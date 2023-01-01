These are the 10 best home decor buys in the Anthropologie sale, as chosen by the Livingetc team

If you're looking to refresh your home in 2023, the Anthropologie sale is a good place to start. Their stunning home decor section boasts some generous discounts this time of year, but finding the best bargains can be a challenge (and let's face it, there are far better ways to spend the remainder of the holidays).

That's why we've compiled our pick of the 10 best Anthropologie deals for you. From modular sofas perfect for small space living to statement rugs to inject some color into your home this January, here're our favorite living room furniture pieces that you won't want to miss.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers spend their money wisely and make the best design choices in their homes. For this piece, she lists the best buys in the Anthropologie sale, as chosen by the Livingetc team.

1. Irina Sofa

Irina Sofa | Was $2,498 , now $1,748 In case you hadn't heard, 2022 was the year of the curved sofa, and it's a furniture trend set to endure throughout 2023 too. Combined with its retro silhouette, the ochre shade of Anthropologie's Irina sofa transports us right back to the 70s, the decade designers say we'll see a fresh revival of this year. With a $750 saving, this really is an unmissable deal like no other.

2. Sonali Oval Coffee Table

Sonali Coffee Table in Grey | Was $1,498 , now $1,198 When it comes to coffee tables, we can't get enough of rounded edges and obscure shapes. For a truly contemporary take, the striking sculptural design of the Sonali table is the perfect addition to your living room. Let its asymmetrical appearance and unusual legs do the talking (trust us, your guests will admire it throughout your entire coffee morning).



3. Elouise Rattan Chair

Elouise Rattan Chair | Was $1,498 , now $800 Rattan was another 70s staple, and our appreciation for its texture design isn't waning in 2023. If your space permits, the Elouise chair is the best choice for luxurious relation. Simply pair with a selection of soft throws and pillows for a boho-chic vibe. (And who could no to that $700 saving?)

4. Mark D. Sikes Modular Slipper Chair

Mark D. Sikes Modular Slipper Chair | Was $998 , now $500 If space is at a premium modular seating is the way to go, and what better way to do so than with this check-patterned slipper chair, designed by Mark D. Sikes? Construct an inviting, one-of-a-kind respite to fit your living room in this eye-catching yet subtle blue and white design. Cool, cozy comfort done right.

5. June desk

June Desk | Was $1,198 , now $900 For a classic mid-century modern look, we can't get enough of the June desk from Anthropologie. With cues from the Art Deco furniture of days gone by, the beautiful detail in the curved legs makes this piece a real showstopper. Whether used for a home work space or a luxe entryway console, the walnut veneer finish offers a dark elegance that shouts sophistication.

6. Handwoven Saffi Rug

Handwoven Saffi Rug (9' x 12') | Was $1,798 , now $1,296 Dopamine dressing is the colorful home decorating trend that's all about promoting wellbeing through vibrant shades and vivacious patterns. What better time to inject some happiness into the home than the dreary month of January? This bright and cheerful handwoven rug has us sold. Shop now and you can save $500.

7. Amber Lewis Petite Henderson Bookshelf

Amber Lewis Petite Henderson Bookshelf | Was $1,998 , now $1,400 Designed by Amber Lewis in collaboration with Anthropologie, this bookshelf features rounded oak shelves and exposed jointwork for a farmhouse-inspired feel. The black shelves offer a simple backdrop for your curated wall decor. Pile a collection of novels and intersperse with decorative objets, trinkets and treasures.

8. Stevie Pendant

Stevie Pendant | Was $198 , now $120 Lighting is easily overlooked when it comes to refreshing your home, but its contributions are far reaching. This simple pendant is a great choice for a more pared back look. with its fabric cord and handcrafted ceramic shade with a speckled glaze finish, this lighting choice lends an artisanal touch to any space.



9. Waterfall Inlay Mirror

Waterfall Inlay Floor Mirror | Was $1,198 , now $838 If a subtle style and subdued shades are your bag then this mirror is a must have. Inlaid bone embodies a natural sheen which, paired with the gold rim, adds instant luxury to this mirror's border. A sleek and modern update on a centuries-old technique. The deal is only available for a limited time though, so act fast.

10. Hourglass Indoor/Outdoor Side Table