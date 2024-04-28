This Wallpaper Hack Gives Peel N' Stick A Run for Its Money (and You'll Never Guess What You Use Instead)
It turns out you can use a different material to get the same effect — and I'm already itching to try it out!
You've certainly heard of peel-and-stick wallpaper, but have you heard of using fabric to achieve the same end? Because as it turns out, you can, and it's just as renter-friendly as the better-known alternatives (and perhaps more customizable).
Whether you're looking for wallpaper ideas, this insightful tip from Gretchen Raguse, a member of interior designer Emily Henderson's team, will expand your decoration options ten-fold.
Check out the tutorial below:
As shown in the video, all you need is: the right amount of fabric, a measuring tape, painters tape, liquid starch, a paint roller, and some scissors + an x-acto knife. After cutting your wallpaper into panels, tape your first section onto the wall so that it hangs on its own. Next, dunk your paint roller into your homemade 'paste' — equal parts liquid starch and water — and begin rolling over the panel until it is completely saturated and attached to the wall. Once the whole panel is covered, remove the tape and smooth everything flat. Repeat the process until the room is completely covered. Let it dry before then trimming back any excess fabric covering the outlets or windows.
The best part about all of this? It's completely renter-friendly. When you go to remove the wallpaper, whether that's weeks or months later, the full panel should peel right off in one (reusable piece) without damaging your wall. I mean, this is genius!
The fabric in the video looks to be some sort of lightweight cotton, so I'd likely recommend sticking to that where you can. That said, the comments on the video indicate it should work with anything — just be sure the dye doesn't run when the fabric is wet.
Below, I've found a few colorful fabrics that should work perfectly for this DIY, should you want to try. I know I'm already itching for a new accent wall ...
9 gorgeous fabrics for your next home improvement project
Price: $18.57 (36'' L X 60'' W)
It's not cotton, but I can't help but wonder how this method would work on a fuzzier fabric like this suede green option. A textured wall is just so luxe!
Price: $66 (36'' L X 55'' W)
Was: $109.99
Likewise, this burnout fabric would add dimension to your walls (and is available in other colors if this darker combination doesn't entirely suit you).
Price: $4.99/yd
I love the combination of green botanicals and a pink background for a bathroom in particular. This screen-printed cotton fabric is practically begging for use.
Price: $20/yd (56"W)
From Ballard Designs, this timeless vintage pattern is both customer-loved and editor-loved (that editor being me). Picture this in your dining room.
Price: $20/yd (42"x36")
Look familiar? It should. This is the exact fabric used in the tutorial, so you know it will hold up (literally and figuratively).
Price: $198 (36'' L X 55'' W)
Though there are two other colorways, the rose/copper variation of this cotton-linen blend fabric is easily my favorite. Antique and playful.
Price: $98 (Overall: 54"W; Repeat Size: 10.79"W, 9.85"L)
For more of a playful striped look, I have fallen in love with this 'painterly' option from Sarah Sherman Samuel for Lulu and Georgia.
Price: $128 (Overall: 55"W; Repeat Size: 17.2"W, 13"L)
With its soft linen feel, this fabric from Serena and Lily, complete with an antique English botanical print, is both lightweight and timeless.
Price: $15.99/yard (54"W)
I would test a swatch of this fabric before dousing the whole thing in paste (since it's from Amazon, I'd want to be sure the color doesn't run), but I'm otherwise quite taken by the repeating oblong green dots and the vibe they would add to a room.
Still looking for inspiration? Check out some of our living room wallpaper ideas and kitchen wallpaper ideas for more.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
