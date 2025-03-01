Hidden Trails — Studio Lugo Founder Doruk Kubilay's Insider Guide to Exploring Istanbul
The emerging interdisciplinary designer shares his curated itinerary to the Pearl of the Bosphorus
What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.
It won't take you more than a quick glance at Doruk Kubilay's functional design and interior projects to realize that his practice is rooted in a firm appreciation of the past. His work, which ranges from retro-futuristic furniture pieces to immersively imaginative conceptual, retail, and residential spaces, takes shape from the encounter between bold geometrical lines, unexpected chromatic juxtapositions, and chrome or mirrored surfaces; characteristics that bring the creative closer to the radical masters of the modernist and post-modernist movements — think of names like Eileen Gray, Ettore Sottsass, and duo Garouste and Bonetti — than to the artistic sensibilities of his time.
Still, rather than simply looking back, the emerging designer painstakingly incorporates these stylistic echoes into creations that, uniting form and function, conjure compelling stories. Hailing from Istanbul, a city "where multiple civilizations converge", and since 2010 home to his Studio Lugo, Kubilay finds "countless sources of inspiration in the land where I was born," he tells me. With its rich cultural heritage, "Turkey offers a diversity of craftsmanship, local materials, textures, and narratives" — a breadth of approaches and experiences that, Kubilay explains, "continuously holds a prominent place in our design world."
A great deal of Studio Lugo's experimentation, including Anachron (Greek for "out of/against time"), a forthcoming series scheduled to land during Milan Design Week 2025 (April 7-13), strives to convey this complexity to their audience. In this project, "I observe how ethnic and local elements are reinterpreted in contemporary ways across fashion, textiles, and gastronomy, which directly influences my designs," adds Kubilay — the same he does in this insider guide to Istanbul the designer has curated for us. From the antique markets and design showrooms Kubilay visits to fuel his innovation to the Michelin-starred restaurant he is unconditionally devoted to, and his favorite weekend detour destination, read on to make the Pearl of the Bosphorus' secrets your own.
Revel in the Best of Contemporary Art at Istanbul Modern
Istanbul Modern, Kılıçali Paşa, Tophane İskele Cd. No:1/1, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Istanbul Modern is one of my most cherished art spots in the city, and Turkey's first modern and contemporary art museum. The institution not only acts as a bridge between Turkey's artistic legacy and the world, but it also brings creative works from different geographies to Istanbul. The new museum location, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, and sited at the same address as the old one, is a true architectural inspiration to me.
Search for Treats and Inspiration at Çukurcuma Design District
Çukurcuma Design District, Firuzağa, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Located in the Beyoğlu district in the city's European side, Çukurcuma — Istanbul's design district — houses a variety of shops, including antique stores, vintage clothing boutiques, art galleries, and the stuck-in-time Museum of Innocence, based on the 2008 novel by Orhan Pamuk. It is also home to our office, Studio Lugo, giving you another reason to visit the area during your Istanbul trip.
Browse for Collectibles at Diseno and Horhor Antiques Market
Diseno, Huzur, Skyland İstanbul, Cendere Cad. No:114, 34396 Sarıyer/İstanbul, Türkiye
Horhor Antiques Market, İskenderpaşa, Kırma Tulumba Sk. No:1, 34080 Fatih/İstanbul, Türkiye
When it comes to design, Diseno is my go-to destination in Istanbul. Thanks to its unique curation and atmosphere, it is both a great shopping hotspot for our interior design projects and an invaluable source of inspiration for designers like me. Standing out for its collection of mid-century pieces, Merih Uman Gallery, part of the under-the-radar Horhor Antiques Market, is another must-know.
Enjoy a Michelin-Starred Feast at Arkestra
Arkestra, Etiler, Dilhayat Sk. No:28, 34337 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Türkiye
Michelin-starred Arkestra is undoubtedly my favorite Istanbul restaurant. The brainchild of local designer Tayfun Mumcu, it is housed in a former residential villa from the 1960s, reinvented through dazzling retro-futuristic décor. Chef Cenk Debensason combines flavors from different cultures into a tantalizing reinterpretation of Modern European cuisine.
Take an Impromptu Weekend Trip to Bodrum
Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye
Zai Yaşam Bodrum, Çırkan, Halide Edip Adıvar Cd. No: 7, 48400 Bodrum/Muğla, Türkiye
If you have time for a weekend detour outside of Istanbul, I recommend visiting Bodrum. Nestled on Turkey's southwest coast, it is a beautiful city with crystalline waters, chic beaches, and countless opportunities to enjoy the sea and summer to the fullest. Among its open-air spaces, Zai Yaşam Bodrum is one of my favorites. A multisensory location, it seamlessly merges gastronomy, music, cinema, theater, literature, and art. It features a modern library and hosts exhibitions, classical and jazz concerts, as well as workshops designed to cater truly unique experiences.
Studio Lugo founder Doruk Kubilay's mention of Bodrum, one of Turkey's most spectacular seaside destinations, was enough to have me daydreaming of summer.
No matter what the calendar says, it is never too early to start fantasizing about your next getaway. Haven't found the right itinerary just yet? Not to worry — our Travel Trends 2025 Report is here to fill you in on the most popular — or lesser-known — countries to visit in the year ahead, the best cultural events to catch along the way, and how to do it all responsibly.
Still in for a winter break? We can't blame you. That's why we have selected the best ski hotels in the world for interiors-obsessed globetrotters — so that you don't have to press pause on your design inspiration, but can continue diving into it even on the slopes.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
