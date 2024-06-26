An Interior Designer on the Art of the ''Conversation Piece'' — And Her Golden Sofa Rule That Everyone Should Know

In her new book, The Love of Home: Interiors for Beauty, Balance, and Belonging, Kate Marker, owner and principal designer of Kate Marker Interiors, shares how to create a home that's tailored to you; one that not only looks good, but feels good.

'I want people to feel empowered to make design choices that bring joy, foster connections, and promote well-being, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling life at home,' says Kate.

In this excerpt, she reveals the process behind 'finishing out' her close friend's Nordic-inspired modern farmhouse filled with cherished pieces that spark conversation and a sense of togetherness.

The Love of Home: Interiors for Beauty, Balance, and Belonging View on Amazon Price: $45 The hardcover book is currently available for pre-order, and will be released on September 3, 2024. Secure your copy now.

Helping a very dear friend, one who has worked on my Kate Marker Interiors design team for many years, finish out her breathtaking abode, is one of the most delightful memories I have of creating a truly connective home atmosphere alongside someone.

Not only does the layout of her home have a wonderfully easy flow from room to room but our kindred spirits and closeness as friends made the design process smooth and seamless because we ourselves are so connected.

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

Drawing on my friend's Swedish heritage, we incorporated Nordic-inspired design touches throughout the home. And while staying true to that clean and airy style, we used materials with plenty of warmth and created lots of cozy spaces for Mom, Dad, and the three kids (one of whom is the most glorious and admirable bookworm I've ever known) to both tuck away and connect.

Personal keepsakes (including a brass Greek goddess figurine, a thrift-store find my friend fell in love with — treasures come in all forms after all) earned prominent placement on display in the family room, ready reminders of the many stories — some of them still unfolding — that have made them who they are.

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF A GOOD CONVERSATION PIECE

Artwork — in all its limitless forms — continues to be one of the easiest ways to connect people through conversation. It’s just human nature to be drawn to something interesting, inspiring, or even a bit strange on display in a home and want to know more about it.

We can’t help but ask, “Is there a story behind this piece?” And, voilà, a conversation has begun, and we leave it knowing a little more about our host and feeling a little more connected to their home.

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

Certain types of furniture claim their own spin on being great “conversation pieces” by bringing people together literally. I love to incorporate a pair of swivel chairs into almost any family room, sitting room, or sunroom.

I mean, first of all, who doesn’t love to swivel? And not only do they cut a classy profile but the ability to swing effortlessly from a window view on one side and then right into a good conversation on the other makes them attractive and highly functional at the same time.

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

Similarly, choosing a sofa with a bench cushion — one that runs the length of the couch — offers a beautiful, seamless look while feeling more connective to those seated, rather than an option with multiple, divided cushions.

And really, if you end up being the one who has to sit on the sofa crease, it kind of makes you feel like you’re the extra or the overflow in the space — the opposite of a sense of belonging, am I right?

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography Interiors. Design: Kate Marker Interiors)

The Love of Home: Interiors for Beauty, Balance, and Belonging by Kate Marker is available to pre-order now.