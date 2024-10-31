in Features
Investing in the quality of your sleep is one of the best investments in my humble opinion, and it seems the actress and wellness advocate agrees
By Olivia Wolfe Published
Oxblood is set to be 2025's big decorating trend — a warmer version of burgundy and a more grown up take on red. Designer Anne McDonald explains her love for the shade to our executive editor Pip Rich
By Pip Rich Published
When it comes to dining tables, coffee tables, benches and more, designers are playing a balancing act with unusual forms and materials
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
Put your feet up, as homes go all in on deep, communal couches, window seats and nooks that make for the dream hang-out spaces
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
One day it's cancelled, the next it's cool again. This cozy season has us swooning over a surprising new finish — and it doesn't have to be a big deal
By Olivia Wolfe Published
What better way to snuggle into your space for the cozy season than by softening hard edges with a fuzzy faux-fur trim?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
For many, waterfall countertops are a 'go-to' design choice in the kitchen, but perhaps that's exactly why they're falling out of favor?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
For some it's a standard design choice, but for others it conjures images of stained dorm room floors. So is it a good look still, or one that's got to go?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
From doorways to window frames, hand-painted trimmings are the latest trend bringing plenty of personality into your home
By Olivia Wolfe Published
