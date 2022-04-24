'The Dropout' star Amanda Seyfried is selling her gorgeous New York condo

Mamma Mia and Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried is bidding farewell to her Greenwich Village condo, having recently put the charming property on the market for $3.25 million.

Amanda Seyfried is best known for her recent role as Elizabeth Holmes in the Disney Plus hit show The Dropout. She bought the condo in the stylish, pre-war building of Devonshire House back in 2010.

During Amanda Seyfried's time at the property, it has been filled with neutral decorating ideas that are anything but dull. Let's take a look around.

(Image credit: Corcoran)

The large entryway ushers you into the actor's former home, quickly branching out into the open-plan living area. The home is filled with some smart modern decorating ideas.

The main focal point of the room is the seating area, which features a stand-out black fireplace, and shelves accented with Moroccan-style decorative screens.

(Image credit: Corcoran)

Across the hall (and across the stunning oak floorboards), is an all-white kitchen diner.

The modern kitchen ideas were designed in a minimal white by Anabelle Selldorf. Traditional touches in the shaker-style cabinetry and a butler kitchen sink soften the minimalist color palette.

(Image credit: Corcoran)

Sash windows fill the room – and the entire condo – with light; in particular the dining area. A neat little window box is a sweet idea that adds a touch of rustic greenery to the space.

Storage is always a challenge in New York homes, even for celebrities such as Amanda Seyfriend. However, the master suite makes the most of all the wall space for potential storage with shelves built in around the window frame.

(Image credit: Corcoran)

The home has been staged for selling purposes, however, the soft blush pink and beige furnishings in both bedrooms offer a calming retreat from the stark grey lines of New York architecture.

Off of the primary suite lies one of the two bathrooms, designed in an elegant white color scheme.

(Image credit: Corcoran)

The bathroom has an old Hollywood glamour feel to it with a gold-trimmed large glass-enclosed shower and a vanity area with marble-esque stone countertops.

The intricate basket weave marble tile flooring adds a dash of color to the room. It is also heated, an essential luxury for those chilly New York mornings.

The home is located just minutes from Union Square Park in Devonshire House. The property was built in 1928 and designed by 20th-century architect Emery Roth.

This property is listed with Alicia Cacchione and Scott Stewart, of The Corcoran Group.