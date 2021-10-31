Best Alexa-compatible devices for your home and garden

You can choose from a wide range of the best Alexa-compatible devices to enhance your home. These include items such as smart bulbs, security devices, TVs, and smart appliances.

Convenient and efficient, the best thing about pairing the latest smart fixtures and fittings with one of the best Alexa speakers is that it means you can control them using your voice. This, of course, frees up your hands for much more important tasks such as lifting up your teacup and reaching for a slice of cake.

There are many Alexa-compatible devices online for every aspect of your interior including a luxurious fireplace to warm your cockles, to a practical robotic vacuum to spruce up your floors – both of which we have included in our round-up. The list of Alexa-compatible devices is however constantly growing and shows no signs of slowing down.

5 best Alexa-compatible devices for your home

1. Klipsch Cinema 1200 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Best Alexa-compatible soundbar

With its 12” wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos-certified upfiring speakers, the Klipsch Cinema 1200 Sound Bar does a great job at enhancing the sound quality on your TV and streaming music.

How it works?

Great for adding cinematic-style sound to your living room, this powerful 1200W system provides excellent audio so you can really switch off and get lost in the content you’re watching on TV or listening to.

Its built-in universal WiFi works with Amazon Alexa, so you can link it up to your existing smart home ecosystem to listen to your favorite music and use voice control to pause and play.

You will need the Klipsch Connect app to set up Alexa connectivity and then you can say things such as 'Alexa, play Blur* on my Cinema 1200 Sound Bar' or 'Alexa, mute my Cinema 1200 Sound Bar'.

Good to know

This soundbar is also compatible with Spotify Connect and Google Assistant and you can use AirPlay 2 for easy streaming with iOS devices. It also features two compact wireless satellite speakers with extra surround-sound immersion for great audio quality.

2. Solution Fires SLE200 Electric Fireplace Best Alexa-compatible electric fire

If you’re looking for an electric fire that will add warmth and style to your living room, the modern selection at Solution Fires is worth your consideration. Once installed, this hi-tech fireplace idea will bring a room to life and increase the hygge factor.

How it works

All Solution Fires come with a realistic flame effect with crackling fire audio and volume control. There’s a hand-crafted ceramic log fuel bed that adds to the authentic feel.

While it comes with an LCD control handset, what we like most about this design is the fact that it is Alexa-compatible and you can control it with your voice, which means you don’t have to get off the sofa to adjust the color and brightness of the fire.

Good to know

When it comes to placement, the SLE200 Electric Fireplace makes for a versatile fit. It can be installed with a corner, front-facing, or panoramic view.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The iRobot Roomba i3+ will make household chores that much easier. This WiFi-connected robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal will vacuum as and when needed, meaning your floors will always look dust and dirt-free.

How it works

You can use both your voice assistant including Alexa or Google Assistant to control this robot vacuum cleaner. You can also control the device using the iRobot HOME app. It includes ‘reactive sensor technology’ too so it will only go where it can reach, which means it won't get stuck under the sofa, for example.

Over time the iRobot Roomba i3+ will learn your cleaning habits and create personalized schedules. When the pollen count is high or if it senses pet dander, it will add an extra clean in too.

Good to know

The iRobot Roomba i3+ includes ‘AllergenLock’ bags that captures up to 99% of pollen and mold for a more hygienic clean. There’s a base where it automatically empties its bin over the course of 60 days to keep the clean-up neat.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars

4. Samsung NV75A6649RS Wifi Dual Cook Flex Oven Best Alexa-compatible oven

Here at Livingetc, we love cooking and baking – and in fact anything food-related. So an appliance that makes preparing a decent meal that bit easier gets our vote. Samsung’s WiFi Dual Cook Flex Oven is worth considering for its great cooking performance and useful voice control.

How it works

This oven can be controlled with your voice using a voice assistant such as Alexa, but also Samsung Bixby and Google Assistant. This means you can tell the oven to select a specific function, change settings and turn it on and off hands-free.

Good to know

With ‘dual cook flex’ the upper and lower zones of the oven can work independently of each other – with different temperatures and time settings. Its flexible door also means you can open the top half of the oven so as not to disrupt the bottom half mid-cook.

This makes it more efficient too – if you want to cook smaller meals you can just heat the upper half of the oven – as opposed to the full capacity - which cuts cooking time and uses less energy in the process.

Livingetc rating: 4 out of 5 stars

5. Stihl RMI 422 PC Robot Mower Best Alexa-compatible robotic mower

The Stihl RMI 422 PC robot mower lets you spend more time enjoying your garden and less time mowing it. Remote control access available via the iMow app and Alexa compatibility makes it particularly handy in the winter months when it’s a little too chilly outside.



How it works



Robot lawnmowers are one of our favorite modern garden ideas of recent times, mainly because they are such a great time and labor saver. This robot mower can be programmed to come on whenever you like. It connects to an app on your smartphone or tablet and using online weather reports will come out and mow the lawn at the optimum time.

Once paired with Alexa you can control the robot mower with your voice. You can simply say 'Alexa, start iMow' and it will move out of its dock and start cutting the lawn. If you have pets you'll find the fact that you can quickly pause the mower using your voice particularly handy.



Good to know

With generous battery life, it can mow lawns of up to 1,700m² with only a few breaks for charging. What it does particularly well also provides the lawn with nutrients as it returns the clippings to the soil as it cuts and shreds to create a lush, healthy lawn.

Why choose Alexa?

As Dennis Stansbury, UK & Ireland Country Manager for Alexa tells Livingetc: ‘Using connected devices with Alexa at home is a great way to streamline everyday tasks and help your household run more smoothly. From turning on the lights with smart plugs, adjusting the thermostat to warm up the house, or even using a compatible vacuum cleaner.

‘You can also set up 'Routines' in the Alexa app, allowing you to combine a number of tasks, which can be activated at a certain time, or by saying one phrase to Alexa. For example: ‘Alexa, start my day’ could start your daily news or weather update, turn on lights, read your reminders and start the coffee machine.'

Of course, it's not your only option, so it's worth weighing up Amazon Alexa vs Google Home vs Apple HomeKit and deciding which smart assistant is best for your needs.

What devices sync with Alexa?

Google 'Alexa-compatible devices' and you'll find a wide range of gadgets for the home and garden that can all be controlled using your voice.

You can choose from popular tech such as the Amazon Fire TV Cube that allows you to control your TV using your voice, as well as the Philips Hue range of smart lighting solutions and many more clever devices.

Can I connect video doorbell to Alexa?

To connect Alexa to your Ring video doorbell you need to add Ring as a skill in your Alexa app and follow the set-up steps on your screen.

Livingetc asked Dennis Stansbury, UK & Ireland Country Manager for Alexa, to tell us about the most exciting Alexa-compatible device he uses and Ring is in fact a personal favorite: ‘There are many innovative, useful devices that can be connected to Alexa to help your household run smoothly.'

'I personally use a Ring video doorbell and indoor cameras to see who is at the door or what’s going on in my home – my favorite feature is that I can link it to my Echo Show 10 and say "Alexa, who is at the door?" to see it on screen.’