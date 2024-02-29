Pink Marble Countertops are Trending — What You Need to Know About These Swoon-Worthy Surfaces

Is there anything more swoon-worthy than pink marble? It's got all the glamor of high-shine marble with that luxurious veining, and teamed with the glint of rosy pink, it brings a flattering, dewy glow to any room. Where white marble feels cooling and blue-tinged, pink marble offers real warmth.

We've seen a few examples of pink marble used in the home recently, enough to be convinced that it's a real trend. But why is it having a moment in the spotlight? And what do we need to know before diving in? We speak to the designers who have included pink marble in their modern homes to discover what they wish they knew about the material beforehand.

What is pink marble and why is it having a moment?

(Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

Pink is a color that is coming on leaps and bounds. Since Barbie-core hit our interiors, pink has filtered down into everyday interior design decisions and is now transcending traditional gender associations. 'It embodies this sense of warmth and tranquility,' says Darren Genner of Studio Minosa. For Darren, pink is popular at the moment because it's the new neutral.

'Its popularity stems from its ability to evoke both playfulness and sophistication simultaneously, making it a versatile option for various design schemes,' says Darren. 'In recent years, pink has emerged as 'the new neutral' due to its ability to serve as a subtle backdrop while still injecting personality into a space.'

Combining this color trend with high-end marble elevates any space instantly into a kitchen or modern bathroom that feels refined and elegant. But what options are there for pink marble?

'There are marbles such as Rosa Portogallo, with the dreamy rose pink ground and darker veins, and Calacatta Rosa, with veins that range from blush to rosy terracotta, both bringing classical energy to counters,' explains Roy Marcus, brand ambassador of Artistic Tile.

'Meanwhile, Norwegian Rose quarried in Scandinavia, mixes a confetti of perfect rosé with cream and taupe, and Quatro Stagioni, a marble filled with soft varying shades of beige and moss, also includes sift, sandy pinks straight from a tropical beachfront.'

So what are the benefits of using pink marble and what can it do to a space?

1. It creates a flattering glow

(Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson)

If you're on a quest to find the most flattering light for a bathroom or kitchen, pink marble might just be for you. The color's natural warmth works with natural light to create a room that feels warming while enhancing your complexion.

In this example, burgundy and dusty pink Breccia Rosso marble makes a bold statement in the kitchen used on the island counter.

'The rich, earthy tones pair delicately with brass-hued curtains and the thriving greenery that provides the courtyard with its own sub-tropical canopy,' says Ben Peake of Carter Williamson Architects who designed the space. 'It’s light, warm, sophisticated, and comfortable and gives each space a true sense of calm.'

2. It makes a statement

(Image credit: Nicole England. Design: Studio Minosa)

Pink marble exudes luxury and elegance, infusing any space with a sense of opulence and refinement, as seen here in this modern kitchen designed by Studio Minosa. 'The kitchen countertop's unique veining patterns and soft hues add depth and character to interiors, creating a visual focal point that effortlessly elevates the ambiance of a room,' says Darren.

In this specific example, pink marble is chosen to make a real statement. 'In choosing to incorporate pink marble as a prominent feature at the end of the modern kitchen island, we were inspired by our client's profound affection for these hues, as well as their deep admiration for Aboriginal art. Understanding the significance of these elements to our client, we sought to create a focal point that not only reflected their unique personality but also honored their cultural appreciation. We aimed to craft a space that tells a story, evoking emotions and memories while simultaneously infusing the kitchen with a sense of artistry and warmth.'

3. It radiates positive color psychology

(Image credit: Petrina Tinslay. Design: Studio Daminato)

Pink is ultimately having a moment in general because it brings such a positive and cheery atmosphere to a room. It's a quietly uplifting color trend, without feeling too sugary sweet - instead, it feels modern and cool. 'The marble we used here is Rosa Portugalo a very soft powdery-pink from, as the name suggests, Portugal.

For us, this soft pink shade of pink provides a calming and cheery backdrop,' explains Albano Daminato, design director at Studio Damonato who designed the space. 'The serenity it brings is a perfect shade for a bathroom.'

Albano acknowledges that pink was once an untraditional color choice for a bathroom, but the choice of pink in this particular bathroom speaks to the history of the home. 'The choice was made primarily to tie in with the original ceiling frescoes which we had meticulously restored. An Art Nouveau arrangement of fluid floral elements against a powder pink background,' he summarizes.

What are the drawbacks?

(Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Alex Morrison Interiors)

There is no hiding away from the fact that pink marble isn't the cheapest of surfaces. The average price for marble can be anything between $40 - $200 per square foot, and with installation fees wrapped into the final cost, it can end up being quite expensive. Such expense means it's something you want to feel certain about and make sure you research your marble to ensure you pick the right marble slab.

It's also a color that you need to be careful with, points out San Francisco designer Regan Baker. 'Counters that are more white, taupe or grey with pinkish tones offer a more elevated look and keep the space from being too bright and bubblegum pink which can feel less timeless in comparison to more subtle uses of pink,' says Regan. 'Overall, it's a color preference and you need to really love the color.'

How do you maintain pink marble?

(Image credit: Petrina Tinslay. Design: Studio Daminato)

The good news is that marble of all hues is relatively easy to look after, which is why it lends itself to spaces that frequently need cleaning like kitchens and bathrooms. 'Beyond its aesthetic appeal, pink marble also offers practical benefits such as durability and easy maintenance, making it a timeless choice for enhancing the beauty of any environment,' says Darren.

To keep it to a good standard, marble should be sealed to protect it from stains, and regularly cleaned with a mild soap and water solution that avoids harsh chemicals. We recently flagged a cleaning hack that promised that a mix of hydrogen peroxide, baking soda and a few drops of dish soap was an easy way to clean water marks off marble, but one downside is that it also removes the sealant polish in the process.



'In the same way as any quality stone - we used this marble in Honed Finish (above), with a good quality marble matte sealant to protect it from day-to-day staining,' says Albano.

