Hidden Trails — Studio Lugo Founder Doruk Kubilay's Insider Guide to Exploring Istanbul

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails , we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

It won't take you more than a quick glance at Doruk Kubilay's functional design and interior projects to realize that his practice is rooted in a firm appreciation of the past. His work, which ranges from retro-futuristic furniture pieces to immersively imaginative conceptual, retail, and residential spaces, takes shape from the encounter between bold geometrical lines, unexpected chromatic juxtapositions, and chrome or mirrored surfaces; characteristics that bring the creative closer to the radical masters of the modernist and post-modernist movements — think of names like Eileen Gray, Ettore Sottsass, and duo Garouste and Bonetti — than to the artistic sensibilities of his time.

Still, rather than simply looking back, the emerging designer painstakingly incorporates these stylistic echoes into creations that, uniting form and function, conjure compelling stories. Hailing from Istanbul, a city "where multiple civilizations converge", and since 2010 home to his Studio Lugo, Kubilay finds "countless sources of inspiration in the land where I was born," he tells me. With its rich cultural heritage, "Turkey offers a diversity of craftsmanship, local materials, textures, and narratives" — a breadth of approaches and experiences that, Kubilay explains, "continuously holds a prominent place in our design world."

A great deal of Studio Lugo's experimentation, including Anachron (Greek for "out of/against time"), a forthcoming series scheduled to land during Milan Design Week 2025 (April 7-13), strives to convey this complexity to their audience. In this project, "I observe how ethnic and local elements are reinterpreted in contemporary ways across fashion, textiles, and gastronomy, which directly influences my designs," adds Kubilay — the same he does in this insider guide to Istanbul the designer has curated for us. From the antique markets and design showrooms Kubilay visits to fuel his innovation to the Michelin-starred restaurant he is unconditionally devoted to, and his favorite weekend detour destination, read on to make the Pearl of the Bosphorus' secrets your own.

Revel in the Best of Contemporary Art at Istanbul Modern

Installation view of Chiharu Shiota's Between Worlds (through April 20), as seen at Istanbul Museum of Modern Art. Born in Osaka, the Japanese artist is known for her large-scale, intricate installations emblematic of the complexity of life (Image credit: Kayhan Kaygusuz. Courtesy of Istanbul Museum of Modern Art, Istanbul, Turkey)

Istanbul Modern, Kılıçali Paşa, Tophane İskele Cd. No:1/1, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Türkiye

Istanbul Modern is one of my most cherished art spots in the city, and Turkey's first modern and contemporary art museum. The institution not only acts as a bridge between Turkey's artistic legacy and the world, but it also brings creative works from different geographies to Istanbul. The new museum location, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, and sited at the same address as the old one, is a true architectural inspiration to me.

Search for Treats and Inspiration at Çukurcuma Design District

Open seven days a week, Çukurcuma Antiques & Cafe — selling curated memorabilia, furniture, and rarities, as well as pastries and hot drinks — embodies Istanbul's flair for an inspired life (Image credit: Çukurcuma Antiques & Cafe)

Çukurcuma Design District, Firuzağa, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Türkiye

Located in the Beyoğlu district in the city's European side, Çukurcuma — Istanbul's design district — houses a variety of shops, including antique stores, vintage clothing boutiques, art galleries, and the stuck-in-time Museum of Innocence, based on the 2008 novel by Orhan Pamuk. It is also home to our office, Studio Lugo, giving you another reason to visit the area during your Istanbul trip.

Browse for Collectibles at Diseno and Horhor Antiques Market

The brainchild of Yalçın Gülen, Diseno is one of the most coveted destinations for avant-garde design in the whole of Istanbul (Image credit: Diseno)

Diseno, Huzur, Skyland İstanbul, Cendere Cad. No:114, 34396 Sarıyer/İstanbul, Türkiye

Horhor Antiques Market, İskenderpaşa, Kırma Tulumba Sk. No:1, 34080 Fatih/İstanbul, Türkiye

When it comes to design, Diseno is my go-to destination in Istanbul. Thanks to its unique curation and atmosphere, it is both a great shopping hotspot for our interior design projects and an invaluable source of inspiration for designers like me. Standing out for its collection of mid-century pieces, Merih Uman Gallery, part of the under-the-radar Horhor Antiques Market, is another must-know.

Enjoy a Michelin-Starred Feast at Arkestra

Working across art and interior as well as product design, Tayfun Mumcu is known for infusing his projects with a deeply imaginative, absorbing aura, and Arkestra is no exception (Image credit: Ali Yavuz Ata. Courtesy of Arkestra. Design: Tayfun Mumcu)

Arkestra, Etiler, Dilhayat Sk. No:28, 34337 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Türkiye

Michelin-starred Arkestra is undoubtedly my favorite Istanbul restaurant. The brainchild of local designer Tayfun Mumcu, it is housed in a former residential villa from the 1960s, reinvented through dazzling retro-futuristic décor. Chef Cenk Debensason combines flavors from different cultures into a tantalizing reinterpretation of Modern European cuisine.

Take an Impromptu Weekend Trip to Bodrum

From art exhibitions to live music performances and reading sessions, Zai Yaşam Bodrum brings the finest local entertainment under the same roof (Image credit: Zai Yaşam Bodrum. Design: A+A Architecture)

Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye

Zai Yaşam Bodrum, Çırkan, Halide Edip Adıvar Cd. No: 7, 48400 Bodrum/Muğla, Türkiye

If you have time for a weekend detour outside of Istanbul, I recommend visiting Bodrum. Nestled on Turkey's southwest coast, it is a beautiful city with crystalline waters, chic beaches, and countless opportunities to enjoy the sea and summer to the fullest. Among its open-air spaces, Zai Yaşam Bodrum is one of my favorites. A multisensory location, it seamlessly merges gastronomy, music, cinema, theater, literature, and art. It features a modern library and hosts exhibitions, classical and jazz concerts, as well as workshops designed to cater truly unique experiences.

