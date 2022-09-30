Pink houseplants are trending and here are the eight prettiest for your home

Pink houseplants make for a beautiful decorative addition to your home's interiors. Instead of opting for your everyday green leaved plant, there is a world of fascinating bold pink plants out there, whose leaves give off a natural cheery pop of pink.

The union of pink and green is a winning combo that has been in vogue over the past few years in the world of interiors, so why not introduce the combination into your plant collection too? From softer pastel pinks to vibrant pink that is so florescent that you would hardly believe it came from the natural world, there really is such a variety to pick from, and all can make a beautiful addition to your home and can be great houseplants for beginners. Read on for our favorites.

Oonagh Turner Content editor Oonagh is an experienced homes and interiors writer. Armed with her own ever-growing plant collection, she has put together a list of her favorite pretty pink plants, with some help from the gardening experts.

1. Medinilla rose grape

(Image credit: joyofplants.co.uk)

This flowering houseplant goes straight to the top of the list with its dazzling bloom making it quite the spectacle. During the warmer months and when placed in bright, but indirect light, the medinilla will produce large, pendant-like panicles in a vibrant shade. It is a great desk plant for your home office.

'It's a houseplant that not all your friends will recognize from their houseplant Pinterest board either, and a bit trickier to source. A flowering plant often means it's fussy to look after, but the rose grape is far simpler than it may look', says Andy Cooper of Crocus (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Medinilla rose grape plant, Amazon (opens in new tab) The plant likes light and indirect light, anything too harsh will scorch the beautiful leaves. Keep it topped up with an average level of moisture. 'Just make sure the plant doesn't become waterlogged as the large, succulent leaves retain moisture. Given the right care, the flowering can last for two weeks,' says Andy Cooper.

2. Philodendron pink princess

(Image credit: Beards and Daisies)

With such a joyous name, it's no wonder the pink princess makes our list of coveted house plants. The Philodendron Pink Princess used to be one of the most rare collectable plants because of its ‘half moon’ leaves. As demand has grown, more and more plant nurseries have began to propagate it. It is now a beautiful staple for houseplant collectors, and it's easy to do some air layering with it yourself, multiplying how many you have.

‘Whilst this pretty pink plant is more than worthy of its Princess title, it’s certainly not a Princess to look after!' says Louise Thomas of plant delivery service, Beards and Daisies (opens in new tab). This makes it ideal for anyone new to plant parenthood, 'just make sure you keep it out of direct light to protect its beautiful pink leaves,' advises Louise.

(opens in new tab) Philodendron pink princess, Amazon (opens in new tab) ‘Philodendrons thrive best in soil with loose, fast-draining compost,' says James May of Exubia (opens in new tab), a company providing plants to office spaces. 'In the wild, insects crawl through the soil and break it up but indoors it stays compact. Simply breaking up the soil with chopsticks after watering should allow enough pockets for water to flow freely.’ Alternatively, consider putting shells in your soil to give the same effect.

3. Calathea

(Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

This bushy prayer plant bursts with a purple/pink pop on the underside of its leaf, and given the leaves move and change with the sun, you get different flashes of this color throughout the day, which is a beautiful natural feature. The pink hue of the leaves make it a perfect choice if you want a real splash of color in your interiors, and can spice up a lackluster, neutral interior. ‘If you’re looking for something a little bit special, then look no further than the calathea’s. Its beautiful leaves almost looked hand-painted,’ says Louise of Beards and Daisies.

Calatheas are rainforest plants, so they’re used to getting dappled light filtering through the jungle canopy. Keep it in medium light to try and recreate this as best you can. Too much light and the leaves will start to fade.

‘Calathea are a little bit trickier than other plants to care far as they don’t take well to tap water,' advises James. 'We’ve found that collecting rainwater in a watering can and topping the soil up once or twice a week is the best way to ensure they’re always in pristine condition.’ says James.

(opens in new tab) Calathea Surprise Star Indoor Plant, Amazon (opens in new tab) The calathea also comes in a real range, from the calathea silvias to the calathea triostar. All similar to look after but with a few aesthetic differences. Conduct some research to see which pink calathea calls to you - we like this Surprise Star variety.

4. Aglaonema red star

(Image credit: Patch plants)

It’s often the case that brightly colored plants need lots of light and lots of attention. Not the case with aglaonema ‘Red Star’. It has incredible pink leaves that fade to a ruby red, yet it’s extremely easy to care for. It is one of the best house plants for low light, meaning it will sit in a darkish corner, and low humidity.

‘It's a plant that is drought tolerant, but will be happiest if you water it when the top two inches of soil feel dry,' advises Phoebe Rayner from Patch Plants (opens in new tab). In terms of light, this plant needs light shade to really show off, though you’ll get more color if you put it somewhere bright but out of direct sun. 'Our top tip is to mist it every few days, this will keep browning at bay,' adds Phoebe.

(opens in new tab) Aglaonema Red Star, Amazon (opens in new tab) 'Our top tip is to mist it every few days, this will keep browning at bay,' adds Phoebe of Patch Plants

5. Caladium

(Image credit: Patch plants)

Caladiums is often referred to as 'angel wings' for its pretty wing-like leaf that bursts in many colors. This one, with leaves of mottled green and pink, will be a standout in any collection, making it easy for you to be decorating with plants. In the wild, caladiums grow primarily in Central and South America, adding a burst of color to forest floors

In terms of light, pick a bright spot that is out of direct sunlight so not next to a window.

(opens in new tab) Caladium plant, Amazon (opens in new tab) 'Go for moist soil, check it weekly and water the top two inches if the soil feels dry,' advises Phoebe. 'Remember to water it less in the winter.' It likes being misted regularly or in a humid part of the home, so this might be a plant that does well in your bathroom (opens in new tab).



6. Arrowhead plant

(Image credit: Patch plants)

The arrowhead, or syngonium neon is one of the easiest plants to care for on the list and its pale pink leaves are truly beautiful. It's the perfect choice for someone who wants to add a pop of color to their bedroom but has little experience in houseplant ownership.

‘Syngoniums tend to grow incredibly rapidly and within a year or two will have likely outgrown their original pot. If the roots are growing through the holes in the drainage pot then we’d suggest repotting as soon as possible to allow it to grow freely,’ says James.



(opens in new tab) Arrowhead plant, Amazon (opens in new tab) When it comes to how often you should water houseplants (opens in new tab), this one likes only lightly moist soil, so you don't need to water it often. And remember to dial it down come the colder winter months. Light shade is preferable in terms of lighting, but keep out of direct sunlight. Give this plant a frequent mist and it won't fail you.

7. Pink polka dot plant

(Image credit: joyofplants.co.uk)

For a pleasing dappled effect, choose the pink polka dot plant as your new plant baby. This plant has a pretty speckled pink pattern on its green leaves and can add a cheery pop of subtle color. It’s relatively easy to manage too, and happily grows in partial-to-low light and moderately moist soil.

‘The Pink Polka Dot Plant prefers slightly acidic soil so it’s a good idea to fertilise it regularly,' advises James - and you might want to read our guide for to how to fertilize house plants naturally. 'Using a fertiliser with a high nitrogen concentration once a month will go a long way in keeping your pink polka dot plant happy and healthy.'

(opens in new tab) Pink polka dot plant, Amazon (opens in new tab) Keep your polka dot pink and spotted by keeping it in indirect sunlight. Too much shade or light and those beautiful spots will fade.

8. Flamingo anthurium

(Image credit: Beards and Daisies)

Finally, this flamboyant plant, the peach anthurium is also known as the flamingo plant thanks to its perfectly pink spathes. 'Often mistaken for flowers, these are actually modified leaves. You’ll love its iconic heart-shaped leaves,' says Louise.

They are pretty easy to look after too, and when treated well will bloom all year round. Keep your anthuriums in the light, but avoid direct sunlight or the bright pink hue will fade.

Is there a pink Monstera?

(opens in new tab) Flamingo anthurium, Amazon (opens in new tab) If your anthurium ends up in a dark part of the home, it will end up giving less flowers. In the winter period, keep it watered once a week, but in the summer water more frequently.

The monstera is one of the most popular houseplants, but it is verging on being too ubiquitous - an obvious houseplant choice for those looking to bring a jungle vibe to their interiors. There is a very rare pink version of the monstera variegata that has a different look altogether. The monstera variegata is usually a mix of green and white, but this unique pink variation has a beautiful pink and green leaf.

If you manage to get your hands on one of these coveted beauties, they like similar conditions to other monsteras. That is a warm and humid environment and slight sunlight. Keep it away from drafts and in a warmer spot during winter.