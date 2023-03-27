4 genius things you can do with home security in 2023 that'll give you extra peace of mind
From clever features to smart buys that can make your system smarter, here are some of the things exciting us in home security tech right now
The world of home security is on the precipice of something new. We’re beginning to see literal robots as security tech, with the potential to replace static systems. Amazon, it appears, is at the forefront of bringing these innovations to our homes, whether it’s their Astro household robot or Always Home drone security system. However, while these innovations are both technically available now, they’re only purchasable by invite, meaning they're not realistically up for grabs for your smart home today.
So while they may be the best home security systems of tomorrow, what about now? There are some equally clever things that home security systems can do in 2023, making using (and let’s be honest, not tripping) your alarm, easier than ever.
1. Easy disarm
The blind panic of trying to enter your pin number into your home alarm system before the beeps run out is largely a universal experience, but there are brands out there innovating in ways to make disarming a system easier.
The likes of Arlo’s new Security System (opens in new tab) include NFC technology, meaning you can just tap your phone to your system to disarm.
Arlo Security System (opens in new tab)
Arlo's new Security System includes a keypad, as well as sensors with 8 different detection functions to help protect doors, windows, rooms.
2. Smart arming
Most so-called ‘smart’ security systems are only smart in the way that you can control them remotely via app. However, Alarm.com has introduced ‘smart arming’ to its systems, which uses your existing smart home tech to determine whether or not your system needs to be switched on.
It’s not AI, rather it uses information from your security sensors to understand whether you’re actually at home or not in a pre-set window of time. The idea is that you shouldn’t have to arm or disarm your system manually again.
Alarm.com outdoor WiFi camera, Amazon (opens in new tab)
Build your system around Alarm.com products to embrace smart arming features.
3. Retrofit smart locks
Smart locks are undoubtedly going to become more common, the solution to ever forgetting your key and getting locked out, and allowing access to tradespeople, for example. Yet, there are a few hurdles in the way of everyone wanting to adopt even the best smart locks.
First up, you’ll need to completely change your locks with complex installations, while they also tend to have a super modern look that doesn’t suit every kind of home. However, security brand Lockly has created a fingerprint lock (it can also be controlled by app) that can be retrofitted onto an existing deadlock. It’s small and unobtrusive, too.
Lockly Access 3D Touch Fingerprint (opens in new tab)
This retrofit fingerprint lock is a great way to embrace smart security without having to commit to a full smart lock handle.
4. Easy install cameras
It might not be the most complex piece of security kit, but ‘lightbulb cameras’ are a clever way to increase security coverage of your home without having to resort to wired-in or rechargeable systems. Think of it as an easy-install wireless security camera that uses your home's existing power sources.
They fit in standard lightbulb fixtures, and can be accessed by app to monitor your home. It also means you can easily move them around if you need to.
LaView 4MP bulb security camera, Amazon (opens in new tab)
The best version of lightbulb cameras can rotate to almost 360 degrees, and also incorporate bright lights which can act as a floodlight for using outdoors to warn off intruders.
