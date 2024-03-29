Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amy Moorea Wong is a freelance interior design journalist with a decade of experience in contemporary print and digital editorial, previously News Editor at Livingetc. She writes on a broad range of modern design topics from news and interior zeitgeist to houses, architecture, travel and wider culture. She has a penchant for natural materials, surprising pops of colour and pattern and design with an eco edge.
-
This Outdated Paint Trend is now Predicted to Return — Designers Love its "Fun, Eye-Catching Glamor"
Lacquer walls were considered outdated until recently, but we think its the paint trend to watch this year
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
The Most Controversial Decor Trend of 2024? How to Create a Color Scheme Around the "New Magnolia"
An accent hue can lift this new neutral and give a scheme extra dimension. These are the color pairings designers are using the most
By Ellen Finch Published
-
Designers are Calling Burgundy This Year's Big Color Trend — These 5 Rooms Show How It Can Make Your Home Warm
Deep, dark burgundy is having an interiors renaissance – and designers are using it to elevate the luxe levels of any room
By Ellen Finch Published
-
Designers Love Beige Marble Bathroom Accessories — Here's Why, And How To Style The Trend At Home
Beige marble bathroom accessories are having a moment for those wanting to create an elegant, spa-like look at home. Here’s why, and how you can style them to get the look
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
"Magnolia 2.0" is the New Color Trend That's Re-Imagining This Controversial Shade for 2024
The divisive shade is back and it’s much more sophisticated – here's how designers are using this warm, yellow-toned beige right now
By Ellen Finch Published
-
5 Wallpapered Rooms we say Prove Vintage-Style Wallcoverings are Making a Comeback This Year
If you thought vintage style wallpaper was a thing of the past, here are 5 rooms to prove the opposite. Designers talk us through why it’s one of the most popular wall covering trends right now
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
"Double Dishwasher" Kitchens are Going Viral — Here's Why Both Organizers and Designers Love Them
A professional organizer and kitchen designer give their thoughts on the trend for doubling up on dishwashers
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
What Kind of Cabinet Pulls Should I Choose in 2024? An Expert Guide to the Big Trends in Hardware
These are the most stylish types of cabinet pulls for kitchens and built-ins this year, according to the experts we asked
By Oonagh Turner Published