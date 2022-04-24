'The Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried is selling her gorgeous New York condo
Amanda Seyfried is waving goodbye to her pre-war apartment in the heart of New York - take a look around
Mamma Mia and Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried is bidding farewell to her Greenwich Village condo, having recently put the charming property on the market for $3.25 million.
Amanda Seyfried is best known for her recent role as Elizabeth Holmes in the Disney Plus hit show The Dropout. She bought the condo in the stylish, pre-war building of Devonshire House back in 2010.
During Amanda Seyfried's time at the property, it has been filled with neutral decorating ideas that are anything but dull. Let's take a look around.
The large entryway ushers you into the actor's former home, quickly branching out into the open-plan living area. The home is filled with some smart modern decorating ideas.
The main focal point of the room is the seating area, which features a stand-out black fireplace, and shelves accented with Moroccan-style decorative screens.
Across the hall (and across the stunning oak floorboards), is an all-white kitchen diner.
The modern kitchen ideas were designed in a minimal white by Anabelle Selldorf. Traditional touches in the shaker-style cabinetry and a butler kitchen sink soften the minimalist color palette.
Sash windows fill the room – and the entire condo – with light; in particular the dining area. A neat little window box is a sweet idea that adds a touch of rustic greenery to the space.
Storage is always a challenge in New York homes, even for celebrities such as Amanda Seyfriend. However, the master suite makes the most of all the wall space for potential storage with shelves built in around the window frame.
The home has been staged for selling purposes, however, the soft blush pink and beige furnishings in both bedrooms offer a calming retreat from the stark grey lines of New York architecture.
Off of the primary suite lies one of the two bathrooms, designed in an elegant white color scheme.
The bathroom has an old Hollywood glamour feel to it with a gold-trimmed large glass-enclosed shower and a vanity area with marble-esque stone countertops.
The intricate basket weave marble tile flooring adds a dash of color to the room. It is also heated, an essential luxury for those chilly New York mornings.
The home is located just minutes from Union Square Park in Devonshire House. The property was built in 1928 and designed by 20th-century architect Emery Roth.
This property is listed with Alicia Cacchione and Scott Stewart, of The Corcoran Group.
Amy Hunt is a freelance journalist and editor covering a range of lifestyle topics including homes and interiors, work and money, travel and wellbeing. She has written for a range of publications including Ideal Home, woman&home, My Imperfect Life and T3. When she's not busy writing or editing features, you'll often find her shopping for new homeware items, running, or diving into a good thriller.
-
-
The best Farrow & Ball paint colors – 11 interior designers pick their favorite shades
Get inspired and pick the best Farrow & Ball paint colors from this vibrant, designer-approved selection
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
Landscaping with flowers – 10 ways to create a blooming beautiful garden plot
Learn how to start landscaping with flowers with these expert-approved ideas from gardening pros and designers
By Becks Shepherd • Published