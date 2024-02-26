These are the 7 Things People With Peaceful Homes Always Have — Without Fail!

People with peaceful homes often incorporate considered elements that contribute to a serene and harmonious atmosphere. And the chances are, they are the same elements across the board.

From nods to nature to layered lighting, from the style of furniture to a calming color palette, homeowners and designers tend to rely on the same factors to help a home feel like a retreat. So what are they? We speak to the designers to find out what people with peaceful, modern homes always have.

1. Plenty of texture

(Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design by Lisa Staton)

Peaceful homes are often rich with fabric and texture that create a layered, cozy effect. From bouclé to high-pile wool, to velvet and even mohair, a mix of textures always contributes to a place that feels calming.

Consider layering textures with soft rugs, throws, and tactile cushions for added depth, says interior designer Nina Magon. 'Arrange furniture in intimate settings that promote conversation and relaxation. This combination of a soothing color palette and comfortable furnishings transforms your living space into a haven of tranquility, inviting moments of calm and relaxation.'

We don't just mean soft materials either. Peaceful homes tend to rely on a mix of natural materials, as is showcased in this home designed by Lisa Staton. Lisa perfectly incorporates texture into the design which drives a natural living room. A shaggy wool throw on the accent chair combined with wooden floorboards and exposed brickwork in the fireplace are all key textures in the space.

'Most often, rooms we design are neutral with warmth added through natural textures like wood, chunky fabrics or warm metal tones,' says Devon Wegman, founder and design director of Devon Grace Interiors.

2. Layered lighting

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Corinne Mathern)

I find my home feels most calm and peaceful when the big light is off and the space is lit by pockets of lighting. Living room lighting in peaceful homes uses a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a calming atmosphere. Don't forget to incorporate dimmers too - they are a valuable addition that gives you full control of the ambiance.

‘Don’t always think cozy means softness – you can add layers of lighting to create different moods,’ says Scott Grooms, design director at Donna Mondi Interior Design. ‘We love layering floor lamps and table lamps with ambient lighting as well as task lighting to create warm, cozy moods.’

3. Plants in abundance

(Image credit: Building Narratives. Design: YAM Studio)

Embracing nature is key in peaceful homes, so try bringing a verdant pop of greenery. No matter what color scheme you have in your home, a gentle touch of nature always works to bring a natural aura to the space and gives your interiors a well-being focus. 'Connecting with nature is a common theme in peaceful homes,' says Nina. 'Indoor plants, natural materials like wood and stone, and large windows that allow in natural light contribute to a calming environment.'

It's not just the aesthetic of plants that brings a peaceful vibe, but the best houseplants have special qualities that can even help transform the experience of the space. Plants like the peace lily are best for purifying the air and improving air humidity, and are best placed in a home office, with a reputation for purifying the space next to a computer.

Meanwhile, a snake plant is renowned for air-purifying qualities that are known to remove toxins and release oxygen at nighttime (so one for the bedroom!)

Aloe vera is another plant that should be incorporated into your peaceful space. 'Known for its soothing gel, aloe vera is also an excellent natural air purifier,' says gardener Zahid Adnan of The Plant Bible. 'Placing aloe vera plants near windows helps to absorb heat and release cool moisture, thus reducing the overall temperature indoors.'

4. A layered scentscape

(Image credit: Jules Lee. Design: Studio P Interiors)

As well as your soothing lighting from various light sources, don't forget to bring candles into the home for a peaceful atmosphere. Not only do they bring the natural glow of a flickering flame to any room, but they release a smell that helps your home feel like a haven. You'll be surprised how elevated the space will feel and they look perfect on any surface, from a bookcase to the coffee table to a mantelpiece.

The only downside with burning candles is the rate you go through them. I'm obsessed with this clever contraption - a candle warmer lamp that slowly melts the wax without burning the wick so you can enjoy the scent of your favorite candle for longer. Diffusers are also a reliable and more durable way to make your home smell good for longer.

'My favorite entry trick is to welcome people with scent,' says Kathryn Murphy of Kathryn Murphy Interiors. 'I like the reed diffusers from PF Candle Co. Their amber bottles look gorgeous and their scents are always perfect. My favorite is the Teakwood and Tobacco, especially for fall. The reed diffusers are subtle and welcoming.'

5. Spaces to relax

(Image credit: Michael Stavaridis. Design: Nina Magon)

Peaceful homes have plenty of seating destinations dotted throughout the home — any space can be an opportunity to relax. From window seats with built-in benches that have been upholstered to create a cozy reading corner, to a statement chair in the corner of a bedroom for a bit of quiet contemplation, seating is paramount to a peaceful home.

'Peaceful homes feature comfortable and inviting furniture that encourages relaxation,' says Nina. 'Plush sofas, cozy chairs, and soft cushions create a sense of comfort and ease.'

We've noticed a lot of low-profile furniture dominating furniture trends too. There is something calming about a low-profile sofa instead of a formal box-shaped sofa that feels stiff and formal. If you are investing in a new couch, curved sofas feel elegant and soften any harsh right angles in the room.

6. A calming color palette

(Image credit: Gus Macdonald. Design: The Stylesmiths)

People with peaceful homes will undoubtedly have a calming color scheme. From the paint they use on their walls to the decor dotted around the rooms, the color will be considered and inform a wider scheme, designed to calm.

For total tranquility, you might want to go for shades of off-white, layering up neutrals to create a peaceful feel. 'Warm grays and beige paint colors, powdery tones like dusty pink, or sage green are good too,' says Elise Wiart of Peggy Bels Interior Design. 'Using a textured finish like limewash can also be a great soothing feature.'

It's not always as clear cut as muted tones though, as Leslie Murchie Cascino of Bonni Wu Design identifies. 'Life is busy, right? Especially with little kids, much of your day can feel chaotic, so where do you go when you want or need a break? I love creating a relaxing color palette but what's relaxing to one client may be entirely different from another and that's what keeps it interesting.' For some, darker color palettes that feel moody and sumptuous can feel peaceful - think a lick of dark oxblood red paint or try the near-black wall color trend that for some, feels seriously calming.

7. Good storage and minimal clutter

(Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo. Design: Jessica Gersten Interiors)

It's no secret that the most peaceful homes have seriously smart storage, so get on top of your storage solutions and banish the clutter. 'Clutter can contribute to a sense of chaos,' says Nina. 'People with peaceful homes often prioritize organization and decluttering to create clean and tidy living spaces.'



I favor built-in storage solutions that are perfectly hidden for a more minimalist look (think clever kitchen pantries that shut away the mess from prying eyes, or TV cabinets that hide away tangles of unsightly wires) but I realize this isn't a viable option for everyone. On a smaller scale, organizing clutter can be simple and pave the way for a space that promotes relaxation.

'Create a visually pleasing and organized space by incorporating decorative boxes for a consistent look,' says designer Rayman Boozer of Apartment 48. 'For items unsuitable for boxes, opt for grouping visually similar items to prevent a cluttered appearance.

'For instance, organize books by color and ensure magazines are grouped by title. This approach enhances both functionality and aesthetics in managing paper clutter.'

Create a peaceful home with these essential buys