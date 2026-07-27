Your Curated Finds — 4 Poster King Size Bed
Timeless Wooden Four-Poster Beds for a Warm, Layered Bedroom
Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised edit of wooden king-size four-poster beds, keeping your preferred styles of transitional, bohemian, and traditional in mind, while staying within your budget.
I've selected a mix of designs that each bring something a little different, from timeless oak frames to more decorative silhouettes, so you can explore a variety of looks while staying true to the warm, layered aesthetic you're after.
If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your room, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.
I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I would love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.
Best wishes,
Iokasti
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.