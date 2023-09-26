How to make an entryway feel cozy – 5 tips to warm up your space

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Entryways can quickly become dumping grounds for items that you wish to be left by the door instead of carrying them throughout the house. This results in a cluttered space that feels disconnected and underwhelming, which doesn’t make for the best first impression.

Surely there is a way to make an entryway feel consciously stylish but practical at the same time? We spoke to interior designers to get their thoughts and top tips for making an entryway feel cozy as well as how to successfully warm up the entrance to our homes.

1. Contemplate flooring

(Image credit: Jack Gardner. Design: Brad Ramsey Interiors)

An entryway is the opening act for any home, so this space shouldn’t be forgotten but instead crafted with striking elements for a cozy welcome. Victoria Holly, principal and founder of Victoria Holly Interiors explains that ‘one design choice that consistently stands out for an entryway is a bold and gorgeous marble floor tile, which can instantly set the tone for the entire space. To truly define your entryway, add a marble 4” border to help make your entryway tile look even more elegant and the placement even more thoughtful’.

Alternatively, a classic patterned tile will add immediate visual interest and set the tone for your home as being a fun and creative space. Use your choice of entryway flooring as a way of representing the rest of your home.

2. Hang a statement mirror

(Image credit: Garrett Rowland)

Entryways are all about getting the balance right between style and functionality, and a mirror is one thing that every entryway should have. ‘A mirror allows for the practicality of checking yourself before you head out, but it also helps to open up the space’, explains Victoria. ‘An entryway is the perfect opportunity to include a unique statement mirror that you might not use in a more practical place such as a bathroom’.

Including items in your hallway design that combine both style and practicality is important. Hanging a mirror will ensure any natural light that’s available will be reflected and bounced around the room, making it feel lighter and brighter.

3. Introduce ambient lighting

(Image credit: Life Created. Design: Living with Lolo)

Playing with your choice of entryway lighting is a great way of amping up the coziness. ‘Accent lighting is crucial to a gorgeous entryway. When you opt for a statement light, you’re adding in another dramatic statement and something unexpected’, says Victoria.

Hayley English from Hayley English Interiors explains that ‘mood lighting is essential to an entryway for a soft, cozy glow at night’. She suggests trying sconces, table lamps or a dimmable chandelier as a stylish addition.

4. Don't forget to look up

(Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Joshua Smith Interior Design)

Sometimes the ceiling is the last thing to be considered when designing a room but it can truly level up a space. Known as the fifth wall, a ceiling is another opportunity to show off your interior style. Joshua Smith, Principal of Joshua Smith Inc suggests that ‘adding coffered detailing in an entryway can add immense architectural interest and make the space feel cozier due to its enveloping nature. Instead of simply painting the insets of the coffered areas, utilize a dose of patterned wallpaper to create more of a ‘wow factor’.

Be inspired by Joshua’s brave design choices and think outside of the box when it comes to your entryway ceiling decorating ideas. Even if your home doesn’t have statement architectural features, recreate them using clever paint techniques. For example, use paint to mimic the geometric shape of coffered detailing.

5. Add warm textiles

(Image credit: Maire Flanigan Interiors)

A fast track way of cozying up any space in the home is to add multiple layers of texture through your choice of soft furnishings and textiles. Hayley English talks about her experience with past entryway projects and says ‘for a cozy and welcoming first impression, we love incorporating warm textiles in the entryway.

Entryways can be the perfect space to add a wallpaper or wall art. The pattern of the wall covering will help set the tone of the overall design without making the space feel smaller or overwhelming’.