a popular 2022 color trend — adorned in plush creams from ceiling to carpet to create a soothing escape. We suppose that with a view like that, you don’t need any dramatic design to catch a visitor’s eye.

(Image credit: Compass)

But perhaps the crown jewel of this California property is the exterior, which makes full use of the home’s desirable surroundings that you’re likely to recognize from Basic Instinct. There are not one but two outdoor firepits for enjoying the sea views on a warm summer evening and multiple seating areas up in the lush green gardens and on the beachfront.

(Image credit: Compass)

(Image credit: Compass)

Previously listed in 2018 for $16.95 million, owner Gary Vickers is likely to make an enormous profit on his Carmel Highlands compound. He set the list price at $52.375 million for the entire complex, though this specific property is now available on its own for almost half that. It's practically a bargain...

The listing agent is Jonathan Spenser of Compass in Carmel, California. Images courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.